 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Terrifier 2 novel to release this fall during Terrifier 3’s theatrical run

By
Art the Clown waves his hands in Terrifier 2.
Cinedigm

Art the Clown has been terrorizing audiences on the big screen for over a decade. Now, the sadistic villain will torment readers in the novelization of Terrifier 2.

Per Variety, Cineverse and Bloody Disgusting are teaming up with Titan Books to release a Terrifier 2 novel on October 29, 2024. This coincides with the release of Terrifier 3, which opens in theaters on October 11, 2024. Tim Waggoner, who wrote the novelizations of Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, Kingsman: The Golden Circle, and Halloween Kills, authored the Terrifier 2 novel.

Recommended Videos

“In this gruesome novelization of the hit horror film, the nightmarish Art the Clown returns from the dead to continue his murderous and mad spree in the sleepy town of Miles County, one year after they survived the events of Terrifier,” the official synopsis (via Variety) reads. “Little do they know the nightmare is about to begin anew.”

In Terrifier 2, Art (David Howard Thornton) has been resurrected and sets off on a course for vengeance. With Halloween night approaching, Art chooses his next targets: Sienna Shaw (Lauren LaVera) and her younger brother, Jonathan (Elliott Fullam). With Art looming, Sienna must figure out how to kill the vicious clown, or she will perish.

Damien Leone wrote, directed, and produced Terrifier 2. Terrifier 2‘s cast also features Sarah Voigt, Kailey Hyman, Casey Hartnett, and Chris Jericho. Samantha Scaffidi also reprised her role as Victoria Heyes, the lone survivor from Terrifier. Terrifier 2 was one of the best box office success stories of 2022. The crowd-funded film, now streaming on Screambox, earned over $15 million against a $250,000 budget.

The third installment, Terrifier 3, is set during Christmas. LaVera, Fullam, Scaffidi, Jericho, and Thornton return in Terrifier 3. New cast members include Daniel Roebuck, Tom Savini, and Jason Patric.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
The Last of Us season 2 casts Jeffrey Wright as Isaac
A man sits and stares on the left while an animated man looks on from the right.

Jeffrey Wright is joining The Last of Us season 2. According to Variety, Wright has been cast as Isaac, the same role he played in The Last of Us Part II video game.

According to the character description, Isaac is "the quietly powerful leader of the Washington Liberation Front (WLF), a large militia group who sought liberty but instead has become mired in an endless war against a surprisingly resourceful enemy.”

Read more
Netflix’s Knives Out 3 gets a new title and release date
Daniel Craig stands and ponders in a scene from Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

Benoit Blanc will return for another case next year. Rian Johnson announced Knives Out 3 will be titled Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery. The third Knives Out film arrives in 2025 on Netflix, with Daniel Craig reprising his role as Benoit Blanc.

On Friday, Johnson announced the news in a short teaser video on X (formerly Twitter). Craig narrates the video as Blanc, saying, "In the beginning, the knives came out. Then, behold, the glass was shattered. But my most dangerous case yet is about to be revealed.”

Read more
Gus sets out to save the world in Sweet Tooth season 3 trailer
A young boy sits on a jeep with two adults standing in front of him.

All roads lead to Alaska in Netflix's trailer for the third and final season of Sweet Tooth.

Which came first -- the hybrids or the Sick? That's the question posed in the opening moments of the Sweet Tooth season 3 trailer. After defeating General Abbott in the season 2 finale, Gus (Christian Convery) continues his journey to Alaska to find his mother, Birdie (Amy Seimetz), who has been working to discover the genesis of the Sick. Joining Gus on the adventure are Jepperd (Nonso Anozie), Becky (Stefania LaVie Owen), and Wendy (Naledi Murray). Dr. Singh (Adeel Akhtar), who yearns to find a cure, eventually joins Gus, though his true intentions remain unclear.

Read more