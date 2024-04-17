 Skip to main content
Man City vs Real Madrid live stream: Can you watch for free?

After a 3-3 thriller in the opening leg, Manchester City and Real Madrid meet for what should be an enthralling decider in their Champions League quarterfinal tie today. Being at home with three away goals in hand, the Citizens are favorites to advance, but as we’ve seen countless times before, Carlo Ancelotti should never be counted out when it comes to this competition.

The match starts at 3:00 p.m. ET. It will be televised on CBS, TUDN and UniMas in the United States, but if you don’t have cable or don’t have any of those channels, we’ve compiled all the ways you can watch a free live stream of the match.

Is There a Free Man City vs Real Madrid Live Stream?

Paramount Plus logo on a black background.
Paramount

Paramount+ is far and away the best option here. Not only can you watch a live stream of Man City vs Real Madrid, but you’ll be able to watch every other Champions League and Europa League match (in English or Spanish), as well. It’s all included in Paramount’s “Essential” plan, which is an absolute steal at just $6 per month. Or, if you just want to watch all of this week’s games without paying anything, it comes with a seven-day free trial.

Moreover, you can also get Paramount+ through Amazon Prime Channels. This options requires you to be a Prime subscriber, but that comes with a 30-day free trial, and the Paramount+ Channel comes with a seven-day trial. Note that this is essentially the exact same thing as the above option, but it’s a separate free trial (in case you already used the regular Paramount+ trial), and you’ll watch on Amazon’s digital platforms instead.

With the match being televised, that gives us a number of other options in the form of live-TV streaming services.

Fubo (“Pro” channel package), YouTube TV (“Base Plan”) and DirecTV Stream (“Entertainment” channel package) all include CBS–which will televise the match in English–and they all come with a free trial.

All three of these services also offer TUDN and UniMas in case you want to watch the match in Spanish. However, if you’re also looking for a way to watch Bayern vs Arsenal today, it’s being televised exclusively on TUDNXtra1 (the only way to watch in English is on Paramount+), which is only available on Fubo.

How to Watch the Man City vs Real Madrid Live Stream from Abroad

NordVPN app listing on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

A virtual private network (VPN) can hide your IP address (and thus, your location) and connect you to a digital server in the United States or any available country of your choosing. This allows you to stream content as if you were actually in that country, meaning you could use a VPN to watch the match on one of the aforementioned streaming services even if you’re outside the US.

We would go with NordVPN. It’s fast, safe and offers a selection of over 2,000 servers in the United States. While it doesn’t have a typical free trial, you can still try it out risk-free thanks to its 30-day money-back guarantee.

