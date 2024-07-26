Where to watch the 2024 Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony

The best athletes in the world will gather in France for the 2024 Paris Olympics. Around 10,500 athletes will compete from 206 National Olympic Committees, with the goal being to win a gold medal in their respective sport. The Summer Olympics will feature 329 medal events, from basketball and soccer to gymnastics and swimming.

The festivities kick off with the Opening Ceremony, where athletes from every participating country will convene in front of thousands of spectators. The Opening Ceremony will not take place in a stadium for the first time in the Summer Olympics’ history. Instead, the ceremony will take place on the Seine River, with the athletes aboard boats for each national delegation. LeBron James and Coco Gauff will be flag bearers for the Americans.

The 2024 Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony starts at 1:30 p.m. ET/10:30 a.m. PT on Friday, July 26. Coverage begins on NBC with the pregame show at noon ET/9 a.m. PT. If you miss the live ceremony, an encore will air at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT. Viewers can use the NBC and NBC Olympic apps for additional coverage.

The Opening Ceremony broadcast will also be available to stream on Peacock. Subscribers can choose between Premium (with ads) and Premium Plus. However, Peacock recently raised prices for each plan. Premium went from $6 to $8 per month, while Premium Plus increased from $12 to $14 per month.

Watch the Opening Ceremony of the Paris Olympics with a paid subscription to Hulu with Live TV. With Hulu with Live TV, customers can access live sports, news, and entertainment on over 90 channels, including NBC, TNT, ESPN, CBS, and ABC. Hulu with Live TV plans start at $76 per month. The bundled plan of Hulu with Live TV, ESPN+, and Disney+ starts at $77 per month.

If you are looking for a service with customizable channel lineups and plan flexibility, try Sling TV. With Sling TV, customers receive more channels they love without paying for the ones they don’t need. Sling TV offers the Orange plan at $40 per month and the Blue plan at $45 per month. Customers wanting to watch the Opening Ceremony should sign up for Blue, which has NBC. All new customers will receive $25 off the first month.

Enjoy live sports and television without a cable box thanks to Fubo, a live-streaming TV service with no long-term commitments. Fubo offers customers hundreds of channels, including NBC, Fox, ABC, FS1, and FX. Fubo’s three plans include Pro at $80 per month, Elite at $90 per month, and Premier at $100 per month. Start your free trial today, and cancel anytime.

With the football season coming up, YouTube TV could be your next live TV streaming service because of NFL Sunday Ticket. Additionally, NBC is one of over 100 channels, so you can catch the Opening Ceremony and the other Olympic events over the next two weeks. YouTube TV costs $73 per month. However, new customers will receive $8 off their first four months.

If you plan on traveling while watching the Opening Ceremony, download a VPN, aka a virtual private network. A VPN will protect your internet connection and privacy online. VPNs will also bypass regional broadcast restrictions, ensuring a smoother streaming experience. Try NordVPN, which offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.