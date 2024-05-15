 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Dune: Prophecy teaser trailer traces origins of the Bene Gesserit

By
A woman with a hood over her head stares.
Max

Power comes with a price in the first teaser trailer for Dune: Prophecy, Max’s upcoming TV series set in Frank Herbert’s Dune universe. The footage was revealed during Tuesday’s Warner Bros. Discovery Upfront presentation.

Dune: Prophecy is inspired by Sisterhood of Dune, the 2012 sci-fi novel by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson. The footage teases the origins of the Bene Gesserit, 10,000 years before the ascension of Paul Atreides, as the Sisterhood manipulates their power throughout the Imperium. “This is us playing God,” Sister Theodosia says in the trailer.

Recommended Videos

The six-episode series premieres this fall on Max. You can view the official teaser trailer below.

According to the logline, Dune: Prophecy “follows two Harkonnen sisters as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind and establish the fabled sect that will become known as the Bene Gesserit.” Emily Watson and Olivia Williams star as Valya and Tula Harkonnen, the two sisters at the center of the conflict.

Related

Co-produced by Max and Legendary Television, Dune: Prophecy’s ensemble includes Travis Fimmel, Jodhi May, Mark Strong, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Josh Heuston, Chloe Lea, Jade Anouka, Faoileann Cunningham, Edward Davis, Aoife Hinds, Chris Mason, Shalom Brune-Franklin, Jihae, Charithra Chandran, Jessica Barden, Emma Canning, and Yerin Ha.

Alison Schapker serves as showrunner and executive producer of Dune: Prophecy. Diane Ademu-John co-developed the series and serves as executive producer. Executive producer Anna Foerster directed multiple episodes, including the first. Additional executive producers include Jordan Goldberg, Mark Tobey, John Cameron, Matthew King, Scott Z. Burns, and Jon Spaihts. Brian Herbert, Byron Merritt, and Kim Herbert are executive producers for the Frank Herbert estate, with Anderson listed as a co-producer.

Dune: Prophecy comes on the heels of Dune: Part Two, the sequel to Denis Villeneuve’s Dune. As of May 15, Dune: Part Two is the highest-grossing film of 2024, with over $710 million worldwide. Dune: Part Two begins streaming on Max on May 21.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
A war begins in the new trailer for Dune: Part Two
Timothée Chalamet in "Dune: Part Two."

By splitting Frank Herbert's classic sci-fi novel Dune into two parts, director Denis Villeneuve delayed the introduction of the story's primary villain: The Emperor of the Universe, Shaddam IV (Christopher Walken). But in the newly released trailer for Dune: Part Two, viewers finally get their first glimpse at the man who plotted the downfall of House Atreides. House Harkonnen may have struck the blow against their rival house, but Shaddam IV allowed it because he feared that the late Duke Leto Atreides (Oscar Isaac) would unseat him. But the Emperor has badly miscalculated, because Leto's son, Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet), is now poised to make Shaddam IV's fears into a reality.

Dune: Part Two | Official Trailer 2

Read more
Paul chases his destiny in the first trailer for Dune: Part Two
Timothée Chalamet in Dune: Part Two.

In 2021, the first Dune was a rare pandemic-era film that wasn't hampered by being simultaneously released in theaters and on HBO Max. However, the sequel, Dune: Part Two, is going to have a theatrical exclusive release, and a much bigger scale if the new trailer is any indication. Throughout the first film, the inhabitants of Dune/Arrakis openly believed that Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) would be the one who united them. Now comes the hard part, as Paul has to live up to those predictions and become the great leader that the Fremen need.

Dune: Part Two | Official Trailer

Read more
HBO’s The Last of Us trailer gives a first look at its game-accurate world
Joel and Ellie in HBO's The Last of Us.

HBO released the first full trailer for The Last of Us, its upcoming TV series based on the hit video game franchise. The clip gives fans their first look at the extremely game-accurate world presented in this upcoming HBO series.

Starring Pedro Pascal as Joel and Bella Ramsey as Ellie, HBO's The Last of Us is an attempt to take everything that made the original PlayStation 3 series entry groundbreaking and bring it into reality. This trailer makes a strong case for the adaptation, giving fans a quick breakdown of what to expect from the upcoming show.

Read more