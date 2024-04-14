 Skip to main content
Inter vs Cagliari live stream: Can you watch for free?

Tim Keeney
By

Inter’s quest for history continues today at San Siro when they take on 13th-place Cagliari. With the Serie A title all but locked up, the only question that remains is just how many points the Nerazzurri can rack up. Winning out would get them to 103, which would top Juventus’ record-setting 2013-14 campaign by a single point. With no room for error, these matches for Inter continue to get more and more compelling.

This match starts at 2:45 p.m. ET and will be broadcast exclusively on Paramount+ in the United States, but we’ve found a couple of different ways you can watch a free live stream.

Is There a Free Inter vs Cagliari Live Stream?

Paramount+ includes every single Serie A match, whether it’s on regular cable TV or not. All you need is the basic ad-supported “Essential” option to watch. It’s only $6 per month if you plan on watching the final seven matchweeks of the season, but it also comes with a seven-day free trial if you just want to watch this one without paying anything.

Of course, while the match is exclusive to Paramount+ in the United States, there are actually two more ways you can watch a live stream.

That’s because you can get Paramount+ through either Amazon Prime Channels or DirecTV Stream.

With the Paramount+ Prime Channel, it’s all the exact same live and on-demand content as regular Paramount+. The only difference is you’ll watch on Amazon’s website or app. It also comes with a seven-day free trial.

With DirecTV Stream, you’ll need to include the “Paramount+ with SHOWTIME” add-on when signing up, but any channel package and any add-on can be a part of your free five-day trial. Then, once signed up, you can sign in to the Paramount+ website or app with your DirecTV Stream credentials to watch the game.

How to Watch the Inter vs Cagliari Live Stream from Abroad

All of those streaming services, of course, are restricted to the United States. But if you use a virtual private network (VPN), you can hide your IP address and connect to a digital server, which makes it seem like you’re in the United States.

It may sound complicated, but it’s a really simple process, especially if you use NordVPN. We’ve found that it’s once of the more user-friendly VPN’s on the market, plus it’s safe, reliable and fast. It doesn’t come with a free trial, but it does offer a 30-day money-back guarantee–which is sort of like a free trial, you just need to pay upfront–to let you test it out risk-free.

