 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Apple TV+ previews new seasons of Severance, Silo in teaser trailer

By
Promotional logo for WWDC 2023.
This story is part of our complete Apple WWDC coverage

At WWDC 2024, Apple TV+ previewed its upcoming slate of movies and TV shows in a “coming soon” teaser trailer. The footage revealed the first looks at Severance season 2 and Silo season 2.

“Welcome back. Been a minute,” Seth Milchick says to Mark S. in the first look at Severance season 2. The upcoming season of Severance will deal with the fallout of the overtime contingency in the season 1 finale, with Mark, Helly, and Irving’s innies spending time in the outside world. Adam Scott, Zach Cherry, Britt Lower, Tramell Tillman, Jen Tullock, Dichen Lachman, Michael Chernus, John Turturro, Christopher Walken, and Patricia Arquette all return for season 2.

Apple did not reveal an official release date for Severance season 2. However, the streamer revealed an image of Scott’s Mark holding blue balloons in the hallway at Lumon Industries.

Recommended Videos
Related

Another noteworthy show returning to Apple TV+ is Silo. Based on Hugh Howey’s Silo novels, the sci-fi drama depicts a dystopian future where 10,000 people live inside a giant silo that goes hundreds of stories deep. Rebecca Ferguson, Common, Tim Robbins, Harriet Walter, Avi Nash, and Chinaza Uche star in season 2.

Apple TV+ shared four new images for Silo season 2 featuring Ferguson, Common, and Robbins, with the caption, “What secrets lie beyond the silo?”

Other TV shows featured in the teaser include Dark MatterPresumed Innocent, Lady in the Lake, Bad Monkey, Pachinko, Shrinking, and Slow Horses.

The teaser also previewed three movies from Apple Original Films: Fly Me to the MoonThe Instigators, and WolfsFly Me to the Moon depicts NASA’s efforts to film a fake moon landing during the Space Race of the 1960s. The romantic dramedy starring Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum arrives in theaters on July 12, 2024. 

Two men stand next to each other in a garage and look back into the camera.
Sony Pictures Releasing

Doug Liman’s The Instigators stars Matt Damon and Casey Affleck as two thieves who botch a robbery, forcing them to take their therapist on the run. The Instigators premieres in theaters on August 2, 2024, before streaming on Apple TV+ starting on August 9.

Finally, Wolfs stars George Clooney and Brad Pitt as two professional fixers who must together on the same job. Directed by Jon Watts, Wolfs will be released theatrically on September 20, 2024.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
Netflix releases first look at Liam Hemsworth’s Geralt in The Witcher season 4
Liam Hemsworth looks and stares over hid shoulder.

There is a new Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher season 4. Netflix released the first look at Liam Hemsworth's Geralt in the upcoming season of the popular Netflix TV series.

Production on season 4 is underway in the U.K. (Netflix has also renewed the series for a fifth and final season). Seasons 4 and 5 will be shot back-to-back. The final two seasons will cover the final three books in Andrzej Sapkowski’s series: Baptism of Fire, The Tower of the Swallow, and Lady of the Lake.

Read more
Gus sets out to save the world in Sweet Tooth season 3 trailer
A young boy sits on a jeep with two adults standing in front of him.

All roads lead to Alaska in Netflix's trailer for the third and final season of Sweet Tooth.

Which came first -- the hybrids or the Sick? That's the question posed in the opening moments of the Sweet Tooth season 3 trailer. After defeating General Abbott in the season 2 finale, Gus (Christian Convery) continues his journey to Alaska to find his mother, Birdie (Amy Seimetz), who has been working to discover the genesis of the Sick. Joining Gus on the adventure are Jepperd (Nonso Anozie), Becky (Stefania LaVie Owen), and Wendy (Naledi Murray). Dr. Singh (Adeel Akhtar), who yearns to find a cure, eventually joins Gus, though his true intentions remain unclear.

Read more
Longlegs trailer: Nicolas Cage goes crazy in a new horror movie
A woman stands against a wall with a scared look on her face.

Who better to play a sinister and disturbing character than Nicolas Cage? The Oscar-winner sounds legitimately terrifying in the chilling trailer for Longlegs, Neon's upcoming horror movie from director Osgood Perkins.

Longlegs stars Maika Monroe as Lee Harker, an FBI agent assigned to work on a cold case involving a serial killer played by Cage. The cryptic trailer never shows Cage's face, but his sadistic voice can be heard as he stalks and frightens Monroe's Harker. While speaking about his character to The New York Times, Cage said, "I play […] a possessed Geppetto. He makes these dolls, and these dolls infiltrate families and get the families to do terrible things.”

Read more