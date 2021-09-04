  1. Movies & TV
Disney+ Free Trial: Can you sign up without paying a dime?

By
Disney+

Editor’s Note: Disney has suspended the Disney+ free trial, after running one from November 2019 to June 2020 in the US. It hasn’t said whether it’ll resume it again in the future, but you can take it for a spin for a month for only $7 — no strings attached. It’s a no-brainer if you ask us. 

Searching for a Disney+ free trial? How does a week’s access to the streaming service for the low, low price of absolutely nothing sound? Sold? Follow this short guide and you’ll be streaming the latest season of The Simpsons in no more than a couple of minutes without handing over a dime.

Signing up for the Disney+ free trial couldn’t be easier. It’s as simple as heading over to the website — or clicking the button below — and following the on-screen instructions to create an account. You will be asked to enter some credit card information to continue the subscription once the taster is over.

Remember: The free trial lasts for one week. You’ll need to cancel before the renewal date if you don’t want Mickey (Mouse) to take $7 to keep the lights on. Chances are, though, you’ll fall in love with the service’s unrivaled catalog and will be budgeting for an annual membership by the end of the week.

It’s not just the kids who will love Disney+. The streaming service is home to every episode of The Simpsons aired to date, listed alongside almost all of the movies in Walt’s collection, including AvatarBig Hero 6, Frozen and Frozen 2Guardians of the GalaxyIron Man, The Lion King, and Toy Story.

Chances are you’ve heard about Disney+ for a totally different reason. You know what we’re talking about: The Mandalorian, the hit Star Wars-themed show starring Baby Yoda. Well, fantastic news: A second season is in the works as well as at least two more exclusive live-action Star Wars shows.

How To Sign Up For The Disney+ Free Trial

Confused? Here’s how to sign up for the Disney+ free trial, cookbook style.

Step 1: Navigate to the Disney+ website.

Head over to the Disney+ website and select ‘Start Free Trial’.

Step 2: Click the button entitled ‘Start Free Trial’ — or hit the one below.

Step 3: Enter your email address, followed by your credit card information.

Enter your email address followed by your payment information.

Step 4: You’re in! Now all that’s left to do is make a note of the renewal date.

Is There A Disney+ Bundle Free Trial?

Sadly, Disney doesn’t offer a trial of the Disney+ Bundle, the membership that sees both ESPN+ and Hulu added for the reduced price $13 per month, up from the $7 per month it costs to subscribe to Disney+, but a whopping $5 per month less than it would cost to subscribe to the trio one by one.

Here’s the breakdown:

Service

Price
Disney+ $7 per month
ESPN+

$5 per month
Hulu

$6 per month

Those after a little more content ought to turn their attention to the Disney+ Bundle once their Disney+ free trial is up. Why? Because there’s something for everyone: Disney+ will keep the kids entertained; ESPN+ is on deck for sporting events; and Hulu serves up the latest must-see network shows.

Subscribed? Now all that’s left to do is start working through the myriad of content available. Not sure where to begin? We’ve rounded up all the best shows on Disney+ and the best movies on Disney+. Still on the fence? Take a look at our Disney+ review. It should answer all your questions.

