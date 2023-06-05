 Skip to main content
Which Marvel villains should be in Tom Holland’s Spider-Man 4?

David Caballero
By

The MCU has plenty of upcoming projects that fans are excited about, but a potential fourth entry in Tom Holland’s Spider-Man series is near the list’s top. 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home ended with Holland’s Peter entering a new phase in his life. Forgotten by the world and with no one left by his side, Peter is now closer to the perpetually down-on-his-luck version from the comics that fans have come to know and love. The ending is the perfect setup for a new Spidey adventure, with Spider-Man acting as the street-level hero he was always supposed to be. But who should he fight in his new adventure, especially now that he has no Avengers or Avengers-adjacent allies by his side?

Well, the possibilities are limitless. After all, Spider-Man has some of the best and most iconic villains in Marvel comics, and while many have already appeared in the Web Slinger’s numerous live-action projects, some remain untouched by the film industry. From fearsome crime bosses to chameleonic supervillains, these infamous foes would make worthy enemies for Holland’s Spider-Man.

Chameleon

Chameleon smirking in Marvel Comics.

Dmitri Smerdyakov, better known as Chameleon, is among Spider-Man’s most underrated comic book villains and the first-ever member of the Web Slinger’s rogues gallery. The character is often depicted as a supervillain and master of disguises capable of imitating everybody. Dmitri is the half-brother of another iconic Spidey villain, Kraven, the Hunter, with whom he forms a dastardly duo.

Chameleon is set to make his live-action debut in the upcoming and wholly unnecessary spin-off Kraven the Hunter, played by The White Lotus standout Fred Hechinger. Hechinger is a gifted and interesting actor who would make a great foil for Holland. Furthermore, the Chameleon remains somewhat underrated, especially for non-comic fans, making him a white canvas for the MCU to exploit.

Scorpion

Mac Gargan's Scorpion in Marvel Comics.

The Scorpion is one of Spidey’s most interesting villains. MacDonald “Mac” Gargan is a PI who undergoes a dangerous procedure that leaves him forever trapped in an advanced scorpion-themed armor. Driven to madness, Gargan becomes a supervillain, antagonizing Spider-Man and J. Jonah Jameson, who hired him and convinced him to undergo the procedure.

Gargan already debuted in the MCU, first appearing in Holland’s first solo Spider-Man movie, Spider-Man: Homecoming. The film’s post-credit scene teased him as a potential villain, but nothing has come from the hint. Scorpion’s armor would fit with the MCU’s numerous suits, and his presence would allow the film to further utilize the always-welcomed J.K. Simmons. Gargan also served as the third host for Venom, and we know the symbiote is already in the MCU.

The Jackal

The Jackal smiling in Marvel Comics.

And speaking of the Web Slinger’s most fascinating villains, the Jackal might just be the most original and overlooked of them all. Although many characters have used the moniker, the best-known is Miles Warren, a college professor who mixes his DNA with that of a jackal and earns enhanced abilities. Warren initially works as an assistant for the High Evolutionary, who recently debuted in the MCU in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, before taking on a full-time criminal career.

Warren hates Spider-Man because he blames him for Gwen Stacy’s death. Once, Warren would’ve been the perfect villain for a third Amazing Spider-Man film with Andrew Garfield, but that ship has sailed; thus, bringing him for Holland’s fourth outing would be poetic justice. Having the Jackal would also allow the MCU to introduce Gwen Stacy, especially now that Peter and MJ are separated. Furthermore, the Jackal’s presence would also open the door to include Ben Rilley, Spider-Man’s clone and the future Scarlet Spider.

Venom

Venomized Marvel heroes from the comics.

Spider-Man has already battled Venom in live-action, but Topher Grace’s take on the iconic villain was underwhelming, to say the least. Tom Hardy has done a stellar job playing Eddie Brock in the uneven Venom series, and although he briefly stopped by the MCU, his presence ultimately led to nothing. However, the Venom symbiote is in the MCU, and the series must do something with that setup.

Ideally, Hardy would play a Brock variant and fight Holland’s Spider-Man. However, if that’s not possible, the symbiote could attach itself to another host: Tony Revolori’s Flash Thompson, a criminally underused character in the MCU who deserves more love. Revolori’s Flash could antagonize Peter before eventually redeeming himself and transitioning to his Agent Venom persona. The symbiote could also attach itself to Peter, but we’ve already seen that storyline in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 3. The MCU’s best option is to go with Flash and finally give Revolori something to do in these movies.

Kingpin

Kingpin wearing his white suit in Hawkeye.

In the pantheon of great Spider-Man villains, Doc Ock and the Green Goblin reign supreme. However, a third character completes the trifecta: Wilson Fisk, AKA the Kingpin, a ruthless crime lord who controls all the shady dealings in New York City.

Vincent D’Onofrio is already scheduled to appear as Kingpin in the highly-anticipated Daredevil: Born Again and the ho-hum Echo, and we know he won’t die in either of those projects. And while he is currently best known as Daredevil’s arch-enemy, Kingpin is also a mighty foe to Spider-Man. Having Kingpin in Holland’s fourth film would allow for two things: one, it would give D’Onofrio a chance to level up and flex his considerable acting muscles in a major motion picture; two, it would allow Charlie Cox’s Daredevil to team up with Spider-Man, sending millions of comic book fans into overdrive. Honestly, Kingpin is the easiest choice to antagonize Spidey in his fourth solo outing; he is mighty but still street-level, allowing for a more intimate adventure for the Friendly Neighborhood.

