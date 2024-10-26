This is when Spider-Man 4 will come out (and Christopher Nolan might be mad about it)

Your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man swings into theaters in 2026.

On Friday, Sony announced that Tom Holland’s Spider-Man 4 arrives in theaters on July 24, 2026. Destin Daniel Cretton will direct the film based on a script by No Way Home writers Erik Sommers and Chris McKenna. Producers include Kevin Feige for Marvel and Amy Pascal for Sony.

The news comes days after Holland confirmed his Spider-Man 4 involvement in an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Holland also revealed when cameras begin shooting.

“It’s happening,” Holland told Fallon about Spider-Man 4. “Next summer, we start shooting. Everything’s good to go. We’re nearly there. Super exciting. I can’t wait.”

Tom Holland Confirms Spider-Man 4, Talks Hiding Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield Cameos and BERO

Holland has been on a promotional tour with his non-alcoholic beer brand Bero. However, the press run has become a de facto Spider-Man 4 news tour. Holland teased that fans will love what’s coming for Spider-Man in a Good Morning America interview.

“The idea is crazy,” Holland said. “It’s a little different to anything we’ve done before, but I think the fans are gonna really respond to it.”

The summer of 2026 will go down as the “Summer of Tom Holland.” One week before Spider-Man 4, Holland will star alongside Matt Damon in Christopher Nolan’s new movie. Plot details remain scarce, but Nolan’s movie opens theatrically in IMAX on July 17, 2026. That’s not a lot of time for Nolan’s movie to make money, so it’s likely not going to sit well with him or Universal. It’s likely one of these movies will shift their release dates so they don’t cannibalize each other.

Before his fourth solo outing, Holland will likely appear in the next Avengers movie, though his involvement has not been confirmed. Directed by the Russo Brothers, Avengers: Doomsday arrives on May 1, 2026. Fans will be eager to see if Holland’s Spider-Man interacts with Doctor Doom, played by Robert Downey Jr.