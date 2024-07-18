 Skip to main content
The Sisterhood gains power in new Dune: Prophecy teaser trailer

Sacrifices must be made in the new teaser trailer for Dune: Prophecy.

Set 10,000 years before the events of Dune, the prequel series explores the origins of the Bene Gesserit and their rise to power. The one-minute clip shows the Sisterhood wielding its control over the Imperium. “The more influence our Sisterhood gains, the more enemies we make,” one of the sisters ominously states.

Emily Watson and Olivia Williams headline Dune: Prophecy as sisters Valya and Tula Harkonnenn. The series also stars Travis Fimmel, Mark Strong, Jade Anouka, Chris Mason, Jodhi May, Josh Heuston, Tabu, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Chloe Lea, Faoileann Cunningham, Edward Davis, Aoife Hinds, Shalom Brune-Franklin, Camilla Beeput, Jihae, Charithra Chandran, Jessica Barden, Emma Canning, and Yerin Ha.

Dune: Prophecy | Official Teaser 2 - Control | Max

Alison Schapker serves as showrunner and executive producer of Dune: Prophecy. Diane Ademu-John is a co-developer and executive producer on the series, but departed the project as a co-showrunner shortly after production began. Dune: Prophecy is based on the novels Dune by Frank Herbert and Sisterhood of Dune by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson.

Originally branded as a Max Orginal, Dune: Prophecy is now an HBO Orginal. Warner Bros. also shifted the branding from Max Originals to HBO Originals for several other shows, including The Penguin, LanternsWelcome to Derry, and the Harry Potter series.

Dune: Prophecy is the second Dune project of the year behind Dune: Part Two, Denis Villeneuve’s epic sequel to DuneDune: Part Two was met with universal acclaim and grossed over $711 million worldwide. Dune 3 is currently in development, with the potential for a December 2026 release.

Dune: Prophecy arrives in November 2024.

