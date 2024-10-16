 Skip to main content
Is Christopher Nolan remaking this 1980s action movie?

Christopher Nolan speaks about Oppenheimer in a promo for Universal Pictures.
Universal Pictures

Ever since Christopher Nolan announced that his next project would hit theaters in July 2026, there’s been rampant speculation about what the project might be. Many looked at some of Nolan’s long-dormant projects, including an adaptation of the 1960s series The Prisoner, for potential inspiration.

Another rumor, which originated on Reddit, suggests that Nolan may have drawn inspiration from the 1983 film Blue Thunder for his next project. That film stars Roy Scheider as a Los Angeles police officer who discovers that the high-tech helicopter he’s been assigned to test out is going to be used by police for corrupt crowd control and surveillance.

A man aims a gun in Blue Thunder.
Columbia Pictures

According to the Redditor who kicked off this round of speculation: “Nolan and his team have been in touch with the NYPD Aviation Unit about shooting a New York-based futuristic action film about a helicopter pilot cop who heads up the Aviation Unit.” The comment also suggests that the crew has been given a high-quality copy of the film to watch as homework before production starts.

BLUE THUNDER | Greatest Scenes | Roy Scheider, Malcolm McDowell

Given that all of this is based on a Reddit thread, it needs to be taken with a healthy dose of skepticism. Even so, it’s easy to get excited about the idea of Nolan making another full-throated action movie in the vein of Tenet, especially if it will be largely set in the air over a major city. The idea of surveillance and corrupt officials may also appeal to the director, who made those themes a core part of The Dark Knight.

