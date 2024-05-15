Dune: Prophecy teaser trailer traces origins of the Bene Gesserit

Power comes with a price in the first teaser trailer for Dune: Prophecy, Max’s upcoming TV series set in Frank Herbert’s Dune universe. The footage was revealed during Tuesday’s Warner Bros. Discovery Upfront presentation.

Dune: Prophecy is inspired by Sisterhood of Dune, the 2012 sci-fi novel by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson. The footage teases the origins of the Bene Gesserit, 10,000 years before the ascension of Paul Atreides, as the Sisterhood manipulates their power throughout the Imperium. “This is us playing God,” Sister Theodosia says in the trailer.

The six-episode series premieres this fall on Max. You can view the official teaser trailer below.

According to the logline, Dune: Prophecy “follows two Harkonnen sisters as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind and establish the fabled sect that will become known as the Bene Gesserit.” Emily Watson and Olivia Williams star as Valya and Tula Harkonnen, the two sisters at the center of the conflict.

Co-produced by Max and Legendary Television, Dune: Prophecy’s ensemble includes Travis Fimmel, Jodhi May, Mark Strong, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Josh Heuston, Chloe Lea, Jade Anouka, Faoileann Cunningham, Edward Davis, Aoife Hinds, Chris Mason, Shalom Brune-Franklin, Jihae, Charithra Chandran, Jessica Barden, Emma Canning, and Yerin Ha.

Alison Schapker serves as showrunner and executive producer of Dune: Prophecy. Diane Ademu-John co-developed the series and serves as executive producer. Executive producer Anna Foerster directed multiple episodes, including the first. Additional executive producers include Jordan Goldberg, Mark Tobey, John Cameron, Matthew King, Scott Z. Burns, and Jon Spaihts. Brian Herbert, Byron Merritt, and Kim Herbert are executive producers for the Frank Herbert estate, with Anderson listed as a co-producer.

