 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Where to watch the 2024 Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony

By
A photo of the Olympic rings on the Eiffel Tower.
Ibex73 / Wiki Commons

The best athletes in the world will gather in France for the 2024 Paris Olympics. Around 10,500 athletes will compete from 206 National Olympic Committees, with the goal being to win a gold medal in their respective sport. The Summer Olympics will feature 329 medal events, from basketball and soccer to gymnastics and swimming.

The festivities kick off with the Opening Ceremony, where athletes from every participating country will convene in front of thousands of spectators. The Opening Ceremony will not take place in a stadium for the first time in the Summer Olympics’ history. Instead, the ceremony will take place on the Seine River, with the athletes aboard boats for each national delegation. LeBron James and Coco Gauff will be flag bearers for the Americans.

Recommended Videos

Watch the 2024 Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony live stream on NBC

Opening Ceremony Flag Bearer @CocoGauff. 🇺🇸

The moment Coco got the news from her teammate @chris_eubanks96… 🫢#ParisOlympics pic.twitter.com/yjIWPjm6J1

&mdash; Team USA (@TeamUSA) July 24, 2024

The 2024 Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony starts at 1:30 p.m. ET/10:30 a.m. PT on Friday, July 26. Coverage begins on NBC with the pregame show at noon ET/9 a.m. PT. If you miss the live ceremony, an encore will air at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT. Viewers can use the NBC and NBC Olympic apps for additional coverage.

Watch the 2024 Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony on NBC

Watch the 2024 Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony live stream on Peacock

Passing @SnoopDogg the torch. 🔥

You don&#39;t want to miss the #ParisOlympics opening ceremony July 26 at 7:30P ET on NBC &amp; @Peacock. pic.twitter.com/hmrob45iD6

&mdash; NBC Olympics &amp; Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) July 23, 2024

The Opening Ceremony broadcast will also be available to stream on Peacock. Subscribers can choose between Premium (with ads) and Premium Plus. However, Peacock recently raised prices for each plan. Premium went from $6 to $8 per month, while Premium Plus increased from $12 to $14 per month.

Watch the 2024 Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony live stream on Hulu with Live TV

The Disney Plus, Hulu and Max icons on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Watch the Opening Ceremony of the Paris Olympics with a paid subscription to Hulu with Live TV. With Hulu with Live TV, customers can access live sports, news, and entertainment on over 90 channels, including NBC, TNT, ESPN, CBS, and ABC. Hulu with Live TV plans start at $76 per month. The bundled plan of Hulu with Live TV, ESPN+, and Disney+ starts at $77 per month.

Watch the 2024 Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV app icon on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

If you are looking for a service with customizable channel lineups and plan flexibility, try Sling TV. With Sling TV, customers receive more channels they love without paying for the ones they don’t need. Sling TV offers the Orange plan at $40 per month and the Blue plan at $45 per month. Customers wanting to watch the Opening Ceremony should sign up for Blue, which has NBC. All new customers will receive $25 off the first month.

Watch the 2024 Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony live stream on Fubo

The Fubo app icon on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Enjoy live sports and television without a cable box thanks to Fubo, a live-streaming TV service with no long-term commitments. Fubo offers customers hundreds of channels, including NBC, Fox, ABC, FS1, and FX. Fubo’s three plans include Pro at $80 per month, Elite at $90 per month, and Premier at $100 per month. Start your free trial today, and cancel anytime.

Watch the 2024 Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony live stream on YouTube TV

YouTube TV App
Digital Trends

With the football season coming up, YouTube TV could be your next live TV streaming service because of NFL Sunday Ticket. Additionally, NBC is one of over 100 channels, so you can catch the Opening Ceremony and the other Olympic events over the next two weeks. YouTube TV costs $73 per month. However, new customers will receive $8 off their first four months.

Watch the 2024 Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony live stream from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN app listing on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

If you plan on traveling while watching the Opening Ceremony, download a VPN, aka a virtual private network. A VPN will protect your internet connection and privacy online. VPNs will also bypass regional broadcast restrictions, ensuring a smoother streaming experience. Try NordVPN, which offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Editors’ Recommendations

Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
3 underrated movies on Hulu you need to watch in July 2024
A man holds a gun and points it while someone stands behind him.

What's on tap for Hulu's movie selection in July? With Alien: Romulus over a month away, Hulu added Aliens, Alien: Covenant, and Alien vs. Predator: Requiem to stand alongside Alien within its library. Comedy classics like Step Brothers and The Cable Guy are also now available to stream this month.

What else is on Hulu? Not every movie is visible on the homepage. Sometimes the more underrated films are hidden within a certain genre's page. Luckily, we picked out three of these movies to watch in July. Our picks include a charming romantic comedy, an exhilarating war drama, and a thriller with two A-list icons.
Plus One (2019)

Read more
5 underrated movies on Netflix you need to watch in July 2024
Kevin Costner sits behind the wheel while Woody Harrelson stares at him in front seat.

The halfway point of the year has passed. What better way to kick off the second half of the movie year than with Eddie Murphy? The icon reprises his beloved role as Detective Axel Foley in Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F. And the fourth installment in the Beverly Hills Cop franchise is already a hit for Netflix.

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F is only one of the thousands of movies on Netflix, many of which are underseen and undervalued. Below, you'll find five underrated movies to stream this July. Our choices include a charming comedy featuring multiple Sandlers, a crime thriller with an Oscar winner, and the final film of a celebrated trilogy.
You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah (2023)

Read more
How to watch WWE Money in the Bank 2024: start time, live stream, matches
Jey Uso on the poster for Money in the Bank.

WWE is heading to the Great White North for Money in the Bank 2024. This Premium Live Event (PLE) is built around one of the most exciting matches in the WWE, the Money in the Bank ladder match. Six superstars will participate in the match. With no pinfalls or submissions, the only way to win is to climb a ladder and retrieve the Money in the Bank briefcase. Inside the briefcase is a contract for a championship match that can be used anytime, anyplace, and anywhere.

There will be a men's and women's Money in the Bank match. Winning this ladder match can change someone's career. Look at Damian Priest, who won the 2023 Money in the Bank match. Priest cashed in his championship contract at WrestleMania 40 and won the World Heavyweight Championship.
When and where is WWE Money in the Bank 2024?
Countdown to Money in the Bank: July 6, 2024

Read more