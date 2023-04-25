 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Where to watch New Girl

Dan Girolamo
By

After finding out about her boyfriend’s infidelity, Jess (500 Days of Summer’s Zooey Deschanel) moves out of her apartment and begins her search for a new home. Through Craigslist, she responds to an ad for a loft apartment in Los Angeles. However, Jess discovers that the apartment belongs to three men: Nick Miller (Minx’s Jake Johnson), Schmidt (The Neighborhood’s Max Greenfield), and Coach (Happy Together’s Damon Wayans Jr.). Jess moves in and eventually bonds with her roommates as they navigate love, friendship, and life. Along the way, Winston (Woke’s Lamorne Morris) replaces Coach in the apartment, and Jess’s best friend, Cece (Not Dead Yet’s Hannah Simone), gets added to the mix to form an eclectic family.

New Girl became an instant hit on Fox, but grew an even bigger audience once it became available on streaming. The show might be over, but fans can relive their favorite moments by streaming it. Find out where to watch New Girl below.

Related Videos

Where to watch New Girl

The cast of New Girl.

Unlike most shows that only stream to one service, New Girl can be seen on two services: Peacock and Hulu.

Peacock is gaining in popularity with each passing month thanks to classic NBC shows like Parks and Recreation, This Is Us, and Law & Order. Peacock’s original library also continues to expand with critically acclaimed programs, including Poker Face, Mrs. Davis, and Sick. Sports fans can also enjoy the action from the WWE, NFL, and Premier League games on Peacock.

Hulu has over 1,200 movies and 1,300 TV shows in its diverse library. Now majority-owned by Disney, Hulu features shows the day after they air on ABC, including Abbott Elementary, Grey’s Anatomyand The Rookie. And Hulu originals like The Handmaid’s Tale, Dopesick, and The Dropout have garnered multiple Emmys. There is also a live television option, Hulu with Live TV, where users can access over 85 channels without a cable subscription.

When is it streaming for subscribers?

Nick and Schmidt in "New Girl."

As of April 25, New Girl is available to stream on both services.

How much does it cost?

Five people look and stares in a scene from New Girl.

Peacock has two subscription options. The Premium plan is priced at a manageable $5 a month, but subscribers can save money by paying $50 annually. This tier offers 80,000-plus hours of entertainment with ads, but allows users to access new films and live events. The second tier, Premium Plus, costs $10 a month. Like Premium, subscribers of Premium Plus can save money by paying $100 annually. Premium Plus includes everything from Premium, but contains no ads. It also allows users to download and watch programs offline.

Unfortunately, there is no longer a free tier for new subscribers. Those signing up for Peacock will only have the option to sign up for a paid tier. Subscribers who signed up for the free tier of Peacock can continue accessing the service. It is unknown if or when the free tier will be removed from Peacock.

Similar to Peacock, Hulu has two subscription options: with or without ads. The ad-supported plan costs $8 per month or $80 per year, while the ad-free option costs $15 monthly. However, Hulu with Live TV may be more advantageous for those looking to bundle multiple streaming services together for one price. For $70 per month, subscribers will receive Hulu (with ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (with ads), and ESPN+ (with ads). For $83 per month, users receive Hulu (no ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (no ads), and ESPN+ (with ads).

Is New Girl worth watching?

The cast of New Girl.

New Girl is a feel-good sitcom that is equal parts charming and entertaining. The ensemble comedy works because of the chemistry between Deschanel, Johnson, Greenfield, and Morris. New Girl is very relatable for those people in their 20s and 30s who are trying to navigate the stress and joys of love, work, and relationships.

The series was created by Elizabeth Meriwether (No Strings Attached), who also developed Single Parents, Bless This Mess, and The Dropout. On Rotten TomatoesNew Girl is certified fresh on the Tomatometer with 95% and holds an 84% audience score.

Watch all 146 episodes of New Girl on Peacock and Hulu. 

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer

Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout his career, Dan has been a writer, broadcaster, podcaster, editor, and social media manager. At Digital Trends, Dan covers film and television, from reviewing upcoming projects to interviewing actors and directors. Outside of Digital Trends, he has been an Oscar prognosticator since 2016 as well as a sportswriter with a special concentration in New York professional sports. Dan is still waiting for the New York Knicks to win a championship, but unfortunately, he will have to wait a lot longer for this dream to become a reality.

Manchester City vs Leicester City live stream: Watch from anywhere
A soccer goal net with the rest of the pitch in front.

Manchester City vs Leicester City kicks off at 12.30 PM ET today and it seems likely it'll be a simple win for Manchester City. The team is aiming for its 10th successive victory across all competitions while Leicester City has been struggling this year. Whoever you back, you'll no doubt be keen to watch the Premier League game unfolding today. Here's how to watch the match online from anywhere in the world. But be warned: There isn't a free Manchester City vs Leicester City live stream -- not a legal one, anyway.
Watch the Manchester City vs Leicester City live stream on Peacock TV

Peacock TV is the home of around half of the Premier League games and that includes Manchester City vs Leicester City. The NBC-owned streaming service is very cheap so if you're solely interested in this match and some others throughout the year, it's a good way of enjoying the sport without spending a fortune. You need Peacock Premium to watch the match with it costing either $5 for the ad-supported tier or $10 per month for no ads. Peacock is a smaller streaming service than some of the competition but it's still worth checking out the best shows on Peacock. These include highlights like Poker Face, Bel-Air, along with Saturday Night Live. Other sports are quite diverse including tennis, golf, rugby, as well as Sunday Night Football.

Read more
How to watch Premier League soccer from anywhere for free
Premier League soccer match with two players tussling for the ball.

The English Premier League is arguably the most exciting soccer league in the world, and we're here to teach you how to watch it from anywhere in the world. We have (legal) tricks to access free Premier League live streams, as well as analysis on the live TV streaming services you'll need to subscribe to in order to watch all the matches in the season (one service doesn't broadcast them all, sadly). So let's dive in: Here's how to watch Premier League soccer from anywhere in the world, for free.

Watch the Premier League on FuboTV

Read more
How to watch the free Man United vs Sevilla live stream
A side angle of a soccer stadium.

Man United vs Sevilla kicks off later today at 3 PM ET. The first leg of the Europa League quarter-final, it seems likely that Manchester United will snatch a victory here given Sevilla's recent run of poor results. Whichever side you're backing, you're sure to be keen to watch the Man United vs Sevilla live stream. That's where we're here to help. With so many streaming services around, we've tracked down what you need to know. Namely, Paramount has the exclusive streaming rights to the Europa League until the end of the 2029/30 season so that's where you need to head. Here's everything else you need to know about how to watch the Man United vs Sevilla live stream, including a trick to watch the action unfold for free from anywhere in the world.
Watch the Man United vs Sevilla live stream on Paramount Plus

Paramount Plus is the exclusive home of the Europa League as well as other soccer tournaments and elates such as the Champions League. If you're keen to expand your international soccer watching habits, you'll need to sign up to it to avoid missing out. Fortunately, Paramount Plus is very affordable at just $5 per month or $50 per year. Besides offering live coverage of the Europa League, you also get access to plenty of on-demand shows and movies. There's original content like Yellowstone and Star Trek: Picard. It's also the home to all things Star Trek and South Park, as well as major movies such as Top Gun Maverick. There's a seven-day free trial if you're solely interested in watching Man United vs Sevilla for free but at such an affordable price, you may find yourself sticking around.

Read more