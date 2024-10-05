 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

‘Better Call Saul’ almost had Saul working at Hot Topic instead of Cinnabon

By
Bob Odenkirk at Cinnabon in Better Call Saul.
AMC

Although it’s mostly a prequel to Breaking Bad, a huge slice of the action of Better Call Saul takes place in the aftermath of the original show. In those black and white scenes, Jimmy a.k.a. Saul a.k.a. Gene is working at a Cinnabon in a mall in Nebraska. According to Peter Gould, who wrote on Breaking Bad and was a showrunner on Better Call Saul, Gene was almost working at another mall staple.

Gould posted a photo from the script for the penultimate episode of Breaking Bad on Bluesky. In the script, Saul suggests that he might wind up working at Hot Topic, not Cinnabon. “I mean, a month from now, best case scenario, I’m managing a Hot Topic in Omaha,” Saul says in the script.

Recommended Videos

In the caption, Gould wrote, “Came across this page from an early draft of #BreakingBad’s penultimate episode. Cinnabon? Not just yet!”

Related

The next day, Gould elaborated, explaining why Hot Topic was switched out for Cinnabon. “In fact, we found out that Hot Topic was carrying #BreakingBad stuff and we didn’t want to make it look like a cheap promo. So Cinnabon it was! (And they had no idea about it until the episode aired.)”

Of course, when Gould and the Breaking Bad writers wrote that line, they had no idea that Better Call Saul would eventually make it into a reality. Cinnabon became such an essential part of Better Call Saul that the show’s star, Bob Odenkirk, even learned how to make the treats himself. “I know what goes into Cinnabons. And I’m not going to tell you. So that you can still enjoy them,” Odenkirk told Conan O’Brien in 2016.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Writer
Joe Allen is a freelance writer based in upstate New York focused on movies and TV.
Into the Spider-Verse almost had a Holland-Garfield-Maguire crossover
Peter Parker holds the Spider-Man suit in Spider-Man.

Sony's Oscar-winning animated feature Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was packed with fan-friendly cameos and nods to the larger Marvel Comics universe, but it almost featured a massive Spider-Man movie crossover, too.

According to Spider-Verse co-producer Christopher Miller, the film's creative team initially pitched studio Sony Pictures Animation on bringing together live-action Spider-Man actors Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire for a post-credits scene.

Read more
What’s new on Amazon Prime Video in October 2024
A man and a woman share a drink in "Challengers."

Amazon Prime Video finally got around to letting subscribers know what was coming in October ... but only after waiting for the month to start. That's a very sloppy way to begin October, especially when Prime Video boasts a large selection of new and returning library titles. All of the James Bond movies are back, for example. Even some Hulu original films are guest starring this month, including Vacation Friends and Deep Water.

Since it's the Halloween season, you may interested in catching some of this month's horror flicks, including The Silence of the Lambs, Doctor Sleep, The Thing, The Witch, and The Boogeyman. Citadel, the spy action franchise that didn't get much traction in 2023, is getting a spinoff, Citadel: Diana, on October 10. At the beginning of the month, Zendaya's romance movie, Challengers, is coming to Prime Video, and on October 24, Kate Beckinsale is starring in the Amazon original action movie Canary Black.

Read more
3 great free movies to stream this weekend (October 4-6)
Two prisoners sit down next to each other on a bench.

Unfortunately for Francis Ford Coppola, Megalopolis transformed into "Megaflopolis." Coppola's $120 million passion project made only $4 million on its opening weekend, ending its chances of turning a profit. An animated film, The Wild Robot, fared much better, taking first place at the box office with a $35 million domestic opening.

Not every movie you watch this weekend has to cost money. If you decide to stay home, sign up for a FAST service and stream movies for free. Ads play during the films, but the services remain completely free. If you need a recommendation, try one of these three movies: a prison drama, a charming rom-com, and a suspenseful thriller.

Read more