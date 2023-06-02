 Skip to main content
Is Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse streaming?

It took almost five years, but the sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is now in theaters. And Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is everything you could hope for from a follow-up — and more. It has a much bigger scale than the first film, with literally hundreds of Spider-Heroes, at least five distinct animated worlds, and a ton of heart that is going to make this sequel a huge success.

The incredible visuals get people into theaters, but the characters are the reasons why they’ll come back. Shameik Moore reprises his role as Miles Morales, a teenage Spider-Man who has a lot of questions about his future. Also returning from the first film are Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy, New Girl‘s Jake Johnson as Peter B. Parker, and Causeway‘s Brian Tyree Henry and Luna Lauren Vélez as Miles’ parents, Jefferson and Rio Morales, both of whom have much meatier roles in the sequel.

Now, read on if you want to find out if Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is streaming right now.

Miles Morales in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

No, not yet. It only came out today, so it’s not going to be streaming anytime in the near future. And if the film’s projections hold up, then Across the Spider-Verse may have a very long run at the summer box office.

Will you be able to watch Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse at home?

Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One).

Yes! Just not yet. Before the streaming debut of Across the Spider-Verse, Sony will likely release the film on demand through digital outlets, followed by a full digital, Blu-ray, and 4K release. And if any film needs 4K, it’s this one.

Netflix and Sony Pictures do have a deal in place, which means Across the Spider-Verse will premiere on Netflix before the end of the year. But an exact date is hard to pin down. At the very earliest, it probably won’t happen before September or October.

Disney+ subscribers will also get their chance to stream Across the Spider-Verse, but only when Netflix’s exclusive period ends. That’s because Disney’s deal is in “second position” to Netflix’s contract with Sony. Thus. everything goes to Netflix first. That will probably keep Across the Spider-Verse off of Disney+ until sometime in 2024.

Is Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse available to stream?

The cast of Into the Spider-Verse.

Yes, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is available to stream. Just not on Netflix, Disney+ or any of the major streaming services. It’s truly baffling as to why Sony let that happen when the sequel is in theaters. For now, you can stream Into the Spider-Verse on Fubo TV and Sling. Direct TV subscribers can watch it, while cable subscribers can stream Into the Spider-Verse through FX NOW.

