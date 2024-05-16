The Last of Us season 2 set video reveals first look at Ellie and Dina

A new video of HBO’s The Last of Us season 2 has been leaked. The footage shows Bella Ramsey and Isabela Merced filming a scene on a British Columbia, Canada, set.

In the video via @TheLastofUsNews, Ramsey’s Ellie is riding her horse, Shimmer, with Dina (Merced) hanging on to her from behind. Dina is Ellie’s romantic interest in season 2. After securing a shotgun in her bag, Ellie climbs down from Shimmer and walks away, with Dina dismounting shortly after.

Recommended Videos

🔥 NEW video of Bella Ramsey (Ellie) and Isabela Merced (Dina) filming scenes for #TheLastofUs Season 2 🎬 pic.twitter.com/4djR3HUh2M — The Last of Us News (@TheLastofUsNews) May 16, 2024

The set video reveals a new hairstyle, with Ellie’s hair partially pulled back. In season 1, Ellie predominantly wore a loose ponytail. This is a major difference from The Last of Us video game, which depicts Ellie with shorter hair and bangs. The Last of Us Part II is set five years after the first game, so this new hairstyle for Ellie in season 2 likely signals a time jump. Also, Dina’s long hair is down in the video, which differs from her bun hairstyle in the game.

On May 15, HBO released new images of Ellie and Pedro Pascal’s Joel from season 2. Joel is sternly looking at someone, while Ellie holds a shotgun.

HBO’s The Last of Us is based on Naughty Dog’s video game franchise for the Sony PlayStation. The series depicts the aftermath of a pandemic caused by a mass fungal infection that ravaged society and turned contaminated humans into zombie-like creatures. Joel, a weathered smuggler, agrees to escort 14-year-old Ellie out of the quarantine zone and cross the country. Ellie is immune to the virus, meaning her DNA could be key to creating a vaccine.

Created by Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann, The Last of Us premiered in January 2023, drawing record-breaking ratings for HBO. Season 1 became the network’s most-watched debut for a series ever.

The Last of Us season 2 will air on HBO and Max in 2025.

Editors' Recommendations