 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Wimbledon 2024 live stream: Can you watch for free?

By

The tennis world once again turns its attention to the All England Club over the next two weeks, as the top players in the game compete at the 2024 Wimbledon Championships. On the men’s side, No. 3 seed Carlos Alcaraz is back to defend his title, while seven-time winner Novak Djokovic is questionable as he recovers from knee surgery. For the women, none of the top three seeds — Iga Świątek, Coco Gauff, Aryne Sabalenka — have won here before, while No. 6 seed Marketa Vondrousova returns after her historic win last year.

In the United States, Wimbledon will be televised daily — mostly on ESPN, though ESPN2 and ABC will also have some coverage. But if you don’t have cable, here are some ways you can watch a live stream of the tournament for free or cheap.

Is there a free Wimbledon 2024 live stream?

Fubo splash screen on a TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

In the United States, there are three ways you can watch a live stream of ABC, ESPN and ESPN2–which will televise all of the biggest matches of each day–for free: Fubo (“Pro” channel package), YouTube TV (“Base Plan”) and DirecTV Stream (“Entertainment” channel package or above).

These are all live-TV streaming services that have a large number of channels and are intended to replace cable, so they can get a bit pricey long-term, but they all come with a free trial, which will allow you to watch all of Wimbledon for free. The Fubo free trial is seven days, while YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream are each five. If you space them out, that’ll get you through the entire two weeks of Wimbledon without having to pay anything.

Watch the Wimbledon 2024 live stream on ESPN+

ESPN Plus on black background.
ESPN Plus

Many of the lower-court matches won’t find their way to TV, especially during the earlier rounds. If you want to watch those ones, you’ll need to sign up for ESPN+, which offers different streams for most of the individual courts at Wimbledon. It usually won’t have Centre Court or No. 1 Court, but it will typically have everything else.

ESPN+ doesn’t come with a free trial, but it’s just $11 per month by itself or $15 per month for a bundle that also includes Disney+ and Hulu, which is well worth it for how many Wimbledon matches you’ll be able to watch. There’s also dozens of other live sports and tons of on-demand content, which only sweetens the deal.

Watch the Wimbledon 2024 live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV on Apple TV.
Sling TV

If you want the cheapest non-free-trial way to watch a live stream of the televised coverage of Wimbledon, then Sling TV is what you’re looking for.

Sling doesn’t come with a free trial, but it’s far less expensive long-term than Fubo, YouTube TV or DirecTV Stream. The “Sling Orange” channel bundle includes ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN3 (which simulcasts events that are on ABC). It normally costs $40 per month, which is already cheaper than any other streaming service with these channels, but it’s currently on sale for just $20 for your first month.

Watch the Wimbledon 2024 live stream from abroad

NordVPN app listing on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

A virtual private network (VPN) can hide your IP address/location and connect you to a digital server in the United States or a country of your choosing. This is relevant because it makes it look like you’re located in that country, even if you’re physically somewhere else. So, even if you’re abroad, you can use a VPN to access Fubo, YouTube TV, DirecTV Stream, ESPN+ or Sling TV and watch Wimbledon coverage that way.

NordVPN tops our list of the best VPN services. It’s safe, fast, easy to use and comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Tim Keeney
Tim Keeney
Tim is a long-time sports journalist who has written about everything from the NFL to more popular sports such as chess…
How to watch boxing online: Stream every fight
how to watch fury vs wilder 3 live stream online deontay v tyson

If you're new to boxing and want to catch all the bouts from the biggest stars in the sport, we can help you find the best and cheapest ways to watch boxing online. It can get complicated. Fighters are tied to specific promoters who are tied to specific streaming sites. The days of Friday night fights on network TV are long gone.

There are two main ways boxing is streamed: Pay-per-view fights and fights included in a monthly subscription. When a fight is a PPV, there's no way of getting around that fee. Some sites give subscribers a discount on the PPV price, but when you include subscription fees it ultimately costs the same. We'll be sure to show you the best ways to watch PPV boxing matches when they happen, but right now we'll focus on the various subscription services that give you access to regular fights.

Read more
How to watch Gervonta Davis vs Frank Martin live stream: PPV cost, time, and more
Davis, Martin, Benavidez and Gvozdyk on a promotional poster.

Gervonta "Tank" Davis (29-0, 27 KOs) is making his long awaited return to the ring this weekend. In June of 2023 he got a decisive win over Ryan Garcia in the highest-selling PPV event since Mayweather-McGregor. Garcia took a knee after a crippling liver shot and couldn't beat the count. Davis has since spent a short stint in prison, which calls into question his readiness for the fight. Frank Martin (18-0, 12 KOs) is undefeated and may try to take advantage of Davis' long layoff.

The co-feature fight sees David Benavidez (28-0, 24 KOs), the undefeated super middleweight who has long sought a fight with Canelo Alvarez, step up to the light heavyweight division and challenge Oleksandr Gvozdyk (20-1, 16 KOs) for the WBC Interim belt. Gvozdyk's only defeat was to Artur Beterbiev, another potential opponent for Benavidez if he wins tonight and decides to stay in the light heavyweight division.

Read more
Panthers vs Oilers Game 4 live stream: Can you watch the Stanley Cup for free?
Connor McDavid skates for the Edmonton Oilers.

The Florida Panthers take aim at the first Stanley Cup in franchise history when they face off against the Edmonton Oilers in Game 4 of the finals tonight. The Oilers are not only trying to keep their season alive, they're trying to avoid history, as a win for the Panthers would mark the first sweep in the Stanley Cup finals since 1998.

Game 4, potentially the final game of the Stanley Cup, starts soon, at 8 p.m. ET. It will be televised on ABC in the United States, but if you're looking for ways to stream the NHL playoffs without cable, here are some options for watching a live stream of the Panthers vs Oilers.
Is there a free Panthers vs Oilers Game 4 live stream?

Read more