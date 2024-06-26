 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

AI-powered Al Michaels will provide daily recaps from the Paris Olympics

By
A promo image for the Paris Olympics on Peacock.
NBCUniversal

AI Michaels the artificial intelligence will be coming to you with daily updates from the Paris Olympics. Al Michaels the broadcaster will not.

With 30 days to go before the Summer Olympics, NBCUniversal today unveiled Your Daily Olympic Recap on Peacock, which it calls “a first-of-its-kind, personalized experience complementing NBCUniversal’s comprehensive coverage of the Olympic Games Paris 2024.” And the voice behind the clips and recaps on the Peacock streaming service will be none other than legendary broadcaster Al Michaels. Except, it isn’t. It’ll be an AI-generated synthesis of Michaels’ voice atop replays from the day’s events.

Recommended Videos

While the voice is computer-generated, NBCUniversal editors will review everything going into the recap, including audio and the clips, to make sure the recaps are accurate, and for general quality assurance.

That’s just part of the technology that’s going into the show. It actually will be personalized to each Peacock viewer, and NBCUniversal predicts that there could be up to 7 million variants of the show streamed throughout the games, from more than 5,000 hours of footage over 40 events.

“Peacock continues to introduce unique customer-first features that strengthen our unmatched leadership in live streaming,” Kelly Campbell, president of Peacock and direct-to-consumer for NBCUniversal, said in a press release. “With these recaps alongside interactive elements like Peacock Live Actions and Discovery Multiview, we’re bringing the best of sports together with the best of technology to deliver fans a personalized Olympics experience in a way that’s never been possible before.”

You’ll create your own recap by hitting up the Olympics hub on Peacock’s home page, and then choosing the types of highlights you want. That will include your three favorite sports, preferred topics like behind-the-scenes looks and backstories, top competitions, and more.

Your Daily Olympic Recap on Peacock will be available starting June 27 in a web browser, and on the Peacock app on mobile devices. The first edition will include highlights from the Opening Ceremony. Personalized recaps will be served up starting the following day. Each recap should be around 10 minutes long, with a preview of what to expect from the NBC Primetime Olympics show each evening.

Topics
Phil Nickinson
Phil Nickinson
Section Editor, Audio/Video
Phil spent the 2000s making newspapers with the Pensacola (Fla.) News Journal, the 2010s with Android Central and then the…
Best 75-inch TV deals: Get a big screen from $490
LG 75-Inch Class UN6970 Series LED 4K UHD Smart TV

For many people bigger is better when it comes to a new TV, and if that’s you we’re here to help you sort through all of the best 75-inch TV deals going on right now. It’s a great time to make a 75-inch TV the centerpiece of your home theater. The best TV deals are swarming with Samsung TV deals, Sony TV deals, LG TV deals, TCL TV deals, and Vizio TV deals, and you’ll find all of these brands among the best 75-inch TV deals as well. Read onward if the thought of 75-inches of content immersion sounds right to you, and if you’d like to see what’s going on among other TV sizes be sure to check out the current 65-inch TV deals, 70-inch TV deals, and 85-inch TV deals.
Samsung 75-inch DU7200 4K Tizen TV — $700, was $750

Samsung offers a lot of value with the DU7200. It’s a 4K TV with smart features powered by Tizen, and it has an LED display that provides superior brightness and high color contrast. The Tizen platform allows you to play games, work out with a trainer, and stream your favorite shows with built-in access to top streaming platforms. In addition to a high quality 4K picture, the DU7200 also offers free live TV with only the need for a Wi-Fi connection.

Read more
Best Bluetooth speaker deals: Save on Bose, Sonos, JBL, and more
The JBL Boombox 3 Bluetooth speaker, placed outdoors.

A Bluetooth speaker can come in handy for all of the music lovers out there, as it can allow you to take your music on the road or simply move it around the house to your liking. Bluetooth speakers also make a great way to save. Soundbar deals and subwoofer deals are meant more for home theater enthusiasts, but if getting your favorite music and other content portable is what you have in mind there are plenty of Bluetooth speaker deals to take a look at. They include top audio brands like Harmon Kardon, Bose, Sonos, and JBL, as well as a few discount brands offering super low price points. Below you’ll find all of the best Bluetooth speaker deals to shop right now, and if you’re in need of a device to pair one with be sure to check out all of the phone deals, tablet deals, laptop deals, and TV deals going on right now as well.
Harmon Kardon Onyx Studio 7 — $100, was $142

Harmon Kardon is a popular brand in the audio world, and with the Onyx Studio 7 it introduces a portable stereo Bluetooth speaker that produces the quality sound Harmon Kardon is known for. It has an elegant design and superior stereo performance. In fact, that Onyx Studio 7 creates the illusion of an immersive, multi-directional soundscape despite its small size. You’ll get up to eight hours of playtime on one battery charge with this speaker, allowing you to take it anywhere without needing to charge over the course of the day.

Read more
Best Bose deals: Save on soundbars, headphones, and earbuds
A woman in a park wearing Bose QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth wireless noise canceling headphones.

Bose is a popular brand among shoppers of headphone deals, soundbar deals, subwoofer deals, and Bluetooth speaker deals, and its popularity can sometimes keep it from offering up some savings. There aren’t as many Bose deals out there as we’ve seen in the past, but there are several worth taking a hard look at if you want to add some premium audio quality to your mobile or home audio experiences. Below you can find all of the best Bose deals to shop right now. They include some great savings on headphones, Bluetooth speakers, and soundbars, and if you need a great device to pair these Bose deals with be sure to check out the best TV deals, best phone deals, best tablet deals, and best laptop deals going on right now.
Bose QuietComfort II wireless earbuds — $179, was $279

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are often recognized as some of the best wireless earbuds on the market. They have great noise-cancellation capability, which makes getting your work done at the office a less distracting endeavor, and which makes taking in movies on your laptop or home theater a more immersive experience. They also have a feature known as Aware Mode, which allows you to hear both your music and your surroundings at the same time. This makes them a safe option for daily commuters, fitness nuts, and bicyclists as well. Along lasting battery and easy phone call controls round out the top features of the QuietComfort II wireless earbuds.

Read more