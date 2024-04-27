 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Juventus vs Milan live stream: Can you watch for free?

Tim Keeney
By

Juventus and Milan clash in a Top-3 Serie A showdown today at Allianz Stadium. Though the stakes are considerably lower now that Inter have officially claimed this season’s Scudetto, this is still a compelling matchup between two of Italy’s premier sides.

The match starts at 12:00 p.m. ET. It will stream exclusively on Paramount+ in the United States, but we’ve found a handful of different ways you can watch the match live online for free.

Is There a Free Juventus vs Milan Live Stream?

Paramount Plus logo on a black background.
Paramount

You can watch a live stream of every Serie A game this season on Paramount+. All you need is the lower tier “Essential” plan, which only costs $6 per month or $60 per year. Considering that not only includes all of Serie A, but also Coppa Italia, other live sports and a massive library of on-demand TV shows and movies, that’s a killer deal.

Related

But if you’re just interested in watching Juventus vs Milan without paying anything, you can do that, too. Paramount+ comes with a seven-day free trial, so you can sign up, watch the match and then cancel your subscription.

Additionally, Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch Juventus vs Milan–and every other Serie A match–via the Paramount+ Amazon Prime Channel. This is ultimately the same as the option above (except you’ll watch on the Prime Video app or website instead), but it comes with a different seven-day free trial, so this serves as a nice backup option if you’ve already tried out regular Paramount+.

If you’ve already used up both of those free trials, you can sign up for a free five-day trial of DirecTV Stream. As long as you make sure to include the “Paramount+ with SHOWTIME” add-on when you sign up, you can then watch the match on the Paramount+ website or app. You’ll just have to sign in with your DirecTV Stream credentials.

How to Watch the Juventus vs Milan Live Stream from Abroad

NordVPN running on a MacBook Pro.
NordVPN

All of those streaming services are restricted to US-only. However, if you use a virtual private network (VPN), you’re able to hide your location and bypass those restrictions, thus allowing you to watch the match live from outside of the United States.

Most VPN’s will accomplish this task, but NordVPN is a great place to start, as it’s safe, fast, has a ton of nice features and is super easy to use. It doesn’t have a regular free trial, so you’ll need to pay up front, but it does offer a 30-day money-back guarantee to let you try it out risk-free.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Tim Keeney
Tim Keeney
Tim is a long-time sports journalist who has written about everything from the NFL to more popular sports such as chess…
Man City vs Chelsea live stream: Can you watch for free?
watch this incredible fpv drone video of man citys stadium city

Ousted from Champions League action over the week, Manchester City turn their focus to a different trophy today when they take on Chelsea in the FA Cup semifinals at Wembley Stadium. City are unbeaten in their last eight matches against the Blues across all competition, but Chelsea have played the Premier League leaders tough this season, setting this one up as a potential thriller.

The match is about to kick off, at 12:15 p.m. ET. If you live in the United States, it will stream exclusively on ESPN+, which means you can't watch completely free. But it is cheap and well worth it. Here's everything you need to know.
Watch Man City vs Chelsea on ESPN+

Read more
NBA playoffs live stream 2024: Watch every game
watch bucks vs celtics live stream online milwaukee v boston

If you're someone who agrees that there are few things better in sports than postseason basketball, then you're going to enjoy the next two months. The regular season is over, and now we're on to the NBA playoffs, which offer an entirely different breed of physical, highly-intense, must-watch basketball.

Every game of the postseason will be televised on either ABC, ESPN, TNT or NBA TV. But if you don't have cable or don't have any of those channels, we've found a number of different ways you can watch the 2024 NBA playoffs streaming live online.
The Best Way to Watch the NBA Playoffs Live Stream

Read more
NHL playoffs live stream 2024: Watch every game
FLA Live Arena before Florida Panthers NHL game.

The 2024 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs have officially arrived. The Carolina Hurricanes are the oddsmakers' favorites to lift the trophy this year, but their recent postseason struggles combined with the parity at the top of the league--seven teams finished with between 109 and 114 points--makes this a potentially wide-open race.

In the United States, every NHL playoff game will be televised nationally on either ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, TNT or TBS. But if you don't have cable or you're looking to cut the cord, we've found several ways you can watch a live stream of the NHL playoffs online.
The Best Way to Watch the NHL Playoffs Live Stream

Read more