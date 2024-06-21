Terrifier 2 novel to release this fall during Terrifier 3’s theatrical run

Art the Clown has been terrorizing audiences on the big screen for over a decade. Now, the sadistic villain will torment readers in the novelization of Terrifier 2.

Per Variety, Cineverse and Bloody Disgusting are teaming up with Titan Books to release a Terrifier 2 novel on October 29, 2024. This coincides with the release of Terrifier 3, which opens in theaters on October 11, 2024. Tim Waggoner, who wrote the novelizations of Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, Kingsman: The Golden Circle, and Halloween Kills, authored the Terrifier 2 novel.

“In this gruesome novelization of the hit horror film, the nightmarish Art the Clown returns from the dead to continue his murderous and mad spree in the sleepy town of Miles County, one year after they survived the events of Terrifier,” the official synopsis (via Variety) reads. “Little do they know the nightmare is about to begin anew.”

In Terrifier 2, Art (David Howard Thornton) has been resurrected and sets off on a course for vengeance. With Halloween night approaching, Art chooses his next targets: Sienna Shaw (Lauren LaVera) and her younger brother, Jonathan (Elliott Fullam). With Art looming, Sienna must figure out how to kill the vicious clown, or she will perish.

Damien Leone wrote, directed, and produced Terrifier 2. Terrifier 2‘s cast also features Sarah Voigt, Kailey Hyman, Casey Hartnett, and Chris Jericho. Samantha Scaffidi also reprised her role as Victoria Heyes, the lone survivor from Terrifier. Terrifier 2 was one of the best box office success stories of 2022. The crowd-funded film, now streaming on Screambox, earned over $15 million against a $250,000 budget.

The third installment, Terrifier 3, is set during Christmas. LaVera, Fullam, Scaffidi, Jericho, and Thornton return in Terrifier 3. New cast members include Daniel Roebuck, Tom Savini, and Jason Patric.

