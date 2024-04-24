 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Atalanta vs Fiorentina live stream: Can you watch for free?

Tim Keeney
By

Holding a 1-0 aggregate lead, Fiorentina head to Gewiss Stadium to take on Atalanta in the second leg of their Coppa Italia semifinal tie. A win would book Viola a trip to Rome for the final for the second straight year, but holding off Atalanta — who are third in Serie A in goal differential this season — will be no easy task.

The match starts at 3:00 p.m. ET. It will be televised on CBS Sports Network in the United States, but we’ve also compiled five different ways you can watch a free live stream of the match.

Is There a Free Atalanta vs Fiorentina Live Stream?

Paramount Plus logo on a black background.
Paramount

The most simple live-stream option is Paramount+. A subscription to the most basic “Essential” tier will not only get you every Coppa Italia match, but also every Serie A game, as well. It’s only $6 per month (or $60 if you prepay for an entire year), but it also comes with a seven-day free trial, allowing you to watch Atalanta vs Fiorentina without needing to pay anything.

Related

Or, if you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can also watch the match via the Paramount+ Amazon Prime Channel. It’s the same deal here–$6 per month, includes every Coppa Italia and Serie A game, and comes with a separate seven-day free trial. The only difference is you’ll watch on Amazon’s digital platforms rather than Paramount’s.

Those are going to be your top choices if you want the cheapest long-term price or if you’re also interested in watching Serie A, but there are some alternatives if you’re looking for something else.

With the match being televised on CBS Sports Network, you can watch a live stream on Fubo (“Pro” channel package), YouTube TV (“Base Plan”) or DirecTV Stream (“Ultimate” plan and up). They all include CBSSN, and they all come with a free trial. Fubo’s lasts for seven days, while YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream will each give you five days free.

How to Watch the Atalanta vs Fiorentina Live Stream from Abroad

NordVPN running on a MacBook Pro.
NordVPN

A virtual private network (VPN) hides your location and connects you to a digital server in another country, thus letting you access online content from said country. For example, if you’re in Europe somewhere, you can use a VPN to connect to a US server. You would then be able to watch the match on Paramount+, which is typically only available if you’re physically in the United States.

NordVPN is reliable, fast and has over 2,000 servers in the United States (and more than 6,000 worldwide if you’re also looking to access content from other countries). It doesn’t have a free trial, but it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee to eliminate any risk, so that’s where we would start for watching Atalanta vs Fiorentina from abroad.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Tim Keeney
Tim Keeney
Tim is a long-time sports journalist who has written about everything from the NFL to more popular sports such as chess…
NHL playoffs live stream 2024: Watch every game
FLA Live Arena before Florida Panthers NHL game.

The 2024 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs have officially arrived. The Carolina Hurricanes are the oddsmakers' favorites to lift the trophy this year, but their recent postseason struggles combined with the parity at the top of the league--seven teams finished with between 109 and 114 points--makes this a potentially wide-open race.

In the United States, every NHL playoff game will be televised nationally on either ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, TNT or TBS. But if you don't have cable or you're looking to cut the cord, we've found several ways you can watch a live stream of the NHL playoffs online.
The Best Way to Watch the NHL Playoffs Live Stream

Read more
Man City vs Real Madrid live stream: Can you watch for free?
watch this incredible fpv drone video of man citys stadium city

After a 3-3 thriller in the opening leg, Manchester City and Real Madrid meet for what should be an enthralling decider in their Champions League quarterfinal tie today. Being at home with three away goals in hand, the Citizens are favorites to advance, but as we've seen countless times before, Carlo Ancelotti should never be counted out when it comes to this competition.

Hurry! The match is about to start, at 3:00 p.m. ET. It will be televised on CBS, TUDN and UniMas in the United States, but if you don't have cable or don't have any of those channels, we've compiled all the ways you can watch a free live stream of the match.
Is There a Free Man City vs Real Madrid Live Stream?

Read more
Inter vs Cagliari live stream: Can you watch for free?
UEFA soccer league goal-line technology

Inter's quest for history continues today at San Siro when they take on 13th-place Cagliari. With the Serie A title all but locked up, the only question that remains is just how many points the Nerazzurri can rack up. Winning out would get them to 103, which would top Juventus' record-setting 2013-14 campaign by a single point. With no room for error, these matches for Inter continue to get more and more compelling.

This match is about to start, at 2:45 p.m. ET today, and will be broadcast exclusively on Paramount+ in the United States, but we've found a couple of different ways you can watch a free live stream.
Is There a Free Inter vs Cagliari Live Stream?

Read more