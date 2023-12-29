 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

3 great Hulu shows you need to watch on New Year’s Day

Joe Allen
By

2024 is just about here, and Hulu has all the content you need to kick the year off on the right note. There is no day more fit for sitting on the couch and binging an entire show than New Year’s Day after the festivities of New Year’s Eve have left you tired and possibly with a bit of a headache.

If you’re looking for something funny, heartwarming, or riveting, then we’ve got you covered. Hulu has a wide variety of shows worth checking out, and these three shows feel especially perfect for a New Year’s Day binge.

Recommended Videos

Looking for something else? Check out the best shows on Hulu, the best movies on Hulu, the best shows on Netflix, the best shows on Amazon Prime Video, and the best shows on Disney+.

Related

Abbott Elementary (2021 – )

One of the best shows on TV right now, Abbott Elementary is also an incisive look at what modern American education is like. The show is set in a Philadelphia elementary school as a group of teachers and other staff attempt to make ends meet and find ways to teach their students even as their underpaid and underbudgeted.

Although the show is honest about the realities of American education, it’s never preachy and often hilarious, allowing each of its characters to be funny in their distinctive ways. Thanks to the sharp work creator Quinta Brunson has done as both a star and writer, Abbott Elementary has almost single-handedly revitalized the modern sitcom.

Fargo (2016 – )

An adaptation of the movie of the same name, Noah Hawley’s Fargo is an anthology series that takes elements of that original movie and spins them out into their own distinctive stories, all set in the upper Midwest, and typically when there’s plenty of snow on the ground.

Although the quality varies somewhat across seasons, each season is interesting in its own right, partly because of the particular rhythms of the dialogue and the distinctive accents. Because it’s a limited commitment, Fargo has also drawn several high-profile stars over the course of its run, including Kirsten Dunst, Obi-Wan Kenobi‘s Ewan McGregor, and Billy Bob Thornton.

Friday Night Lights (2006 – 2011)

If you can’t get enough of the football drama in the NFL, then Friday Night Lights might be right up your alley. Even if you don’t like football, you may feel compelled by the drama at the center of Friday Night Lights. The series tells the story of the Dillon Panthers, a high school football team in a small Texas town where football is the only thing anyone talks about.

Following the team’s new head coach as he attempts to navigate quarterback drama, boosters, and his marriage, Friday Night Lights is compelling, complicated, and filled with great performance from its young ensemble cast.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Writer
Joe Allen is a freelance writer based in upstate New York focused on movies and TV.
3 movies you need to watch in January 2024
People gather at a crashed plane in Society of the Snow.

January often gets a bad rap for being a dumping ground for terrible movies that Hollywood just doesn't know what to do with. And certainly, that's been true for some years like 2003, which gave the world such gems as Kangaroo Jack and Biker Boyz. Yet January can also be ground zero for pop culture sensations like American Sniper, which became the highest-grossing movie in 2014, or M3GAN, which dominated Twitter and multiplexes last year.

While January 2024 doesn't have a movie as big as those, it does have an interesting lineup of dramas, Oscar hopefuls, and genre pictures that could appeal to just about every demographic out there. The following is a brief list of the three movies you should check out next month.
Society of the Snow (January 4)
You may have heard about Society of the Snow's plot even if you haven't heard of the movie itself. That's because it's based on a true story, and has already been adapted into a movie, Alive, all the way back in 1993. Unlike that film, which starred Ethan Hawke (The Black Phone) and a primarily Caucasian cast, Society of the Snow employs Uruguayan and Argentine actors to portray the real-life subjects of the 1972 Andes flight disaster, which is infamous for its spectacular airplane crash and the cannibalism that occurred among its stranded, starved survivors.

Read more
3 great action movies on Max you need to watch in December
Neytiri and Jake in Avatar.

Although they can vary wildly in quality, the best movies on Max are all worth your time. Among the titles on Max that are most essential are some of the greatest action movies ever made. These movies range from modern masterpieces to under-the-radar gems that weren't given the love they deserved upon their initial release.

While choosing just three titles means leaving off a bunch of great movies, that's exactly what we've done here. These are three action movies on Max that you definitely need to watch this December.
The Hunt for Red October (1990)
The Hunt for Red October Trailer

Read more
Everything you need to know about New Year’s Rockin’ Eve 2024
Ryan Seacrest hosting New Year's Rockin Eve.

In 1972, Dick Clark put on the first New Year's Rockin' Eve special, which went on to become an annual TV event for the next five decades. Clark died in 2012, but the special lives on with Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024, which has expanded its reach this year with coverage of festivities in New York, Hollywood, Las Vegas, and Puerto Rico throughout a five-and-a-half-hour countdown to the new year.

To get you ready for New Year's Rockin' Eve 2024, we're here to tell you everything you need to know, including where you can watch and stream the special, who's hosting the show, and which musical performers are going to take the stage around the world to help fans ring in the new year with style.
Where can you watch New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024?

Read more