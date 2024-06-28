Wimbledon 2024 live stream: Can you watch for free?

The tennis world once again turns its attention to the All England Club over the next two weeks, as the top players in the game compete at the 2024 Wimbledon Championships. On the men’s side, No. 3 seed Carlos Alcaraz is back to defend his title, while seven-time winner Novak Djokovic is questionable as he recovers from knee surgery. For the women, none of the top three seeds — Iga Świątek, Coco Gauff, Aryne Sabalenka — have won here before, while No. 6 seed Marketa Vondrousova returns after her historic win last year.

In the United States, Wimbledon will be televised daily — mostly on ESPN, though ESPN2 and ABC will also have some coverage. But if you don’t have cable, here are some ways you can watch a live stream of the tournament for free or cheap.

Is there a free Wimbledon 2024 live stream?

In the United States, there are three ways you can watch a live stream of ABC, ESPN and ESPN2–which will televise all of the biggest matches of each day–for free: Fubo (“Pro” channel package), YouTube TV (“Base Plan”) and DirecTV Stream (“Entertainment” channel package or above).

These are all live-TV streaming services that have a large number of channels and are intended to replace cable, so they can get a bit pricey long-term, but they all come with a free trial, which will allow you to watch all of Wimbledon for free. The Fubo free trial is seven days, while YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream are each five. If you space them out, that’ll get you through the entire two weeks of Wimbledon without having to pay anything.

Watch the Wimbledon 2024 live stream on ESPN+

Many of the lower-court matches won’t find their way to TV, especially during the earlier rounds. If you want to watch those ones, you’ll need to sign up for ESPN+, which offers different streams for most of the individual courts at Wimbledon. It usually won’t have Centre Court or No. 1 Court, but it will typically have everything else.

ESPN+ doesn’t come with a free trial, but it’s just $11 per month by itself or $15 per month for a bundle that also includes Disney+ and Hulu, which is well worth it for how many Wimbledon matches you’ll be able to watch. There’s also dozens of other live sports and tons of on-demand content, which only sweetens the deal.

Watch the Wimbledon 2024 live stream on Sling TV

If you want the cheapest non-free-trial way to watch a live stream of the televised coverage of Wimbledon, then Sling TV is what you’re looking for.

Sling doesn’t come with a free trial, but it’s far less expensive long-term than Fubo, YouTube TV or DirecTV Stream. The “Sling Orange” channel bundle includes ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN3 (which simulcasts events that are on ABC). It normally costs $40 per month, which is already cheaper than any other streaming service with these channels, but it’s currently on sale for just $20 for your first month.

Watch the Wimbledon 2024 live stream from abroad

A virtual private network (VPN) can hide your IP address/location and connect you to a digital server in the United States or a country of your choosing. This is relevant because it makes it look like you’re located in that country, even if you’re physically somewhere else. So, even if you’re abroad, you can use a VPN to access Fubo, YouTube TV, DirecTV Stream, ESPN+ or Sling TV and watch Wimbledon coverage that way.

NordVPN tops our list of the best VPN services. It’s safe, fast, easy to use and comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee.