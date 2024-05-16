 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

The Last of Us season 2 set video reveals first look at Ellie and Dina

By
Bella Ramsey wields a shotgun in The Last of Us.
HBO

A new video of HBO’s The Last of Us season 2 has been leaked. The footage shows Bella Ramsey and Isabela Merced filming a scene on a British Columbia, Canada, set.

In the video via @TheLastofUsNews, Ramsey’s Ellie is riding her horse, Shimmer, with Dina (Merced) hanging on to her from behind. Dina is Ellie’s romantic interest in season 2. After securing a shotgun in her bag, Ellie climbs down from Shimmer and walks away, with Dina dismounting shortly after.

Recommended Videos

🔥

NEW video of Bella Ramsey (Ellie) and Isabela Merced (Dina) filming scenes for #TheLastofUs Season 2 🎬 pic.twitter.com/4djR3HUh2M

&mdash; The Last of Us News (@TheLastofUsNews) May 16, 2024

Related

The set video reveals a new hairstyle, with Ellie’s hair partially pulled back. In season 1, Ellie predominantly wore a loose ponytail. This is a major difference from The Last of Us video game, which depicts Ellie with shorter hair and bangs. The Last of Us Part II is set five years after the first game, so this new hairstyle for Ellie in season 2 likely signals a time jump. Also, Dina’s long hair is down in the video, which differs from her bun hairstyle in the game.

On May 15, HBO released new images of Ellie and Pedro Pascal’s Joel from season 2. Joel is sternly looking at someone, while Ellie holds a shotgun.

Pedro Pascal and @BellaRamsey in #TheLastOfUs Season 2, now in production.

Coming to @HBO and @StreamOnMax in 2025. pic.twitter.com/g8khQYhzoX

&mdash; Max (@StreamOnMax) May 15, 2024

HBO’s The Last of Us is based on Naughty Dog’s video game franchise for the Sony PlayStation. The series depicts the aftermath of a pandemic caused by a mass fungal infection that ravaged society and turned contaminated humans into zombie-like creatures. Joel, a weathered smuggler, agrees to escort 14-year-old Ellie out of the quarantine zone and cross the country. Ellie is immune to the virus, meaning her DNA could be key to creating a vaccine.

Created by Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann, The Last of Us premiered in January 2023, drawing record-breaking ratings for HBO. Season 1 became the network’s most-watched debut for a series ever.

The Last of Us season 2 will air on HBO and Max in 2025.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
House of the Dragon season 2: Everything we know so far
Alicent and Rhaenyra clutch each other in House of the Dragon.

While it may not be coming this year, long-time Game of Thrones fans are already eagerly anticipating the return of House of the Dragon. The show became a genuine phenomenon in its first season, which told the story of the friendship between Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower as it soured into what would eventually become an all-out civil war.
HBO renewed the show for a second season almost as soon as the first season began airing, and we already know plenty about where the show will be headed when it returns.
This post does not contain any spoilers for the show’s second season, but it is informed by Fire & Blood, the Targaryen history by George R.R. Martin that the series is adapted from, and will obviously continue to focus on the conflict between Rhaenyra and her younger half-brother Aegon as they battle for control of the Iron Throne.

What will happen in season 2 of House of the Dragon?
House Of The Dragon | Official Teaser | HBO Max
Without delving into spoilers, the second season of the show is expected to pick up soon after the first season left off. Fans of the show will likely recall that that season ended with Aemond Targaryen’s dragon inadvertently attacking and killing Rhaenyra’s son Lucerys and his dragon. Lucerys’s death is what ultimately brings what had been a simmering conflict closer to a boil, and leads to a much greater level of death and destruction.
We also know, thanks to an interview with one of the show’s writers, that a moment known to fans as Blood and Cheese will be included on the show. The exact details of that moment are best left to the imagination, but suffice it to say that it’s a moment likely to leave many fans talking.

Read more
8 actors who could play Abby in The Last of Us season 2
Abby stands in the rain in The Last of Us Part 2.

It's been only a month since the show ended, and audiences are already clamoring for more. If you’re recovering from the finale of the premiere season of HBO’s The Last of Us, chances are that you’ve never played the epic video game the series is based on. Or, perhaps, you simply can’t wait to see the live-action realization of the sequel story. Undoubtedly, Pedro Pascal’s Joel Miller had to make an impossible choice. No matter which side of the fence you stand on with regard to the moral alignment of the situation, Joel has blood on his hands.

Like any gritty survival journey, blood often begets more blood. Abby, an imposing protagonist from The Last of Us Part II, will be an ominous harbinger of dark days yet to come. Though just like the ethical grey area Joel often finds himself in, Abby is just as conflicted. As far as survival in a post-apocalyptic landscape, Abby is absolutely built for it. Any actress up for the role must have a commanding presence, but ultimately be capable of peeling back the layers of Abby’s complex world.
Anya Taylor-Joy

Read more
The Last of Us season 1 episodes, ranked
Ellie and Joel look sweetly at each other in The Last of Us.

HBO's sensation The Last of Us ended its first season with a bang. The show began airing in January, quickly becoming the most talked-about series on television and a worthy successor to HBO's now-iconic Sunday night lineup. Led by Game of Thrones breakouts Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsay, the show adapts Naughty Dog's universally beloved game about a smuggler escorting a teenager across a ravaged, postapocalyptic America. Haunted by infected mutants, government officials, and other lawless characters, the two form an intimate and powerful bond as they try to survive.

The first season remained stellar throughout its nine episodes, delivering compelling, thought-provoking, and thematically rich narratives that strengthened the source material's already extensive lore. Each episode in The Last of Us was a brilliant display of artistry, with top-notch writing, directing, acting, and production values. However, some episodes stood out more than others, whether because of their insightful storytelling, striking visuals, powerful performances, or a combination of all these crucial elements.

Read more