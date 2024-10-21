Tom Holland to star in Christopher Nolan’s next movie

Christopher Nolan previously had the Caped Crusader, but now, he wants Spider-Man. Per The Hollywood Reporter, Tom Holland is set to star in Nolan’s next movie alongside Matt Damon.

Like all of Nolan’s projects, the movie is clouded in secrecy. However, THR’s report mentions the film’s setting is either in the past or future, not the present. Nolan plans to shoot the film in early 2025, and Universal will release the movie in IMAX on July 17, 2026. That third weekend in July has become a staple for Nolan films, with Oppenheimer, Dunkirk, Inception, and The Dark Knight all receiving similar release dates. Nolan will produce alongside his wife, Emma Thomas, for their Syncopy banner.

What will be the subject of Nolan’s next film? For starters, Variety reported what it won’t about. Nolan is not directing a rumored adaptation of The Prisoner, a remake of the British sci-fi series from the late 1960s.

A Reddit rumor suggested Nolan’s next film has drawn inspiration from Blue Thunder, a 1983 action thriller about a police officer (Roy Scheider) who learns a high-tech helicopter will be used by the government to corrupt crowd control and surveillance.

2023 was a banner year for Nolan, as he wrote and directed Oppenheimer for Universal. The biopic depicted the life of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the theoretical physicist who helped develop the nuclear bombs for the United States in World War II. Cillian Murphy starred as Oppenheimer alongside Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., and Florence Pugh. Oppenheimer grossed $977 million worldwide and won seven Oscars, with Nolan winning Best Picture and Best Director.

Holland is coming off a successful run playing Romeo in the London stage production of Romeo & Juliet. 2025 will be a busy year for Holland. Besides Nolan’s project, Holland is expected to film Spider-Man 4 and Avengers: Doomsday.