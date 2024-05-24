 Skip to main content
Chaos returns to the kitchen in The Bear season 3 teaser trailer

By
A man in a chef's coat looks to someone off-screen.
FX on Hulu

Chaos returns to the kitchen in the first teaser trailer for season 3 of FX’s award-winning dramedy The Bear.

After a soft opening for friends and family in season 2, The Bear is now open, and the kitchen remains a battlefield. Carmy (Jeremy Allen White), Sydney (Ayo Edebiri), and Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) struggle to coexist in the kitchen. From a sparring match between the cousins to a fire on the stove, tensions inside the restaurant are at an all-time high.

“This is a dysfunctional kitchen,” Sydney interjects, to which Carmy and Richie say, “Show me a functional one.”

White, Edebiri, and Moss-Bachrach headline The Bear’s cast. Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas, Abby Elliott, Matty Matheson, Molly Gordon, and Oliver Platt also star.

Created by Christopher Storer, The Bear follows Carmy, a talented chef who returns home to Chicago to take over his family’s sandwich shop, The Beef, after the death of his older brother. Season 1 was about saving the restaurant, while season 2 focused on The Beef’s transformation from a sandwich place to a fine-dining establishment. Season 3 will depict the staff’s efforts to keep the restaurant open.

“In the restaurant industry, you’re never on solid ground, and with that ever-changing landscape comes new challenges and opportunities,” the season 3 synopsis reads. “Our chefs have learned that every second counts, but this season we’ll find out if they have what it takes to make it to tomorrow.”

A logo of a bear on the poster for FX's The Bear.
FX on Hulu

Premiering in June 2022, The Bear became an instant critical success and a fan-favorite show. The first season of The Bear won 10 Emmys, including Outstanding Comedy Series, with acting victories for White, Edebiri, and Moss-Bachrach. The Bear season 2 will be a force at the 2024 Emmys, with the series expected to win many top awards.

All episodes of The Bear season 3 will be available to stream June 27, 2024, on Hulu.

