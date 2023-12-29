3 great Hulu shows you need to watch on New Year’s Day

2024 is just about here, and Hulu has all the content you need to kick the year off on the right note. There is no day more fit for sitting on the couch and binging an entire show than New Year’s Day after the festivities of New Year’s Eve have left you tired and possibly with a bit of a headache.

If you’re looking for something funny, heartwarming, or riveting, then we’ve got you covered. Hulu has a wide variety of shows worth checking out, and these three shows feel especially perfect for a New Year’s Day binge.

Recommended Videos

Looking for something else? Check out the best shows on Hulu, the best movies on Hulu, the best shows on Netflix, the best shows on Amazon Prime Video, and the best shows on Disney+.

Abbott Elementary (2021 – )

One of the best shows on TV right now, Abbott Elementary is also an incisive look at what modern American education is like. The show is set in a Philadelphia elementary school as a group of teachers and other staff attempt to make ends meet and find ways to teach their students even as their underpaid and underbudgeted.

Although the show is honest about the realities of American education, it’s never preachy and often hilarious, allowing each of its characters to be funny in their distinctive ways. Thanks to the sharp work creator Quinta Brunson has done as both a star and writer, Abbott Elementary has almost single-handedly revitalized the modern sitcom.

Fargo (2016 – )

An adaptation of the movie of the same name, Noah Hawley’s Fargo is an anthology series that takes elements of that original movie and spins them out into their own distinctive stories, all set in the upper Midwest, and typically when there’s plenty of snow on the ground.

Although the quality varies somewhat across seasons, each season is interesting in its own right, partly because of the particular rhythms of the dialogue and the distinctive accents. Because it’s a limited commitment, Fargo has also drawn several high-profile stars over the course of its run, including Kirsten Dunst, Obi-Wan Kenobi‘s Ewan McGregor, and Billy Bob Thornton.

Friday Night Lights (2006 – 2011)

If you can’t get enough of the football drama in the NFL, then Friday Night Lights might be right up your alley. Even if you don’t like football, you may feel compelled by the drama at the center of Friday Night Lights. The series tells the story of the Dillon Panthers, a high school football team in a small Texas town where football is the only thing anyone talks about.

Following the team’s new head coach as he attempts to navigate quarterback drama, boosters, and his marriage, Friday Night Lights is compelling, complicated, and filled with great performance from its young ensemble cast.

Editors' Recommendations