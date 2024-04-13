 Skip to main content
Sporting KC vs Inter Miami live stream: Can you watch for free?

Tim Keeney
By

After their elimination from the CONCACAF Champions Cup midweek, Inter Miami return to MLS action for a matchup against Sporting KC at Arrowhead Stadium tonight. It’s been an average start to the season for both teams, as they each sit sixth in terms of points per game in their respective conferences.

This one starts at 8:30 p.m. ET and will stream exclusively on MLS Season Pass via Apple TV in the United States and Canada. We’ve put together everything you need to know about the streaming service, including how to sign up and watch Sporting KC vs Inter Miami.

Watch Sporting KC vs Inter Miami on MLS Season Pass

MLS on Apple TV
Apple / Digital Trends

MLS Season Pass is the home to every single MLS game this season, with no local blackouts. Some matches may make their way to TV, and others will be offered on Apple TV for free with no Season Pass subscription required, but this one doesn’t fall into either of those buckets. That means that if you’re in the US or Canada, the only way to watch is by signing up for Season Pass.

Season Pass is only available on Apple TV, so you’ll need to head there to sign up. Once you’re subscribed, you can watch Sporting KC vs Inter Miami in either English or Spanish on your computer via the Apple TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Apple TV app.

There’s no free trial for Season Pass, but it’s a worthwhile long-term investment for any MLS fan. It costs just $15 per month or $99 for the entire season, but if you’re an Apple TV+ subscriber, those prices drop to $13 per month and $79 for the season. In addition to every MLS game for the year–which is worth the price of Season Pass by itself–you’ll also be able to watch Leagues Cup, MLS Next and MLS Next Pro.

Watch Sporting KC vs Inter Miami Live Stream from Abroad

NordVPN running on a MacBook Pro.
NordVPN

A virtual private network (VPN) is a good way to watch this match if you’re in a country where MLS Season Pass is restricted. That would be anywhere that isn’t the United States or Canada. This is because with a VPN, you can hide your location via your IP address and connect to a digital server in the US or Canada. This makes it appear that you’re actually located there, letting you stream content that would otherwise be restricted by location.

NordVPN works with Season Pass, plus it’s safe, reliable and maintains strong speeds for live streaming. Though it doesn’t offer a free trial, you can technically still try it out risk-free thanks to its 30-day money-back policy.

