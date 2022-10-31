Where you can stream Terrifier 2

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

2022 has been a banner year for horror films. From franchise reboots like Scream and Hulu’s Hellraiser to legacy sequels like Halloween Ends to original movies like Smile and The Black Phone, horror has been one of the most popular genres for scare-starved audiences.

Among these successful slashers is Terrifier 2, and low-budget sequel that has been the surprise hit of October. After opening in over 700 theaters, the film has so far made almost $8 million on a minuscule $250,00 budget. It’s also received mainstream press attention for its extreme violence and gore, which has caused some people to vomit, faint, or leave the theater sick to their stomachs. Not bad for an indie horror movie about a deranged clown terrorizing an unsuspecting public.

What is Screambox?

Now, just in time for Halloween, director Damien Leone’s twisted terror tale is available for streaming at home for those too scared to venture into a dark, unknown theater. Screambox, a new horror streaming service, is now streaming Terrifier 2 for all subscribers.

Screambox has hundreds of titles, including the original Terrifier as well as classic horror movies like Fright Night, The House That Dripped Blood, Carnival of Souls, and Night of the Living Dead. It also has a selection of J-horror Audition, Dark Water, and Ringu 2 as well as documentaries like Pennywise: The Story of It and original movies like The Stairs.

How much does it cost?

Screambox has three main subscription plans. A monthly premium subscription plan for Screambox costs $4.99. There are no ads, and every movie and TV series is available on demand.

If you want to continue the horrorfest beyond October, you can sign up for the six month premium subscription plan for $14.99. If you’re a real horror fan, and want all the spooky scares well into 2023, you can opt for the annual subscription plan for only $26.99.

Is Terrifier 2 worth it?

Yes, if only to see what everyone is talking about. And if you don’t know what the movie is about, here’s the official IMDb logline for the movie: “After being resurrected by a sinister entity, Art the Clown returns to the timid town of Miles County where he targets a teenage girl and her younger brother on Halloween night.”

The movie is directed by Damien Leone and stars David Howard Thornton as Art the Clown, Lauren LaVera as Sienna Shaw, Elliott Fullam as Jonathan Shaw, Sarah Voight as Barbara Shaw, Amelie McLain as The Pale Little Girl, Samantha Scaffidi as Victoria Heyes (the lone survivor from the first film), and former pro wrestler Chris Jericho as Burke. The film runs 138 minutes, which is longer than the usual horror movie, and is rated R.

The film boasts an 87% critics score and 83% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes and and a 57 critics score and 8.2 user score on Metacritic. Among the film’s fans is horror master Stephen King, who tweeted “TERRIFIER 2: Grossin’ you out old-school.” Hey, if he likes it, it must be worth checking out.

Terrifier 2 is currently playing in theaters nationwide. It is now available to stream exclusively on Screambox.

