Tom Holland has read a Spider-Man 4 script: ‘It really lit a fire in me’

It’s a matter of if, not when, Tom Holland returns in Spider-Man 4. One of the first steps is finalizing the script, which Holland has seen and offered a positive update on what’s to come.

While appearing on the Rich Roll podcast, Holland confirmed that he recently read a draft of the Spider-Man 4 script. Though it still needs work, Holland is excited about the progress.

Recommended Videos

“We have a creative and a pitch and a draft, which is excellent. It needs work, but the writers are doing a great job,” Holland said. “I read it three weeks ago, and it really lit a fire in me. Zendaya and I sat down and read it together, and we at times were bouncing around the living room, like this is a real movie worthy of fans’ respect.”

Spider-Man 4 is one the most important future MCU movies

TOM HOLLAND Opens Up About Sobriety, Acting & The MCU | Rich Roll Podcast

In September, Destin Daniel Cretton was in negotiations to direct Spider-Man 4, which has no official title. Cretton directed Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and worked on the upcoming Disney+ series Wonder Man. Marvel selected Cretton to direct Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. However, Cretton exited the project in November 2023. After the firing of Jonathan Majors, Marvel pivoted to Avengers: Doomsday, with the Russo Brothers signing on to direct.

Spider-Man is one of the MCU’s most important characters, so slotting Spider-Man 4 in Marvel’s release plans is of the utmost importance. In the Cretton directorial announcement, the report stated Marvel plans to shoot Spider-Man 4 in early 2025. While no date has been announced, Disney’s theatrical release calendar has untitled Marvel films scheduled for February 13, 2026; November 6, 2026; July 23, 2027; and November 5, 2027. If Spider-Man 4 does shoot in 2025, expect the film to open on one of those four release dates.