Chaos returns to the kitchen in the first teaser trailer for season 3 of FX’s award-winning dramedy The Bear.

After a soft opening for friends and family in season 2, The Bear is now open, and the kitchen remains a battlefield. Carmy (Jeremy Allen White), Sydney (Ayo Edebiri), and Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) struggle to coexist in the kitchen. From a sparring match between the cousins to a fire on the stove, tensions inside the restaurant are at an all-time high.

“This is a dysfunctional kitchen,” Sydney interjects, to which Carmy and Richie say, “Show me a functional one.”

White, Edebiri, and Moss-Bachrach headline The Bear’s cast. Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas, Abby Elliott, Matty Matheson, Molly Gordon, and Oliver Platt also star.

Created by Christopher Storer, The Bear follows Carmy, a talented chef who returns home to Chicago to take over his family’s sandwich shop, The Beef, after the death of his older brother. Season 1 was about saving the restaurant, while season 2 focused on The Beef’s transformation from a sandwich place to a fine-dining establishment. Season 3 will depict the staff’s efforts to keep the restaurant open.

“In the restaurant industry, you’re never on solid ground, and with that ever-changing landscape comes new challenges and opportunities,” the season 3 synopsis reads. “Our chefs have learned that every second counts, but this season we’ll find out if they have what it takes to make it to tomorrow.”

Premiering in June 2022, The Bear became an instant critical success and a fan-favorite show. The first season of The Bear won 10 Emmys, including Outstanding Comedy Series, with acting victories for White, Edebiri, and Moss-Bachrach. The Bear season 2 will be a force at the 2024 Emmys, with the series expected to win many top awards.

All episodes of The Bear season 3 will be available to stream June 27, 2024, on Hulu.

