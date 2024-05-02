 Skip to main content
Chelsea vs Tottenham live stream: Can you watch for free?

By

Both fighting to claim a spot for European play next season, fifth-place Tottenham heads to Stamford Bridge for an important London Derby against ninth-place Chelsea today. It’s been a disappointing season for the Blues, but they’ve lost just one time in their last 33 home league games against Spurs, so they likely still feel confident in this critical matchup.

The match starts at 2:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast exclusively on Peacock in the United States, but we’ve found a way you can watch a live stream of the match for free.

Is There a Free Chelsea vs Tottenham Live Stream?

DirecTV app icon on a TV.
DirecTV

If you sign up for for a free five-day trial of DirecTV Stream, there are a number of different add-ons you can include with your trial. One of those is Peacock TV. After you sign up, you can then head to the Peacock website or app and sign in with your DirecTV Stream credentials to watch the match.

This is obviously a bit of an indirect option, and if you keep it beyond your free trial, it’s going to run you $84 per month ($80 for the most basic tier of DirecTV Stream, which includes 90-plus live TV channels, and $4 for Peacock). That being said, this is the only way we’ve found to watch Peacock–and thus, today’s Chelsea vs Tottenham match–absolutely free.

Watch Chelsea vs Tottenham on Peacock

Peacock TV logo on black background.
Peacock

If you don’t want to have to worry about canceling your DirecTV Stream subscription before the free trial ends, or you want to watch more Premier League action beyond just this week, then Peacock is clearly your best option.

There’s no free trial, but Peacock’s “Premium” plan–which is all you need to watch every Premier League game that isn’t televised on USA Network–will run you just $6 per month or $60 per year, making it a far more cost-effective option for the long-term.

Watch the Chelsea vs Tottenham Live Stream from Abroad

NordVPN app listing on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

If you’re outside the United States and want to watch the match on Peacock, you’ll need a virtual private network (VPN) to do so. Peacock is US-only, but a VPN can hide your IP address/location and connect you to a digital server in the US. This bypasses any location restrictions and allows you to stream as if you were physically located in the United States.

There are a number of good VPN’s that will work for this purpose, but we would start with NordVPN, which is at the top of our lists of the best VPN services and best VPN deals. There’s no free trial, but you can get your money back at any point within the first 30 days if you decide you don’t want it.

Tim Keeney
Tim Keeney
Tim is a long-time sports journalist who has written about everything from the NFL to more popular sports such as chess…
