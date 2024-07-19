 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

3 action movies on Max you need to watch in July

By
Jake Sully riding atop one of Pandora's aquatic animals.
Disney

If you’ve ever perused the selection of movies available on Max, you know that the streamer has one of the deepest libraries of titles available. The only issue is that the interface makes it difficult to actually find the movies you might be looking for, leaving you with just the algorithm’s recommendations.

If you’re looking for great action movies, though, we’ve got you covered with three titles that speak to the wide array of content available on the service. These are three action movies on Max you should definitely make time for in July.

Recommended Videos

Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior (1982)

Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior (1981) Mel Gibson Post-Apocalypse Movie HD

Long before we had Furiosa or Fury RoadMad Max 2: The Road Warrior was showing us just how amazing this universe could be. Asking when this movie takes place in the Mad Max chronology is beside the point, but the movie tells the story of Max as he stumbles upon a relatively peaceful settlement.

While a loner by nature, Max eventually becomes the group’s lead protector after they come face-to-face with a gang of marauders who want the settlement for themselves. The Road Warrior has a much lower budget than Fury Road, but the action is just as relentless and compelling, making it one of the great action movie sequels ever made.

You can watch Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior on Max.

Avatar: The Way of Water (2022)

Avatar: The Way of Water | Official Trailer

In spite of what you may have heard about their complete lack of cultural impact, there’s a reason that Avatar movies make so much money in theaters. James Cameron‘s Avatar: The Way of Water is an utterly immersive experience that also features some of the best action filmmaking of the last decade or so.

Picking up more than a decade after the first film, The Way of Water follows Jake Sully now that he has fully ingratiated himself with the N’avi. He and his family are forced to go on the run after they discover that they’re being hunted, leading to an ultimate showdown that will test him and the family he has built.

You can watch Avatar: The Way of Water on Max.

The Thomas Crown Affair (1999)

The Thomas Crown Affair Official Trailer #1 - Pierce Brosnan, Rene Russo Movie (1999) HD

If you’re looking for something fun and zippy, you’d be hard-pressed to do better than The Thomas Crown Affair. A flirty, sexy art heist movie, the film tells the story of a businessman who moonlights as an art thief as he slowly seduces one of the people investigating him.

The story’s many twists and turns are better left unspoiled, but this cat-and-mouse game between them keeps you on the edge of your seat from the moment the movie starts. Directed by John McTiernan, The Thomas Crown Affair would be a great movie even if it weren’t as expertly staged and directed as it is.

You can watch The Thomas Crown Affair on Max.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Writer
Joe Allen is a freelance writer based in upstate New York focused on movies and TV.
The best fantasy movies on Netflix right now
The cast of Warcraft.

There should be some epic quest that Netflix subscribers can go on to get fresh fantasy movies to watch. We love Conan the Barbarian and Conan the Destroyer as much as anyone else, but these movies are over 40 years old and they shouldn't be the prime options for Netflix's fantasy section. Fortunately for fantasy fans, they aren't the only new films to watch this month. Netflix has also recently added Warcraft, the 2016 adaptation of the fantasy video game World of Warcraft. It's no Lord of the Rings, but Warcraft is still enjoyable, and the special effects are very impressive.

Most of Netflix's other fantasy selections come from its lineup of original movies including Damsel and The School for Good and Evil. Unfortunately, not all of those home-grown fantasies have much appeal beyond watching them the first time. But until we can have a wider selection in this category, these are the best fantasy movies on Netflix right now.

Read more
3 underrated shows on Hulu you need to watch in July 2024
Sira-Anna Faal in Pauline.

Until the fall TV season begins, new TV shows on Hulu are going to be few and far between. But between now and September, there are few underrated shows on Hulu that are worth your time, especially if you need something to binge.

Two out of our three picks for the underrated shows on Hulu that you need to watch this month were originally broadcast on ABC before meeting early ends. That's why we're grateful to streaming services like Hulu that give them a second chance to be discovered. Our other pick for the month is a new Hulu original series that has flown way below the radar, possibly because it was produced for Germany. But that's also what makes Pauline stand out in this lineup.
Pauline (2024)

Read more
If you have to watch one (HBO) Max movie in July 2024, stream this one
A child plays with toys in Unbreakable.

In many ways, Unbreakable was the highlight of M. Night Shyamalan's career, and it's been all downhill from there. Bruce Willis, who had previously worked with Shyamalan on The Sixth Sense, reunited with the director for Unbreakable in 2000. One of the best things about Unbreakable are the surprises, so if you don't already know the premise of the film, then we're not going to tell you what that is in this article.

Shyamalan did eventually get around to making a loosely connected Unbreakable trilogy that ended with Glass in 2019. But as a big fan of the original Unbreakable, my personal recommendation is that you ignore Glass entirely. In retrospect, Unbreakable is better as a standalone story without any of the convoluted retcons that arrive in that so-called conclusion. And now, it's time to share the reasons why you should watch Unbreakable on Max.
Bruce Willis gives a surprisingly vulnerable performance

Read more