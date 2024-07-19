3 action movies on Max you need to watch in July

If you’ve ever perused the selection of movies available on Max, you know that the streamer has one of the deepest libraries of titles available. The only issue is that the interface makes it difficult to actually find the movies you might be looking for, leaving you with just the algorithm’s recommendations.

If you’re looking for great action movies, though, we’ve got you covered with three titles that speak to the wide array of content available on the service. These are three action movies on Max you should definitely make time for in July.

Recommended Videos

Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior (1982)

Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior (1981) Mel Gibson Post-Apocalypse Movie HD

Long before we had Furiosa or Fury Road, Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior was showing us just how amazing this universe could be. Asking when this movie takes place in the Mad Max chronology is beside the point, but the movie tells the story of Max as he stumbles upon a relatively peaceful settlement.

While a loner by nature, Max eventually becomes the group’s lead protector after they come face-to-face with a gang of marauders who want the settlement for themselves. The Road Warrior has a much lower budget than Fury Road, but the action is just as relentless and compelling, making it one of the great action movie sequels ever made.

You can watch Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior on Max.

Avatar: The Way of Water (2022)

Avatar: The Way of Water | Official Trailer

In spite of what you may have heard about their complete lack of cultural impact, there’s a reason that Avatar movies make so much money in theaters. James Cameron‘s Avatar: The Way of Water is an utterly immersive experience that also features some of the best action filmmaking of the last decade or so.

Picking up more than a decade after the first film, The Way of Water follows Jake Sully now that he has fully ingratiated himself with the N’avi. He and his family are forced to go on the run after they discover that they’re being hunted, leading to an ultimate showdown that will test him and the family he has built.

You can watch Avatar: The Way of Water on Max.

The Thomas Crown Affair (1999)

The Thomas Crown Affair Official Trailer #1 - Pierce Brosnan, Rene Russo Movie (1999) HD

If you’re looking for something fun and zippy, you’d be hard-pressed to do better than The Thomas Crown Affair. A flirty, sexy art heist movie, the film tells the story of a businessman who moonlights as an art thief as he slowly seduces one of the people investigating him.

The story’s many twists and turns are better left unspoiled, but this cat-and-mouse game between them keeps you on the edge of your seat from the moment the movie starts. Directed by John McTiernan, The Thomas Crown Affair would be a great movie even if it weren’t as expertly staged and directed as it is.

You can watch The Thomas Crown Affair on Max.