The final ride has begun in the teaser trailer for the fourth and final season of Snowpiercer.

It’s been two years since the season 3 finale, which depicted a split between Melanie Cavill (Jennifer Connelly) and Andre Layton (Daveed Diggs). Melanie leads a faction of passengers who remain on Snowpiercer for safety, while Andre and his group of survivors inhabit Big Alice as they head outside of New Eden into the unknown.

The first episode of season 4 is titled Snakes In The Garden. The episode description reads: “Nine months after Snowpiercer and Big Alice parted ways, Till and Ben encounter unforeseen enemies when Melanie sends them off the train on a reconnaissance mission. Meanwhile, the residents of New Eden face uncertain times and unknown adversaries, compelling them to further confront the complexities of their new reality.”

Connelly and Diggs headline a cast that includes Sean Bean, Rowan Blanchard, Alison Wright, Mickey Sumner, Iddo Goldberg, Katie McGuinness, Lena Hall, Sam Otto, Chelsea Harris, Mike O’Malley, Roberto Urbina, and Sheila Vand. Clark Gregg and Michael Aronov are the noteworthy additions to the season 4 cast.

Snowpiercer is based on Le Transperceneige, the graphic novel by Jacques Lob, Benjamin Legrand, and Jean-Marc Rochette, and Bong Joon-ho’s 2013 film. The series portrays Earth as a frozen wasteland where the planet’s survivors live on a train that circles the globe. Snowpiercer explores themes about climate change, class warfare, politics, and social injustice.

For the first time during its run, Snowpiercer will air on AMC. In January 2023, TNT, which aired the first three seasons, announced it would not air the fourth season. In March 2024, AMC decided to pick up and run the final season.

Snowpiercer premieres at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Sunday, July 21. It will air exclusively on AMC and AMC+. The first two seasons of Snowpiercer are available to stream on AMC+, with the third season arriving on June 8.

