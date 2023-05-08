New Girl is a show that lives and dies by its lovable and hilarious characters. The long-running show, which is currently available for streaming on both Hulu and Peacock, has a unique ability to illustrate each character to their fullest, making each feel like a friend to the viewers. What results is a sitcom that feels like we’re sitting in the loft right beside all of our favorite friends.

While there are countless memorable characters in New Girl, a few stand above the rest. The main gang is full of eccentric and unique personalities; from Winston’s awkwardness to Jess’s bubbliness, each character is fully defined within the loft world. All of the characters are likable in their own ways, but each can still separate themselves as entirely unique. There’s something for every viewer to relate to, whether you have a go-getter personality like Cece or are a timid, yet hilarious person like Nick.

Related Videos

7. Coach (Damon Wayans Jr.)

An oft-overlooked character in the main gang, Coach’s blend of blunt eccentricity and weird quirkiness result in a silly character whose hard exterior begets a softer core. The first few episodes of New Girl‘s seven-season run make Coach out to be a pretty unlikable tough guy, but as the show goes on, Coach becomes more and more likable.

He’s hilarious and has a huge heart, even if he still struggles with his emotions. Coach’s outbursts and relative inability to meaningfully connect emotionally with most people in the show are a lovely counterpoint to characters like Jess or Winston. Without Coach, the gang wouldn’t feel the same in the slightest.

6. Cece Parekh (Hannah Simone)

Similar to Coach, Cece can be a bit of a tough cookie at times. She similarly likes to showcase a tough, glamorous exterior and only seems to care about a handful of people. However, viewers all know that the real Cece is more than meets the eye. She’s always herself in every way, and she never has a dull scene.

Cece always brings a certain energy to the room, but she never feels off-putting. She’s funny, blunt, and exceedingly charming; I guess it makes sense why Schmidt is absolutely hooked on her.

5. Robby McFerrin (Nelson Franklin)

As far as secondary characters go, it’s hard to find a more likable guy than Robby, who first showed up in season 2 after Cece and Schmidt broke up at the end of season 1. And it was clear from the get-go that Robby was basically the direct opposite of Schmidt in every way. He’s a giant teddy bear, just a straight-up nice guy who never fails to warm our hearts every time he appears on screen.

Later in the series, when Robby dated Jess, viewers also learn that there’s a lot more to Robby than meets the eye; he once saved Elon Musk’s life, there’s a PBS documentary about him, and he apparently played bass with Carlos Santana. Robby is a mysterious fella, but it’s just impossible to hate him.

4. Jessica Day (Zooey Deschanel)

Jess has always been the core of New Girl, and her exceedingly bubbly nature never fails to provide viewers with a lovable friend to focus on. Jess always sees the good in people and is a ray of sunshine covered in polka dots and glitter. She wears her immense heart on her chest and never fails to make people laugh thanks to her clumsy, ditsy nature.

While Jess’ character is nearly impossible to hate, it may come as a surprise to some fans out there that she’s not at the top of the list. However, some of Jess’s best pals have the edge on her thanks to their outstandingly unique and hilarious personalities.

3. Winston Bishop (Lamorne Morris)

Winston might also be the most cringe-inducing character on this list, but there really isn’t a mean bone in this man’s body. He’s one of the sweetest and most selfless characters out there, and he never fails to be himself — even if that means making all of us roll our eyes at his cringe.

Winston is like the male version of Jess, with his eccentricity and kindness separating himself from the more hard-edged characters like Cece or Coach. His smile is contagious, and it’s impossible to hate the loft’s biggest cat lover.

2. Winston Schmidt (Max Greenfield)

Even though he’s one of the weirdest and most arrogant characters of the bunch, there’s no question that Schmidt is one of the most likable characters in all of New Girl. It’s difficult to pin down what makes Schmidt, the heavily opinionated womanizer wh undoubtedly loves the sound of his own voice, such a lovable character, but he never fails to make fans laugh.

Schmidt’s hilarity comes from his arrogance and selfishness, and it’s easy to love him for his faults. He knows who he is, making it easier for fans to appreciate him in his entirety. Although he is definitely a softie at heart, Schmidt is not even close to the nicest character on this list. But that’s exactly what makes him so hilariously likable.

1. Nick Miller (Jake Johnson)

Who better to top this list than the one-and-only Nick Miller? Frequently cited as a fan favorite of the series, Nick is hard to put in a box. He is undeniably hilarious and quirky, even if he sometimes makes viewers want to pull out their hair out of frustration. Nick is one of New Girl‘s funniest characters, from his undeniably gross housekeeping tendencies to his do-it-yourself conviction.

The core of New Girl has always rested on the shoulders of Nick and Jess, and there couldn’t be a better guy in the loft to take on the spotlight. Nick is always himself, even if that means grossing all of us out at times. Nick not only won Jess’s heart in New Girl, but he’s also won the hearts of basically every fan out there.

All seven seasons of New Girl are currently available for streaming on Hulu and Peacock.

Editors' Recommendations