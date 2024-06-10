Apple TV+ previews new seasons of Severance, Silo in teaser trailer

At WWDC 2024, Apple TV+ previewed its upcoming slate of movies and TV shows in a “coming soon” teaser trailer. The footage revealed the first looks at Severance season 2 and Silo season 2.

“Welcome back. Been a minute,” Seth Milchick says to Mark S. in the first look at Severance season 2. The upcoming season of Severance will deal with the fallout of the overtime contingency in the season 1 finale, with Mark, Helly, and Irving’s innies spending time in the outside world. Adam Scott, Zach Cherry, Britt Lower, Tramell Tillman, Jen Tullock, Dichen Lachman, Michael Chernus, John Turturro, Christopher Walken, and Patricia Arquette all return for season 2.

Apple did not reveal an official release date for Severance season 2. However, the streamer revealed an image of Scott’s Mark holding blue balloons in the hallway at Lumon Industries.

Another noteworthy show returning to Apple TV+ is Silo. Based on Hugh Howey’s Silo novels, the sci-fi drama depicts a dystopian future where 10,000 people live inside a giant silo that goes hundreds of stories deep. Rebecca Ferguson, Common, Tim Robbins, Harriet Walter, Avi Nash, and Chinaza Uche star in season 2.

Apple TV+ shared four new images for Silo season 2 featuring Ferguson, Common, and Robbins, with the caption, “What secrets lie beyond the silo?”

Other TV shows featured in the teaser include Dark Matter, Presumed Innocent, Lady in the Lake, Bad Monkey, Pachinko, Shrinking, and Slow Horses.

The teaser also previewed three movies from Apple Original Films: Fly Me to the Moon, The Instigators, and Wolfs. Fly Me to the Moon depicts NASA’s efforts to film a fake moon landing during the Space Race of the 1960s. The romantic dramedy starring Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum arrives in theaters on July 12, 2024.

Doug Liman’s The Instigators stars Matt Damon and Casey Affleck as two thieves who botch a robbery, forcing them to take their therapist on the run. The Instigators premieres in theaters on August 2, 2024, before streaming on Apple TV+ starting on August 9.

Finally, Wolfs stars George Clooney and Brad Pitt as two professional fixers who must together on the same job. Directed by Jon Watts, Wolfs will be released theatrically on September 20, 2024.

