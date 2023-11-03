Peacock TV free trial: Can you stream for free

In a world of so many streaming apps, be unique — that’s what we always say. No longer a newcomer, NBC’s online streaming app Peacock TV has a few unique offerings that set it apart from the crowd. It’s become quite popular as a reliable way to stream classic NBC shows like The Office and 30 Rock, plus new shows and movies, live news, and sports. Some unique things about Peacock: It offers like live TV channels, making it one of the best live TV streaming services, and it’s very cheap, with two paid plans. Of course, you’re here because you’re looking for a Peacock TV free trial. Let’s explore what that means for a unique service like Peacock.

Is there a Peacock TV free trial?

Just like there’s no Disney Plus free trial, as of now, there’s no Peacock TV free trial for the paid plans. The paid Peacock plans include the Premium and Plus tiers, which ring in at $6 per month or $12 per month, respectively. You can also pay for 10 months at once and Peacock will give you the last two months of the year for free. These packages give you complete access to the full library of Peacock shows, channels, and movies. The only differences between the two is that the $12 per month Peacock Plus plan is ad-free and allows you to download and watch select shows and movies offline.

Can you get Peacock TV for free?

Peacock used to have a completely free tier called Basic that had about 10,000 hours worth of content. It had ads of course, but who can complain about free? Unfortunately, Peacock stopped the free service in early 2023, so you now need to have a Plus or Premium plan in order to stream anything on the site. Once you sign up, you’ll get access to all of the best shows on Peacock, like Downton Abbey, Psych, and 30 Rock. You’ll also get access to live sports, so you can watch boxing, international soccer matches, and more with the cheapest subscription. If you want to see more, check out our lists of the best shows on Peacock as well as what’s new on Peacock this month to see what else is on tap.

Are there any Peacock TV deals?

There’s no free or reduced Peacock TV deal going on right now, but compared to some of the other services, the regular prices are reasonable. You can sign up for Peacock Premium for just $6 per month. Peacock Premium is a great value even at its normal price, considering that you get a lot of on-demand shows and movies as well as live TV channels, so it’s a solid bargain. You can always go with Peacock Plus for $12 per month, as well, which allows you to download select titles and watch them offline and also removes a majority of the ads you’d see with the lower tier plan. Whatever the case, now’s a great time to sign up for Peacock TV to catch some of its exclusive content. Some of the best TV deals out there include Peacock subscriptions, so if you’re in the market for a new home theater screen, you might get the opportunity to test out the service.

