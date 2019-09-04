Home Theater

Amazon announces OLED Fire TV, Fire TV soundbar, and new Fire TV Cube

By

Amazon has kicked off IFA 2019 with a bang, announcing its first OLED Fire TV Edition and Fire TV Edition Soundbar, a new 65-inch Toshiba Fire TV Edition with Dolby Vision HDR, a refreshed Fire TV Cube, and new partnerships that’ll see the Fire TV Edition sold in additional markets.

First up, the OLED Fire TV Edition. It has been built in collaboration with German manufacturer Grundig and is available in two sizes: 65 or 55 inches, both of which can be had with either far-field voice control (through Alexa, of course) or without. But it’s the screen that is important here.

Grundig OLED Fire TV Edition
Grundig OLED Fire TV Edition

Unlike the Vision 6 and Vision 7 — two other Grundig-made Fire TV Edition models that Amazon announced at IFA 2019 — the OLED Fire TV Edition has an OLED screen, which delivers one of the finest home viewing experiences on the market. Pair that with Fire OS, and you have a recipe for success.

Seriously, the difference between an OLED and a standard LED screen (but not quite QLED) is night and day, and now that Amazon has teamed up with a budget manufacturer to bring OLED TVs to the mainstream at a more realistic price, it’s only a matter of time until anyone and everyone has one.

However, we have a while to go until we reach that point. For those who don’t have north of $1,000 to blow on a 4K TV, Amazon announced the aforementioned Grundig Vision 6 Fire TV Edition and Grundig Vision 7 Fire TV Edition, a low-end and mid-range collection of Fire TVs, respectively.

65-inch Toshiba Fire TV Edition
65-inch Toshiba Fire TV Edition

Toshiba also bolstered its Fire TV Edition line-up with the addition of a supersized 65-inch model with Dolby Vision baked in. It’s the fourth television in the manufacturer’s Fire TV range to support the HDR standard, following the 43-inch, 50-inch, and 55-inch variants that launched in June.

Nebula Soundbar Fire TV Edition
Nebula Soundbar Fire TV Edition

Keen to inject Alexa into every aspect of your home, Amazon introduced a soundbar of its own. Developed in partnership with Anker, the Nebula Soundbar Fire TV Edition is decked out with Voice Remote with Alexa, which can be used to control both the bar and the connected TV using your voice.

What’s more, the Nebula is equipped with far-field voice control (so it’s essentially an oversized Amazon Echo), Dolby Vision passthrough, and can be hooked up to select speakers to create a multi-room group, letting you stream from Amazon Music and Spotify throughout your home in real-time.

Amazon Fire TV Cube (2nd Gen.)
Amazon Fire TV Cube (2nd Gen.)

As if that wasn’t enough, Amazon introduced a refreshed Fire TV Cube that features far-field Local Voice Control — eliminating the need to reach for a remote control at all, thanks to enhanced commands that let you scroll through different pages using your voice — and Dolby Vision HDR.

Here’s the kicker: While the Amazon Fire TV Cube (2nd Gen.), 65-inch Toshiba Fire TV Edition with Dolby Vision HDR, and Nebula Soundbar Fire TV Edition are all headed to the United States, the entire Grundig range of devices — OLED included — are strictly for Austria and Germany for now.

JVC Fire TV Edition
JVC Fire TV Edition

Elsewhere, folks in the United Kingdom will receive a brand new JVC Fire TV Edition, which will mark the launch of the first Fire TV Edition in the region. It will be available in three sizes: 40-inch, 49-inch, and 55-inch. Each supports Dolby Vision and HDR10, and have Voice Remote with Alexa to boot.

In terms of pricing and availability, the 65-inch Toshiba Fire TV Edition with Dolby Vision HDR will be available at Best Buy for $599, the Nebula Soundbar at Amazon for $230, and the Fire TV Cube (2nd Gen.) from Amazon and a host of nationwide brick-and-mortar retailers for $120.

All three are up for pre-order now.

oneplus-logo

amazon fire tv sale on streaming media sticks dvrs and smart insignia ns 43df710na19 43 inch 4k ultra hd led hdr edition 1

Samsung 2019 Q90

Logitech G533

Apple Watch | Best Deals Labor Day 2019

lg 88 inch 8k oled tv signature model 88z9 3

Walmart slices a huge $333 off this 49-inch Sony Bravia 4K Android LED TV