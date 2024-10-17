 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Tom Holland has read a Spider-Man 4 script: ‘It really lit a fire in me’

By
Spider-Man with his mask off standing atop a train in Spider-Man: Homecoming.
Sony

It’s a matter of if, not when, Tom Holland returns in Spider-Man 4. One of the first steps is finalizing the script, which Holland has seen and offered a positive update on what’s to come.

While appearing on the Rich Roll podcast, Holland confirmed that he recently read a draft of the Spider-Man 4 script. Though it still needs work, Holland is excited about the progress.

Recommended Videos

“We have a creative and a pitch and a draft, which is excellent. It needs work, but the writers are doing a great job,” Holland said. “I read it three weeks ago, and it really lit a fire in me. Zendaya and I sat down and read it together, and we at times were bouncing around the living room, like this is a real movie worthy of fans’ respect.”

Related

Spider-Man 4 is one the most important future MCU movies

TOM HOLLAND Opens Up About Sobriety, Acting & The MCU | Rich Roll Podcast

In September, Destin Daniel Cretton was in negotiations to direct Spider-Man 4, which has no official title. Cretton directed Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and worked on the upcoming Disney+ series Wonder Man. Marvel selected Cretton to direct Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. However, Cretton exited the project in November 2023. After the firing of Jonathan Majors, Marvel pivoted to Avengers: Doomsday, with the Russo Brothers signing on to direct.

Spider-Man is one of the MCU’s most important characters, so slotting Spider-Man 4 in Marvel’s release plans is of the utmost importance. In the Cretton directorial announcement, the report stated Marvel plans to shoot Spider-Man 4 in early 2025. While no date has been announced, Disney’s theatrical release calendar has untitled Marvel films scheduled for February 13, 2026; November 6, 2026; July 23, 2027; and November 5, 2027. If Spider-Man 4 does shoot in 2025, expect the film to open on one of those four release dates.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
Everything you need to know about Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 4
Tobey Magure in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The last time that director Sam Raimi and actors Tobey Maguire and Kirsten Dunst worked on a movie together was in 2007 for Spider-Man 3. The film marked the conclusion of the Spider-Man trilogy that began in 2002, despite initial plans to bring Raimi, Maguire, and Dunst back for Spider-Man 4. Instead of going forward with that project, Sony rebooted the franchise in 2012 with The Amazing Spider-Man as Andrew Garfield took over the title role from Maguire.

So why are we still talking about Spider-Man 4 a whopping 17 years after Spider-Man 3? Because in 2021, Spider-Man: No Way Home brought back both Maguire and Garfield opposite their MCU counterpart, Tom Holland, for a smash hit at the box office. Ever since then, fans have tried to will Spider-Man 4 and The Amazing Spider-Man 3 into existence to continue Maguire and Garfield's respective Spidey franchises. That's why we're sharing everything you need to know about about Sam Raimi's Spider-Man 4.
Is Spider-Man 4 actually happening?

Read more
All the Spider-Man actors in order
Andrew Garfield, Tom Holland, and Tobey Magure behind the scenes of "Spider-Man: No Way Home."

Since Spider-Man debuted back in 1962, fans have seen many people portray or voice the character on film and television. All these Spider-Men have had varying degrees of success, but each iteration of the web-slinger brought something unique to the franchise, showing that just about anyone can wear the mask.

To that end, this list will chronicle all the actors who have played this legendary hero in movies and TV. Note: This list will only cover actors who have played traditional versions of Peter Parker, so Miles Morales and Takuya Yamashiro will not be included.
Paul Soles (1967-1970)

Read more
Who is the best Spider-Man actor? All the Spider-Men, ranked
Blended image showing Tom Holland, Jake Johnson, and Andrew Garfield as Spider-Man against the background of a red and black spider's web.

Spider-Man is arguably the most popular and beloved superhero in modern pop culture. A staple in movies and television since the 1960s, Spidey is Marvel's crowning jewel, a near-universally adored hero that appeals to children and adults alike. Few superheroes have as much staying power as Spidey, cementing his place as a timeless icon and a staple of modern pop culture.

The web crawler has a rich and long history in movies and television. Since transitioning from the page to the screen in the Silver Age, Spider-Man has starred in countless animated series, received multiple live-action movies, and appeared as a major supporting figure in many other projects. But who, out of all the actors who have played him, is the best Spider-Man? It's not an easy decision - every actor has brought something unique and valuable to the table. However, some are undeniably better than others, and a few have become synonymous with the character. To begin, we will focus only on the character of Peter Parker, as he has the most depictions in movies and television.
19. Danny Seagren

Read more