 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Instead of seeing The Flash, watch The Incredible Hulk on Disney+ instead

Blair Marnell
By

This is a good weekend for superhero movie fans. The Flash is now in theaters, and you can watch DC try to catch up to the multiverse hijinks of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and Spider-Man: No Way Home. Or instead of seeing The Flash, you can watch The Incredible Hulk on Disney+.

One of those films stars an occasional outlaw, and the other features Ed Norton as Bruce Banner, a fugitive who is on the run from the U.S. military, which wants to turn Banner’s alter ego, the Hulk, into a weapon. This is also a big deal because The Incredible Hulk is poised to have a big influence on the upcoming MCU movies.

Recommended Videos

The Incredible Hulk has arrived on Disney+

A CGI Hulk from Marvel's Incredible Hulk movie.

Have you ever wondered why The Incredible Hulk wasn’t on Disney+ before now? It’s because this movie was produced by Universal Pictures and Marvel Studios a year before Disney purchased Marvel in 2009. Because Universal had produced and released Ang Lee’s Hulk movie in 2003, the studio retained the cinematic rights to the character at a time when Marvel was just beginning to make its big screen plans. Marvel and Universal were able to come to terms for this film in return for the former maintaining the movie’s distribution rights. This is why it’s been on other streaming platforms instead of Disney+.

However, Deadline is reporting that Universal’s distribution rights to The Incredible Hulk have expired since the film has just reached its 15th anniversary. Disney isn’t wasting any time putting up the movie, and for the first time, the second film in the MCU is now on Disney+. This leaves Spider-Man: Far From Home and Spider-Man: No Way Home as the only MCU movies that aren’t on Disney+. But given the recent arrival of the other Spider-Man movies on Disney+, Far From Home and No Way Home will probably arrive down the line.

Ed Norton: The MCU’s First Hulk

Ed Norton in The Incredible Hulk.

As part of Marvel’s drive to make its own movies, the studio went after established stars to headline their films. Ed Norton was chosen to portray Bruce Banner/Hulk, while Lou Ferrigno, the star of the ’70s Incredible Hulk TV series, provided Hulk’s voice in the film. By all accounts, Norton was very hands-on with this movie, and he did an uncredited rewrite of the script and he reportedly participated in the editing process as well. But this appears to have soured his relationship with Marvel, and the studio replaced Norton with Mark Ruffalo in The Avengers. Ruffalo most recently portrayed Bruce/Hulk in Marvel’s She-Hulk: Attorney At Law series.

Why is The Incredible Hulk important to the MCU?

Liv Tyler and William Hurt in The Incredible Hulk.

Eight years after The Incredible Hulk was released in theaters, William Hurt reprised his role as General Thaddeus Ross in Captain America: Civil War. Hurt also returned for Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and Black Widow before he passed away in 2022. Incredible Hulk‘s Tim Roth also returned to his role as Emil Blonsky/Abomination in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and She-Hulk.

But next year, Captain America: Brave New World is going to finally tackle one of Incredible Hulk‘s lingering plot threads: The transformation of Samuel Sterns (Tim Blake Nelson) into The Leader, a Gamma-enhanced super genius and one of the Hulk’s greatest villains. Additionally, Liv Tyler has signed on to reprise her role as Bruce Banner’s ex-girlfriend, Betty Ross. Harrison Ford will also star in the film as President Ross, as he takes over the role from Hurt. At this point, the only major Incredible Hulk characters who aren’t in Brave New World are the Abomination and the Hulk himself.

Captain America: Brave New World will hit theaters on July 26, 2024.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell has been an entertainment journalist for over 15 years. His bylines have appeared in Wizard Magazine, Geek…
Everything you need to know before watching Andor on Disney+
Cassian Andor and the supporting cast in an Andor promo poster.

Lucasfilm's first major Star Wars series of the year only recently finished airing in the form of Obi-Wan Kenobi, but what could be one of the studio's most ambitious Disney+ series is just around the corner. Andor is (another) prequel story set during the age of the Galactic Empire and the Rebellion, this time focusing on Diego Luna's spy character Cassian Andor from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

It will detail his life as well as a fresh supporting cast in the years leading up to the events of Rogue One, but its season structure is what might be so ambitious about it. On top of seemingly boasting stronger VFX than what Disney+ rushed out recently, Andor has essentially been mapped out as a 24-episode series spread evenly across two seasons. It's somewhat refreshing to see a big-budget franchise show have a clear vision in mind from behind the scenes, and these are the things worth in-universe before going into its premiere.
Setting the stage and the timeline

Read more
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law review: Green is good in the MCU
Bruce Banner and Jennifer Walters, Hulk and She-Hulk, meditate while facing each other.

Anyone familiar with writer Dan Slott's celebrated run on the She-Hulk comic book series already knew that Marvel's live-action She-Hulk: Attorney at Law series had plenty of potential, but for everyone else, the introduction of Bruce Banner's superhero cousin likely seemed a strange -- and perhaps, unnecessary -- addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And yet, it doesn't take long for the new Disney+ series to make it clear that actress Tatiana Maslany's green-skinned alter ego, Jennifer Walters, is a character the MCU sorely needed.

Created by Rick and Morty and Silicon Valley writer Jessica Gao, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law casts Maslany as Walters, an ambitious lawyer whose professional aspirations are seemingly derailed when an accidental blood transfusion with her cousin, Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo), gives her powers similar to those of Hulk. Unlike Banner, however, she's able to control both her transformations and her psyche as She-Hulk. As she attempts to get her life back on track, she soon finds herself dealing with supersized problems she didn't ask for -- including a new job at a legal firm specializing in cases involving superpowers.

Read more
Jennifer Walters enters the MCU in this first look for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law
She-Hulk smiling widely in She-Hulk.

Out of the original lineup of Marvel Studios movies, the one film that never got a sequel was The Incredible Hulk. That's because the solo Hulk movie rights are still tied up with Universal, while Marvel had the rights to use Bruce Banner's alter ego as a supporting character in other MCU films. Fortunately, that deal did not extend to television, which is why She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will finally get to expand the MCU's Hulk mythos for the first time since 2008. But make no mistake: She-Hulk is much more than just a female Hulk.

Tatiana Maslany stars in the series as Jennifer Walters, the cousin of Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) and the closest thing that he has to a sister. When the series begins, Jennifer is a successful Deputy District Attorney and blissfully free of any superhuman abilities. But in the preview clip below, we get to see where Jennifer's life went off track as she and Bruce find themselves facing an unexpected threat.

Read more