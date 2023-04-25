Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

After finding out about her boyfriend’s infidelity, Jess (500 Days of Summer’s Zooey Deschanel) moves out of her apartment and begins her search for a new home. Through Craigslist, she responds to an ad for a loft apartment in Los Angeles. However, Jess discovers that the apartment belongs to three men: Nick Miller (Minx’s Jake Johnson), Schmidt (The Neighborhood’s Max Greenfield), and Coach (Happy Together’s Damon Wayans Jr.). Jess moves in and eventually bonds with her roommates as they navigate love, friendship, and life. Along the way, Winston (Woke’s Lamorne Morris) replaces Coach in the apartment, and Jess’s best friend, Cece (Not Dead Yet’s Hannah Simone), gets added to the mix to form an eclectic family.

New Girl became an instant hit on Fox, but grew an even bigger audience once it became available on streaming. The show might be over, but fans can relive their favorite moments by streaming it. Find out where to watch New Girl below.

Where to watch New Girl

Unlike most shows that only stream to one service, New Girl can be seen on two services: Peacock and Hulu.

Peacock is gaining in popularity with each passing month thanks to classic NBC shows like Parks and Recreation, This Is Us, and Law & Order. Peacock’s original library also continues to expand with critically acclaimed programs, including Poker Face, Mrs. Davis, and Sick. Sports fans can also enjoy the action from the WWE, NFL, and Premier League games on Peacock.

Hulu has over 1,200 movies and 1,300 TV shows in its diverse library. Now majority-owned by Disney, Hulu features shows the day after they air on ABC, including Abbott Elementary, Grey’s Anatomy, and The Rookie. And Hulu originals like The Handmaid’s Tale, Dopesick, and The Dropout have garnered multiple Emmys. There is also a live television option, Hulu with Live TV, where users can access over 85 channels without a cable subscription.

When is it streaming for subscribers?

As of April 25, New Girl is available to stream on both services.

How much does it cost?

Peacock has two subscription options. The Premium plan is priced at a manageable $5 a month, but subscribers can save money by paying $50 annually. This tier offers 80,000-plus hours of entertainment with ads, but allows users to access new films and live events. The second tier, Premium Plus, costs $10 a month. Like Premium, subscribers of Premium Plus can save money by paying $100 annually. Premium Plus includes everything from Premium, but contains no ads. It also allows users to download and watch programs offline.

Unfortunately, there is no longer a free tier for new subscribers. Those signing up for Peacock will only have the option to sign up for a paid tier. Subscribers who signed up for the free tier of Peacock can continue accessing the service. It is unknown if or when the free tier will be removed from Peacock.

Similar to Peacock, Hulu has two subscription options: with or without ads. The ad-supported plan costs $8 per month or $80 per year, while the ad-free option costs $15 monthly. However, Hulu with Live TV may be more advantageous for those looking to bundle multiple streaming services together for one price. For $70 per month, subscribers will receive Hulu (with ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (with ads), and ESPN+ (with ads). For $83 per month, users receive Hulu (no ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (no ads), and ESPN+ (with ads).

Is New Girl worth watching?

New Girl is a feel-good sitcom that is equal parts charming and entertaining. The ensemble comedy works because of the chemistry between Deschanel, Johnson, Greenfield, and Morris. New Girl is very relatable for those people in their 20s and 30s who are trying to navigate the stress and joys of love, work, and relationships.

The series was created by Elizabeth Meriwether (No Strings Attached), who also developed Single Parents, Bless This Mess, and The Dropout. On Rotten Tomatoes, New Girl is certified fresh on the Tomatometer with 95% and holds an 84% audience score.

Watch all 146 episodes of New Girl on Peacock and Hulu.

