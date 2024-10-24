After months of speculation, Tom Holland finally set the record straight about Spider-Man 4.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Holland addressed the possibility of a fourth Spider-Man movie. Not only did Holland confirm its existence but the 28-year-old revealed when cameras will begin rolling on Spider-Man 4.

“It’s happening,” Holland told Fallon when asked about Spider-Man 4. “Next summer, we start shooting. Everything’s good to go. We’re nearly there. Super exciting. I can’t wait.”

The Spider-Man news didn’t stop there. While promoting his non-alcoholic beer Bero on Good Morning America, Holland teased the “crazy” idea that Marvel and Sony have for Spider-Man 4.

“The idea is crazy,” Holland said. “It’s a little different to anything we’ve done before, but I think the fans are gonna really respond to it.”

The news comes days after Holland accepted a starring role in Christopher Nolan’s next movie. Holland’s tentative plans are to shoot Nolan’s project in early 2025 and film Spider-Man 4 next summer. At some point in the middle of those two films, Holland will likely have to shoot his scenes for Avengers: Doomsday.

Last month, Destin Daniel Creed entered negotiations to direct Spider-Man 4. Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, the screenwriting duo who contributed to Holland’s previous three Spider-Man films, are penning the fourth film. Marvel’s Kevin Feige and Sony’s Amy Pascal will produce.

If Spider-Man 4 shoots in the summer of 2025, when can fans expect to see their favorite web-slinger in theaters? After The Fantastic Four in July 2025, only two MCU films have dates: Avengers: Doomsday on May 1, 2026, and Avengers: Secret Wars on May 7, 2027.

Marvel has untitled films scheduled for February 13, 2026; November 6, 2026; July 23, 2027; and November 5, 2027. The company also added three 2028 dates. Look for a quick turnaround on Spider-Man 4, so keep an eye on November 2026 and July 2027 as potential release dates.