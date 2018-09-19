Digital Trends
Movies & TV

Loki, Scarlet Witch, other Marvel characters to headline series on Disney Play

Rick Marshall
By
Thor-Dark-World-ss28

Disney is making its Disney Play streaming service a top priority, and some of its popular superheroes — and villains — will reportedly play a big role in attracting subscribers.

Marvel Studios is developing several live-action series featuring the heroes and villains of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that will debut exclusively on Disney’s upcoming streaming service and star the actors who portrayed the characters in the MCU films. Loki and Scarlet Witch are among the first two characters getting their own shows, according to Variety, with more members — and possible enemies — of the Avengers superhero team likely to follow.

Tom Hiddleston and Elizabeth Olsen, who portrayed the Asgardian trickster Loki and the powerful mutant Scarlet Witch in the MCU movies, respectively, are expected to reprise their roles for the series.

The report has not been confirmed by Marvel or Disney at this point.

everything there is to know about avengers age of ultron scarlett witch

The live-action Marvel projects will reportedly consist of several six- or eight-episode miniseries focusing on these and other popular MCU characters who haven’t received their own solo features. The shows would also have larger budgets than traditional television series, possibly rivaling tentpole studio productions, with Marvel Studios President and MCU architect Kevin Feige overseeing the projects.

Given the presence of Hiddleston, Olsen, and some potential supporting actors from the MCU in the limited series, the projects’ connection to Marvel’s live-action universe would likely be stronger than that of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. or the various Netflix series (Daredevil, Jessica Jones, and others) that are ostensibly set within the MCU but are often ignored by the movies. That distinction will likely make a big difference for fans, who have been critical of the one-way relationship that the television series have had with their big-screen counterparts to this point.

The report also indicates that the limited series in development will be restricted to the second-tier characters in the MCU, with higher-profile characters such as Iron Man, Captain America, or Black Panther not appearing in the shows. With Disney and Marvel retaining total control of the shows and exempt from any outside network influence or licensing concerns, the studios could be more open to introducing lesser-known characters in some of the streaming shows in order to gauge their appeal.

At this point, there’s no official word on creative teams lined up for the Marvel series, or when the shows are likely to premiere on the service.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Joaquin Phoenix's 'Joker' movie: Here's everything we know so far
Sabrina the teenage witch
Movies & TV

Netflix shows off trailer for “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina”

Netflix has announced that it'll be home to the upcoming series The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. The series will be based on the current Archie Comics series, and focus on Sabrina's struggles as a young witch.
Posted By Eric Brackett
best shows on netflix untitledbest dragon prince featured
Movies & TV

September brings 'The Dragon Prince,' an animated war series, to Netflix

Looking for a new show to binge? Lucky for you, we've curated a list of the best shows on Netflix, whether you're a fan of outlandish anime, dramatic period pieces, or shows that leave you questioning what lies beyond.
Posted By Will Nicol
Black Panther review
Movies & TV

The best movies on Netflix in September 2018, from 'Spotlight’ to ‘Black Panther’

Save yourself from hours wasted scrolling through Netflix's massive library by checking out our picks for the streamer's best movies available right now, whether you're into explosive action, subdued humor, or anything in between.
Posted By Will Nicol
jacobs ladder trailer poster for 5817310992001
Movies & TV

Out of movies to binge? Our staff picks the best flicks on Hulu right now

From classics to blockbusters, Hulu offers some great films to its subscribers. Check out the best movies on Hulu, whether you're into charming adventure tales or gruesome horror stories.
Posted By Will Nicol
Movies & TV

Stay inside this summer with the best shows on Hulu, including 'Castle Rock'

It's often overwhelming to navigate Hulu's robust library of TV shows. To help, we've put together a list of the best shows on Hulu, whether you're into frenetic cartoons, intelligent dramas, or anything in between.
Posted By Will Nicol
best new movie trailers ballad of buster scruggs
Movies & TV

The best new movie trailers: ‘Buster Scruggs,’ ‘The Bill Murray Stories,’ and more

Everyone loves a good trailer, but keeping up with what's new isn't easy. To simplify things, we round up the best ones each week. On tap this week: New trailers for the Coen brothers' The Ballad of Buster Scruggs and The Bill Murray…
Posted By Rick Marshall
the predator review 2018 still
Movies & TV

‘The Predator’ makes easy prey of ‘The Nun’ to win the weekend box office

Director Shane Black's sci-fi action sequel The Predator ended the reign of last week's box-office champion, horror prequel The Nun, to take the top spot at the weekend box office.
Posted By Rick Marshall
best new shows and movies to stream bojack horseman season 5
Movies & TV

Best new shows and movies to stream: ‘Bojack Horseman,’ ‘The Dragon Prince’

Need something to watch this weekend? Check out our list of the best new shows and movies to stream right now. On the list this week: Bojack Horseman, the Dragon Prince, and more.
Posted By Will Nicol
dish network versus directv version 1438534826 cable options
Home Theater

Dish Network or DirecTV: Which is the better choice for you?

So, you’ve chosen to go with a satellite television provider. Check out our quick rundown of what both Dish Network and DirecTV offer in terms of content, hardware, and pricing, and why you might choose them over streaming services.
Posted By Kris Wouk
Movies & TV

'Venom' is all tooth and tongue in the latest movie posters

Tom Hardy will play the lead role in Sony Pictures' Venom. Here's everything we know about the solo feature for the popular Spider-Man spinoff character ahead of the film's 2018 premiere in theaters.
Posted By Rick Marshall
mr robot
Home Theater

What’s new on Amazon Prime Video (October 2018)

Amazon Prime Video adds new titles each month that are available for free to all Prime members. Check out our list to find all the content hitting Amazon Prime Video in September and October 2018, from new comedies to terrifying horror…
Posted By Rick Marshall
Movies & TV

Brie Larson powers up in the first 'Captain Marvel' trailer

Academy Award winner Brie Larson will play Captain Marvel in the upcoming Marvel Studios movie hitting theaters in March 2019. Here's everything we know about Marvel's first female-led superhero movie.
Posted By Rick Marshall
2015 primetime emmy ratings awards
Movies & TV

2018 Emmy Awards winners: The night of ‘Mrs. Maisel’ and diversity

The 2018 Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Colin Jost and Michael Che, was full of laughs and drama, as well as some surprises. Here is the full list of nominees, winners, and highlights from the show.
Posted By Christine Persaud
joker movie joaquin phoenix news killing joke
Movies & TV

More plot details and casting news emerge for 'Joker' movie

Todd Phillips is developing a stand-alone Joker origin story, with Joaquin Phoenix set to portray the Clown Prince of Crime. From casting to plot details, here's everything we know about the movie so far.
Posted By Rick Marshall