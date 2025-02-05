Toxic Town trailer examines one of the biggest environmental scandals in UK history

A group of mothers take on the town responsible for poisoning their babies in the trailer for Toxic Town, an upcoming British drama series for Netflix.

Toxic Town is based on the true story of the Corby poisonings in the 1980s and 1990s, which became one of the biggest environmental scandals in UK history. Jodie Whittaker stars as Susan McIntyre, a local mother whose son is born with deformities. Susan initially blames herself for her son’s problems. However, Susan eventually learns that other mothers in the community experienced the same problem with their children. “My son has been in pain his entire life, and it wasn’t his fault,” Susan passionately says in the trailer.

With dozens of babies in Corby born with disabilities, the mothers take their case to the courts to seek justice against the people who poisoned their town. “This is a battle for the kids because they don’t have a choice,” a woman states in the trailer.

The case has been called the “British Erin Brockovich,” an homage to the fearless lawyer who successfully built a case against Pacific Gas & Electric Company for groundwater contamination.

Besides Whittaker, Toxic Town stars Aimee Lou Wood as Tracey Taylor, Claudia Jessie as Maggie Mahon, Robert Carlyle as Sam Hagen, Brendan Coyle as Roy Thomas, and Rory Kinnear as Des Collins. The series also stars Stephen McMillan, Lauren Lyle, Joe Dempsie, Michael Socha, and Karla Crome.

Toxic Town is written and executive produced by Jack Thorne, the scribe behind HBO’s His Dark Materials and Netflix’s Enola Holmes. Minkie Spiro directs the four-part miniseries. Producers include Delyth Scudamore and Patricia Tookey-Dickson, with Spiro, Annabel Jones, Charlie Brooker, and Euros Lyn attached as executive producers.

Toxic Town arrives on Netflix on February 27, 2025.