Lazio vs Juventus live stream: Can you watch for free?

The first spot in the 2024 Coppa Italia final is on the line today, as Lazio host Juventus in the second leg of their matchup. The Bianconeri enter with a 2-0 aggregate lead after the first matchup a couple of weeks ago, but Lazio — who beat Juve in the league right before that — certainly have the ability to fight there way back in this one.

If you live in the United States, the match (3:00 p.m. ET start time) will be broadcast exclusively on Paramount+, but we’ve found three different ways you can watch a free live stream of both this match and tomorrow’s second semifinal.

Is There a Free Lazio vs Juventus Live Stream?

Paramount Plus logo on a black background.
Paramount

If you live in the United States, you can watch every Coppa Italia game on Paramount+. Some matches are also televised on CBS or CBS Sports Network, which would open up other live-stream options, but this one is exclusively on Paramount+. Still, though, we have three different ways you can get it for free.

The first and most common way is just through the Paramount website or app. You’ll only need the “Essential” plan, which is the cheapest option at a mere $6 per month or $60 for the year. However, it also comes with a seven-day free trial, so you’ll be able to watch Lazio vs Juventus and tomorrow’s Atalanta vs Fiorentina semifinal (and all of the weekend’s Serie A matches) before you ever have to pay anything.

If you have Amazon Prime (or you want to start a 30-day free trial of Prime), you can also get Paramount+ through Amazon Prime Channels. It’s the exact same price as the regular Paramount+ option ($6 per month or $60 per year), and it includes all the same live and on-demand content, but it comes with a separate seven-day free trial.

Third, you can get access to Paramount+ via the live-TV streaming service DirecTV Stream. When signing up, you can select any channel package, but make sure to include the “Paramount+ with SHOWTIME” add-on. You’ll get a free five-day trial no matter what you include, and you can then go to the Paramount+ app or website and sign in with your DirecTV Stream credentials to watch the match.

How to Watch the Lazio vs Juventus Live Stream from Abroad

NordVPN for Apple TV.
Derek Malcolm / Digital Trends

If you want to watch the match via one of those options but you’re currently outside of the United States, you can use a virtual private network (VPN) to bypass any location-restrictions (all of those streaming services are US-only) you may encounter. A VPN hides your IP address, letting you operate online as if you were physically in whatever country you want.

You’ll find NordVPN at the top of our lists of the best VPN deals and the best VPN services, so that’s clearly our recommendation if you’re searching for a place to start. It’s perfect for streaming live sports, plus it’s easy to use and it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee should you change your mind for whatever reason.

