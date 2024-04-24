 Skip to main content
Where to watch the NFL draft live stream in 2024

The 2024 NFL Draft gets underway tonight. For 257 prospects, it’s the culmination of years of hard work, and for 32 teams,  it’s the introduction to integral pieces that will shape the future of their franchise.

Round 1 of the draft starts on Thursday, April 25, at 8:00 p.m. ET, while Rounds 2 and 3 will start Friday at 7:00 p.m. ET, and Rounds 4 through 7 will start Saturday at 12:00 p.m. ET.

Coverage of all three rounds will be on ABC, ESPN and NFL Network, but if you don’t have cable or those channels, we’ve compiled all the different ways you can watch a live stream of the 2024 NFL Draft for free or cheap.

Is There a Free NFL Draft 2024 Live Stream?

Fubo TV sign-in screen.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Of all the live-TV streaming services, there are three that include the channels we’re looking for and come with a free trial, allowing us to watch this weekends NFL draft without paying anything: Fubo, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream.

With Fubo, the “Pro” channel package includes ABC (live in most markets), ESPN, NFL Network and a massive 190-plus live TV channels. It comes with a seven-day free trial.

YouTube TV’s “Base Plan” includes ABC (live in most markets0, ESPN, NFL Network and 100-plus channels. It comes with a five-day free trial, though you’re able to watch for free for 20 minutes before you need to sign up.

Finally, DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages. All four, starting with “Entertainment,” will get you ABC (live in most markets) and ESPN, while you’ll need the “Choice” and up bundles for NFL Network. You can include any package in your free five-day trial.

The Cheapest Way to Watch the NFL Draft 2024 Live Stream

The Sling TV logo against a black background.
Sling

Obviously, it doesn’t get cheaper than a free trial. However, if we take those out of the equation–or if you’ve already used up your Fubo, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream free trials–then Sling TV becomes the cheapest way to watch a live stream of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Depending on which coverage you want to watch, you can go with either the “Sling Orange” channel package, which includes ESPN and 31 other live-TV channels, or “Sling Blue,” which has NFL Network and 38 other channels.

Both packages cost $40 per month, which is already less expensive than any other live-TV streaming service with either ESPN or NFL Network, but they’re each currently on sale for just $30 for your first month.

For the basketball fans out there looking for an NBA playoffs live stream, the “Sling Orange” plus “Sports Extra” bundle is also the cheapest way to get every channel you need to watch every single game. That would be just $41 for your first month, and then $51 per month after that.

How to Watch NFL Draft 2024 Live Stream from Abroad

NordVPN for Apple TV.
Derek Malcolm / Digital Trends

If you find yourself in a country without a way to watch the NFL draft, you can combine one of the aforementioned streaming services with a virtual private network (VPN). All of those streaming sites are US-only, but a VPN hides your location and allows you to bypass geo-locks, thus letting you access content online as if you were physically in the United States.

You can check out our lists of the best VPN services and the best VPN deals for a detailed rundown of a lot of good options, but we would start with NordVPN. It’s easily one of the safest and fastest VPN’s out there, plus it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

