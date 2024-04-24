Atalanta vs Fiorentina live stream: Can you watch for free?

Holding a 1-0 aggregate lead, Fiorentina head to Gewiss Stadium to take on Atalanta in the second leg of their Coppa Italia semifinal tie. A win would book Viola a trip to Rome for the final for the second straight year, but holding off Atalanta — who are third in Serie A in goal differential this season — will be no easy task.

The match starts at 3:00 p.m. ET. It will be televised on CBS Sports Network in the United States, but we’ve also compiled five different ways you can watch a free live stream of the match.

Is There a Free Atalanta vs Fiorentina Live Stream?

The most simple live-stream option is Paramount+. A subscription to the most basic “Essential” tier will not only get you every Coppa Italia match, but also every Serie A game, as well. It’s only $6 per month (or $60 if you prepay for an entire year), but it also comes with a seven-day free trial, allowing you to watch Atalanta vs Fiorentina without needing to pay anything.

Or, if you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can also watch the match via the Paramount+ Amazon Prime Channel. It’s the same deal here–$6 per month, includes every Coppa Italia and Serie A game, and comes with a separate seven-day free trial. The only difference is you’ll watch on Amazon’s digital platforms rather than Paramount’s.

Those are going to be your top choices if you want the cheapest long-term price or if you’re also interested in watching Serie A, but there are some alternatives if you’re looking for something else.

With the match being televised on CBS Sports Network, you can watch a live stream on Fubo (“Pro” channel package), YouTube TV (“Base Plan”) or DirecTV Stream (“Ultimate” plan and up). They all include CBSSN, and they all come with a free trial. Fubo’s lasts for seven days, while YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream will each give you five days free.

How to Watch the Atalanta vs Fiorentina Live Stream from Abroad

A virtual private network (VPN) hides your location and connects you to a digital server in another country, thus letting you access online content from said country. For example, if you’re in Europe somewhere, you can use a VPN to connect to a US server. You would then be able to watch the match on Paramount+, which is typically only available if you’re physically in the United States.

NordVPN is reliable, fast and has over 2,000 servers in the United States (and more than 6,000 worldwide if you’re also looking to access content from other countries). It doesn’t have a free trial, but it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee to eliminate any risk, so that’s where we would start for watching Atalanta vs Fiorentina from abroad.

Editors' Recommendations