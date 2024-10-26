 Skip to main content
This is when Spider-Man 4 will come out (and Christopher Nolan might be mad about it)

By
Spider-Man stands up between two fences.
Marvel Studios/Sony

Your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man swings into theaters in 2026.

On Friday, Sony announced that Tom Holland’s Spider-Man 4 arrives in theaters on July 24, 2026. Destin Daniel Cretton will direct the film based on a script by No Way Home writers Erik Sommers and Chris McKenna. Producers include Kevin Feige for Marvel and Amy Pascal for Sony.

The news comes days after Holland confirmed his Spider-Man 4 involvement in an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Holland also revealed when cameras begin shooting.

“It’s happening,” Holland told Fallon about Spider-Man 4. “Next summer, we start shooting. Everything’s good to go. We’re nearly there. Super exciting. I can’t wait.”

Tom Holland Confirms Spider-Man 4, Talks Hiding Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield Cameos and BERO

Holland has been on a promotional tour with his non-alcoholic beer brand Bero. However, the press run has become a de facto Spider-Man 4 news tour. Holland teased that fans will love what’s coming for Spider-Man in a Good Morning America interview.

“The idea is crazy,” Holland said. “It’s a little different to anything we’ve done before, but I think the fans are gonna really respond to it.”

The summer of 2026 will go down as the “Summer of Tom Holland.” One week before Spider-Man 4, Holland will star alongside Matt Damon in Christopher Nolan’s new movie. Plot details remain scarce, but Nolan’s movie opens theatrically in IMAX on July 17, 2026. That’s not a lot of time for Nolan’s movie to make money, so it’s likely not going to sit well with him or Universal. It’s likely one of these movies will shift their release dates so they don’t cannibalize each other.

Before his fourth solo outing, Holland will likely appear in the next Avengers movie, though his involvement has not been confirmed. Directed by the Russo Brothers, Avengers: Doomsday arrives on May 1, 2026. Fans will be eager to see if Holland’s Spider-Man interacts with Doctor Doom, played by Robert Downey Jr. 

Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
This is when you can see Paramount’s Running Man remake with Glen Powell
Glen Powell smirks on the left while Arnold Schwarzenegger poses on the right.

Glen Powell will be sprinting into theaters next Thanksgiving. Paramount announced a slew of release dates for its upcoming film slate, led by Edgar Wright's reboot of The Running Man starring Powell.

The Running Man will be released theatrically on November 21, 2025. The film faces tough competition at the box office as it opens against Wicked: Part Two and a Warner Bros. event movie.
The Running Man is based on Stephen King's 1982 dystopian novel of the same name. Set in 2025, The Running Man follows Ben Richards, a man who, in need of money, signs up to appear on The Running Man, a deadly game show that promotes violence and murder. Powell will star as Richards in the remake.
The Running Man was previously adapted into a 1987 film starring Arnold Schwarzenegger. The film received mixed reviews but has since developed a cult-like status. Wright's adaptation is reportedly more faithful to King's novel than the Schwarzenegger-led movie.
The Running Man - Official® Trailer [HD]

Andrew Garfield sets the record straight on a Spider-Man return: ‘I would 100% come back’
Andrew Garfield poses as Spider-Man with his hands crossed.

Andrew Garfield's Spidey sense is tingling.
In an interview with Esquire, Garfield shared his love and admiration for Peter Parker, leaving no doubt about whether he would reprise Spider-Man again in a future film.
"I would 100% come back if it was the right thing [and] if it’s additive to the culture, if there’s a great concept or something that hasn’t been done before that’s unique and odd and exciting, and that you can sink your teeth into,” Garfield said. “I love that character, and it brings joy. If part of what I bring is joy, then I’m joyful in return.”
Garfield first appeared as Peter in 2012 in Sony's The Amazing Spider-Man. Garfield received a positive reception for his portrayal of the superhero, and the success of the first film spawned a sequel, 2014's The Amazing Spider-Man 2.
After a low box office return and negative critical reception for the sequel, Sony scrapped plans for The Amazing Spider-Man 3. In 2015, Marvel Studios and Sony agreed to allow Spider-Man in the MCU. Though good for Spider-Man fans, this decision eliminated The Amazing Spider-Man franchise. Tom Holland then took over as Marvel Studios' Spider-Man.
All Three Spideys Learn About Each Other | Spider Man: No Way Home | With Captions
In 2021, Garfield received a shot at redemption by playing his version of Peter in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Garfield famously played one of three versions of Spider-Men, with Holland and Tobey Maguire playing the other two. After a disappointing end to his tenure as Sony's Spider-Man, Garfield described his appearance in No Way Home as "healing."
Where does Spider-Man go from here? There are no plans for Garfield to star in The Amazing Spider-Man 3. However, Spider-Man 4 with Holland is currently in development. Last month, Daniel Destin Cretton (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) was in discussions to direct Spider-Man 4.
The film is planned to shoot in early 2025, with Holland and Zendaya in contact with Spider-Man producers to return.

The Pogues are back in the gold game in the Outer Banks season 4 trailer
A group of teenagers sit on a couch and look at a computer.

You would think that after finding gold in the lost city of El Dorado, the Pogues would not have any more financial problems. Think again as the Pogues re-enter the "G game," aka gold hunt, in the official trailer for Outer Banks season 4.

After returning from El Dorado, the Pogues build “Poguelandia 2.0," where they live together and run a bait and tackle shop. However, the group blows through their finances quickly, leaving them without any money to make payments for their shop. Enter Wes Genrette (David Jensen), the businessman who offered the Pogues a job to find Blackbeard's treasure in the season 3 finale. Desperate times call for desperate measures, so the Pogues set off on another dangerous treasure hunt.

