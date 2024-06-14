Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

With domestic leagues done for the season, the footballing world now turns its attention to Germany for the highly anticipated 2024 European Championship. Italy enter as the defending champs, but with a stacked field that includes hosts Germany, as well as Portugal, France, Spain, England, Belgium, Netherlands and Croatia, Euro 2024 is wide open.

The championship starts on Friday, June 14. In the United States, most matches will be televised on Fox or Fox Sports 1, while others will stream exclusively on Fubo. Here’s a complete rundown of all the different ways you can watch a live stream of Euro 2024.

Watch the Euro 2024 Live Stream on Fubo

In the United States, Fox actually shares the English-language broadcasting rights with Fubo for the tournament. So, while most of the matches will air on Fox or Fox Sports 1 and can thus be streamed a variety of different ways, a select few that aren’t televised anywhere will only be available in English on Fubo (all matches will stream in Spanish on VIX). For the first week of the tournament, this includes Hungary vs Switzerland, Romania vs Ukraine, Slovakia vs Ukraine and Georgia vs Czech Republic.

This means that if you live in the US and want to watch in English, Fubo is the only way to watch every single match of the tournament.

Fubo’s “Pro” channel package includes Fox (live in most markets), Fox Sports 1 and the special Fubo Sports channel, which will stream those exclusive matches. It’s $80 per month, but the Fubo free trial lasts for seven days if you want to try it out or watch a handful of matches without paying anything.

Other Ways to Watch the Euro 2024 Live Stream for Free

Fortunately, the matches that stream exclusively on Fubo aren’t exactly the most anticipated matchups and don’t feature the biggest teams. So, if you don’t mind missing those smaller matches, you can also go with YouTube TV (“Base Plan”) or DirecTV Stream (“Entertainment” plan or above), which both include Fox (live in most markets) and Fox Sports 1.

YouTube TV is currently on sale for just $58 per month for your first three months ($73 per month after that), while DirecTV Stream’s “Entertainment” plan is $80 per month. However, both of these options offer a five-day trial if there’s a specific match or specific stretch of the tournament you want to watch for free.

Watch the Euro 2024 Live Stream on Sling TV

If we aren’t counting free trials, the cheapest long-term option in the United States is Sling TV.

The “Sling Blue” channel package includes Fox (live in select markets) and Fox Sports 1. It’s only $40 per month, which is already cheaper than any other streaming service, but new subscribers can get their first month for a mere $15.

There are some drawbacks, as Fox is only available live in a very few number of markets, but if you happen to live in one of those areas and you want the cheapest way to watch the entire tournament (minus the Fubo games), this is the way to go.

Watch the Euro 2024 Live Stream from Abroad

A virtual private network, such as the highly recommended NordVPN, can hide your IP address/location and connect you to a digital server in the United States. So, even if you’re physically somewhere else in the world, it still looks like you’re in the US. This allows you to access any of the normally location-restricted streaming services we just covered and watch a live stream of Euro 2024 matches from abroad.

