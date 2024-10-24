 Skip to main content
Spider-Man 4 is finally happening: Watch what Tom Holland said about his next Marvel movie

By
Tom Holland as Spider-man in the No Way Home teaser trailer
Sony

After months of speculation, Tom Holland finally set the record straight about Spider-Man 4.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Holland addressed the possibility of a fourth Spider-Man movie. Not only did Holland confirm its existence but the 28-year-old revealed when cameras will begin rolling on Spider-Man 4.

“It’s happening,” Holland told Fallon when asked about Spider-Man 4. “Next summer, we start shooting. Everything’s good to go. We’re nearly there. Super exciting. I can’t wait.”

Tom Holland Confirms Spider-Man 4, Talks Hiding Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield Cameos and BERO

The Spider-Man news didn’t stop there. While promoting his non-alcoholic beer Bero on Good Morning America, Holland teased the “crazy” idea that Marvel and Sony have for Spider-Man 4.

“The idea is crazy,” Holland said. “It’s a little different to anything we’ve done before, but I think the fans are gonna really respond to it.”

The news comes days after Holland accepted a starring role in Christopher Nolan’s next movie. Holland’s tentative plans are to shoot Nolan’s project in early 2025 and film Spider-Man 4 next summer. At some point in the middle of those two films, Holland will likely have to shoot his scenes for Avengers: Doomsday.

Last month, Destin Daniel Creed entered negotiations to direct Spider-Man 4. Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, the screenwriting duo who contributed to Holland’s previous three Spider-Man films, are penning the fourth film. Marvel’s Kevin Feige and Sony’s Amy Pascal will produce.

If Spider-Man 4 shoots in the summer of 2025, when can fans expect to see their favorite web-slinger in theaters? After The Fantastic Four in July 2025, only two MCU films have dates: Avengers: Doomsday on May 1, 2026, and Avengers: Secret Wars on May 7, 2027.

Marvel has untitled films scheduled for February 13, 2026; November 6, 2026; July 23, 2027; and November 5, 2027. The company also added three 2028 dates. Look for a quick turnaround on Spider-Man 4, so keep an eye on November 2026 and July 2027 as potential release dates.

Is this the movie to beat at next year’s Oscars? Watch the trailer and decide for yourself
A woman sits on a man at a poker table in Anora.

If you don't know the name Sean Baker, get to know it now because his latest film, Anora, will be a major factor at the 2025 Oscars.

Neon released the latest trailer for Anora, a chaotic love story about a sex worker who marries the son of a Russian oligarch. Mikey Madison plays Ani, an exotic dancer hired to entertain the Russian oligarch's son, Vanya (Mark Eydelshteyn). Ani and Vanya begin a passionate affair that leads to a quick marriage. When Vanya's wealthy parents get wind of the relationship, they do everything they can to annul the marriage.

Will Terrifier 4 be the last in the franchise? Damien Leone clarifies comments about final film
A killer clown goes to hit someone in the stomach with an ax.

Damien Leone knows the Terrifier franchise will end. It may just take a little more time than previously planned.

In the leadup to Terrifier 3, Leone has teased the end of the franchise, saying he does not want to "wear out his welcome" and end with either a trilogy or a quadrilogy. During Fantastic Fest in Austin, Texas, Leone confirmed that Terrifier 4 is in the works, with many speculating it would be the last in the franchise.

Andrew Garfield sets the record straight on a Spider-Man return: ‘I would 100% come back’
Andrew Garfield poses as Spider-Man with his hands crossed.

Andrew Garfield's Spidey sense is tingling.
In an interview with Esquire, Garfield shared his love and admiration for Peter Parker, leaving no doubt about whether he would reprise Spider-Man again in a future film.
"I would 100% come back if it was the right thing [and] if it’s additive to the culture, if there’s a great concept or something that hasn’t been done before that’s unique and odd and exciting, and that you can sink your teeth into,” Garfield said. “I love that character, and it brings joy. If part of what I bring is joy, then I’m joyful in return.”
Garfield first appeared as Peter in 2012 in Sony's The Amazing Spider-Man. Garfield received a positive reception for his portrayal of the superhero, and the success of the first film spawned a sequel, 2014's The Amazing Spider-Man 2.
After a low box office return and negative critical reception for the sequel, Sony scrapped plans for The Amazing Spider-Man 3. In 2015, Marvel Studios and Sony agreed to allow Spider-Man in the MCU. Though good for Spider-Man fans, this decision eliminated The Amazing Spider-Man franchise. Tom Holland then took over as Marvel Studios' Spider-Man.
All Three Spideys Learn About Each Other | Spider Man: No Way Home | With Captions
In 2021, Garfield received a shot at redemption by playing his version of Peter in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Garfield famously played one of three versions of Spider-Men, with Holland and Tobey Maguire playing the other two. After a disappointing end to his tenure as Sony's Spider-Man, Garfield described his appearance in No Way Home as "healing."
Where does Spider-Man go from here? There are no plans for Garfield to star in The Amazing Spider-Man 3. However, Spider-Man 4 with Holland is currently in development. Last month, Daniel Destin Cretton (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) was in discussions to direct Spider-Man 4.
The film is planned to shoot in early 2025, with Holland and Zendaya in contact with Spider-Man producers to return.

