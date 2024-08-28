Terrifier 3 trailer: Art the Clown wreaks havoc as a killer Santa

Christmas is a lot deadlier this year in the Terrifier 3 trailer.

Sienna Shaw (Lauren LaVera) and her younger brother, Jonathan (Elliot Fullam), are still struggling to cope with their near-death experiences in Terrifier 2. However, it’s the holiday season, and the duo are looking forward to the best Christmas ever. Unfortunately for the Shaws, Art the Clown (David Howard Thornton) is heading to their town dressed as Santa Claus. Art’s version of holiday cheer is a lethal combination of blood, violence, and death. No one is safe from Art’s reign of terror.

Recommended Videos

“We both know this isn’t over,” Sienna says in the trailer as she readies to battle Art.

TERRIFIER 3 | Official Trailer | Naughty Cut

Terrifier 3 features the return of Samantha Scaffidi as Victoria Heyes and Chris Jericho as Burke. Tom Savini, Antonella Rose, Krsy Fox, Clint Howard, Jon Abrahams, Jason Patric, and Daniel Roebuck will also appear in Terrifier 3.

Damien Leone returns to the franchise he started to write, produce, and direct Terrifier 3. After appearing in two short films, Mike Giannelli’s Art the Clown made his feature-length debut in the anthology film All Hallows’ Eve.

After Giannelli retired from acting, Thornton took on the role of the killer clown in 2016’s Terrifier. Filmed for $35,000, Terrifier grossed over $416,000 at the box office. Six years later, Leone released the sequel, Terrifier 2, with most of the budget stemming from a crowdfunding campaign. Terrifier 2 became one of the box office success stories of 2022, grossing $15 million on a $250,000 budget.

Terrifier 3 scares its way into theaters on October 11, 2024. Following Terrifier 3’s theatrical run, Cineverse will release the film across all platforms, including its Screambox horror streaming service.