 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

7 most underrated Better Call Saul episodes ever, ranked

Joe Allen
By

In a series as rich and layered as Better Call Saul, basically any episode you put on is going to be great. There are, of course, widely regarded masterpieces like Chicanery and Fun and Games, but for every universally beloved episode, there are also some that have flown a little more under the radar.

As was the case with Breaking BadBetter Call Saul‘s predecessor, this show often relishes having the time to set up climaxes. These episodes span Saul‘s entire run and are a reminder of how good even a fairly regular episode of the show could be.

Recommended Videos

7. Fifi (Season 2, Episode 8)

A veteran standing in front of a plane on Better Call Saul.
Image used with permission by copyright holder

Fifi kicks off the deception that creates a permanent rift in Jimmy and Chuck’s relationship. As Jimmy and Kim agree to open separate law firms in shared space, Kim loses out on Mesa Verde after Chuck convinces the bank to stick with Hamlin, Hamlin & McGill (HHM).

Related

Chuck’s electromagnetic sensitivity gets the better of him, though, and Jimmy is able to forge Mesa Verde documents to make it look like Chuck is incompetent. It’s a fateful decision that has reverberations throughout the rest of the series, and also speaks to the depth of Jimmy’s love for Kim even this early in the series.

6. Nippy (Season 6, Episode 10)

Jimmy and Marion in Better Call Saul.
AMC

The final few episodes of Better Call Saul probably weren’t what anyone expected them to be. We saw Jimmy’s final transformation into Saul Goodman in episode 9, and there wasn’t much more story to tell there.

What did the show do instead? It flashed us forward to Jimmy’s life after Saul, when he’s working as the manager of a Cinnabon and trying to live his life totally con-free. The wrench in that plan turns out to be a delightful Carol Burnett, who shows up and ultimately makes Jimmy veer back into a life of scheming and deception.

5. Quite a Ride (Season 4, Episode 5)

Francesca and Jimmy in Better Call Saul.
AMC

Quite a Ride is thrilling in part because it’s our first look at Jimmy in his Saul era, and it comes with tease about a phone call that Jimmy will receive at a specific time and date. In the meat of the episode, though, we see that Kim is focusing too much on her pro bono clients and ignoring Mesa Verde, and that Jimmy is busy selling payphones to low-level criminals while his law license is suspended.

Mike, meanwhile, is evaluating engineers for the building of Gus’s meth lab. And Jimmy decides after meeting Howard that he wants to continue practicing law when his suspension is up.

4. Rebecca (Season 2, Episode 5)

Chuck and Kim in Rebecca.
AMC

The revelation that Chuck had a wife was shocking enough, but Rebecca only dives deeper into the story from there. The episode’s main focus is on Jimmy’s inability to acclimate to Davis & Main, and on Kim’s attempts to get herself out of document review at HHM.

When Kim lands Mesa Verde for the firm, but is still unable to escape doc review, she sets herself on a course that will forever put her at odds with Howard. Chuck, meanwhile, makes it clear that he has mistrusted Jimmy his whole life, ever since they were kids when Jimmy skimmed cash from the register at their parents’ convenient store.

3. Hit and Run (Season 6, Episode 4)

Howard in Better Call Saul.
AMC

This episode features some solid con work as Kim and Jimmy continue to orchestrate their revenge on Howard, but that’s not what drives the episode forward. Instead, Hit and Run gives us the first interaction between Mike and Kim, as Mike explains that Lalo may still be alive, which is why both Jimmy and Kim are being followed.

Kim chooses to keep this information from Jimmy, and the episode closes with Jimmy finding the office space that will eventually become his office in Breaking Bad. It’s a scene-setting episode, to be sure, but a brilliant one.

2. Coushatta (Season 4, Episode 8)

Lalo and Nacho in Better Call Saul.
AMC

Earning this spot for the introduction of Lalo alone would be fine, but Coushatta is great even outside of that isolated moment. It features one of Jimmy and Kim’s great cons, as they get Huell out of jail by orchestrating a fake letter-writing campaign from Huell’s hometown.

It’s also an episode that opens the fissure between Werner and Mike, and features a moment when Kim seems to realize how much she hates the work she does all day. It’s a funny, dark episode that functions as perfect setup for the ramp-up to the finale.

1. Expenses (Season 3, Episode 7)

Jimmy directing in Better Call Saul.

A monumental episode in which no major events actually happen, Expenses is perhaps most important because of the way it sets in motion Chuck’s final descent. When Jimmy mentions Chuck’s mental breakdown during his own attempt to get a refund on his malpractice insurance premium, he ensures that his brother will never be able to return to HHM, and condemns Chuck to his fate.

Elsewhere in the episode, Mike and Nacho form a stronger alliance, and Kim expresses guilt over the role she played in Chuck’s fate in court during Chicanery.

Better Call Saul is streaming on Netflix.

Editors' Recommendations

Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Writer
Joe Allen is a freelance writer based in upstate New York focused on movies and TV.
7 most underrated Succession episodes ever, ranked
Kendall Roy walking in Vaulter in Succession

HBO's Succession is an award-winning satirical comedy-drama series that kept fans glued to their screens every single week to see what the dysfunctional Roy family would do next. Created by Jesse Armstrong, the show's best episodes have won numerous accolades for reflecting the high-stakes drama, political intrigue, and explosive events related to Waystar RoyCo, the global media and entertainment conglomerate each of the family members wants control over.

While massively popular episodes like All the Bells Say and Connor's Wedding have been talked about endlessly by fans and critics alike, there's no shortage of underrated Succession episodes that deserve more attention. These often overlooked storylines may not be as exciting or eventful as other episodes in the series, but they provide important moments of character development, reveal small but critical details, and are crucial to the overall narrative of the show.
7. Mass in Time of War (Season 3, Episode 2)

Read more
7 most underrated Game of Thrones episodes ever
A woman stands across from a man in Game of Thrones.

Can you believe it's been four years since Game of Thrones concluded its legendary run? While we won't speak about the final season, Game of Thrones remains one of television's most successful shows, with a record 59 Primetime Emmy Awards. Game of Thrones was a "can't-miss" television show, meaning the audience had to tune into the live airing of an episode or risk seeing spoilers on the internet. In the social media age of television, it's rare for a show to have as much power and influence on pop culture as it did.

A select group is unequivocally regarded as the best episodes of Game of Thrones, including Blackwater, Hardhome, The Rains of Castamere (more commonly known as The Red Wedding episode), and The Winds of Winter. For this list, however, we selected the seven most underrated Game of Thrones episodes ever.
Lord Snow

Read more
7 most underrated Suits episodes ever, ranked
Harvey and Mike walking down the street in black coats and suits in an episode of Suits.

Suits, which originally aired for nine seasons on USA Network from 2011 to 2019, is enjoying a second life on Netflix as new fans get acquainted with and grow to love the legal drama. That love is so strong that creator Aaron Korsh is reportedly working with NBCUniversal on an spinoff of some kind. Though that project is still early days in the potential planning process, the original series, which also spawned a short-lived spinoff called Pearson, might be coming back for more.

Suits centers around Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams), a talented young Harvard student who snags a job as a lawyer at a prestigious law firm even though he never technically graduated. Details, right? Through its nine seasons, there have been some fabulous episodes. The best episodes of Suits are the ones everyone talks about, and all have fabulous ratings from sources like IMDb. But there are a few underrated episodes that don’t get the recognition they deserve for how they helped develop character arcs, move the plot forward, and provide useful context.
Meet the New Boss (season 2, episode 3)

Read more