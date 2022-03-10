Jimmy feels the heat in Better Call Saul season 6 trailer

The world of Breaking Bad may be coming to an end now that Better Call Saul is heading into its final season. Astute viewers are well aware that Better Call Saul is both a prequel and a sequel to the original series. Each season has opened with a glimpse of Saul’s depressing life as “Gene” after he lost everything in Breaking Bad. In the past five seasons, viewers have witnessed how the loveable Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman became Albuquerque’s favorite “criminal lawyer.” What no one expected was that Jimmy would drag his lover, Kim Wexler, down to his level. Even Jimmy was shocked by that!

However, Kim’s darker turn is clearly haunting her in the first trailer for Better Call Saul season 6. And she may be correct in assuming that she is being followed by someone with nefarious intentions. Jimmy also discovers that he can’t escape the shadow of the Salamanca cartel. After the events of last season, Jimmy is viewed as the Salamanca’s go-to lawyer, and that’s attention that he could do without.

At this point, Jimmy is unaware of Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito), the local drug boss whose hatred of the Salamancas knows no bounds. Unfortunately, Nacho (Michael Mando) isn’t as lucky. He wants to escape his life of crime, but Gus is blackmailing him into sticking close to Lalo (Tony Dalton), the Salamanca family’s deceptively brutal local enforcer.

Bob Odenkirk headlines Better Call Saul as Jimmy/Saul, with Rhea Seehorn as Kim, Giancarlo Esposito as Gus, Michael Mando as Nacho, Tony Dalton as Lalo, and Jonathan Banks as Mike.

AMC is splitting the 13-episode final season into two parts. Better Call Saul season 6, part 1 will premiere on April 18. After that, the show will go on hiatus for six weeks before part 2 premieres on July 11. Each episode will also be available to stream on AMC+.

