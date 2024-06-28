 Skip to main content
Tour de France 2024 live stream: Can you watch for free?

By

The unquestioned biggest race in cycling is back, with the top riders in the world set to take on the 2024 Tour de France. For the first time in 111th editions of the race, the finish will be in Nice instead of Paris, as the latter prepares to host the quickly upcoming 2024 Summer Olympics.

The race starts with Stage 1 on Saturday, June 29, at 6:30 a.m. ET. In the United States, you can watch on Peacock (live coverage of every stage), NBC (live coverage of a few stages) or TV5Monde (French-speaking coverage of every stage).

If you don’t have cable or you’re just looking for more information, here’s a complete rundown of all the different ways you can watch a live stream of the 2024 Tour de France in the U.S.

Watch the Tour de France 2024 live stream on Peacock

Peacock TV logo on black background.
Peacock

This is the far-and-away best option for watching the Tour de France in the United States. The reasoning isn’t exactly complicated, either. If you want to watch every single stage live, and if you want to watch in English, then Peacock is the only way to do that in the U.S.

Unfortunately, there’s no free trial. Fortunately, you only need the basic “Premium” tier to watch, and that will only cost you $6 for a month (or a slightly discounted $60 for the whole year). That’s well worth it for the Tour de France by itself, but you’ll also be able to watch the upcoming Summer Olympics, other live sports and hundreds of hours of TV shows and movies.

You’d be hard-pressed to find a better deal in streaming right now.

Can you watch the Tour de France 2024 live stream for free?

Fubo splash screen on a TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

If you’re intent on watching a free live stream of the Tour de France, Fubo is undoubtedly your best option. It includes NBC, which will have live coverage of a few stages, but what we’re really interested in here is the TV5Monde channel, a French-language channel that will broadcast each stage of the race (some may be live, some may be on a tape delay).

TV5Monde is available by itself as an add-on to Fubo’s main channel package, and it can be included in your free seven-day trial. Of course, you need to be OK watching in French, and this still won’t get you the whole race for free (Fubo gets a bit pricey after the free trial), but it’s a nice option if you’re dead-set on watching a few stages without paying anything.

That’s not all. If you’ve used up your Fubo free trial, you can also get TV5Monde through Sling TV. The “French Bouquet” channel package–which can be found through the “International” tab on the top of Sling’s website–includes TV5Monde and is currently available for free for your first seven days (just $15 per month after that).

Watch the Tour de France 2024 live stream from abroad

NordVPN running on a MacBook Pro.
NordVPN

If you’re outside the United States, there may be some other international live-stream options available to you. But if that’s not the case, you can potentially watch the race with the help of a virtual private network (VPN). Peacock, Fubo and Sling are US-only, but a VPN can hide your location and make it look like you’re actually located in the US, thus allowing you to access these streaming services from abroad.

We’ve compiled a list of the the best VPN services and the best VPN deals, but if you’re looking for somewhere to start, NordVPN is a good place to do that. It’s easily one of the top VPN’s out there, plus it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out free of risk.

Topics
Tim Keeney
Tim Keeney
Tim Keeney
