Everything coming to Netflix in February 2024

It’s 2024, and some things haven’t changed: the economy is great, people keep getting laid off at video game companies for no reason at all, the rich keep getting richer, and Netflix is still the streamer to beat. Netflix remains the primary destination for Oscar-nominated movies and exciting TV shows. With recent hit shows like The Fall of the House of Usher, the Emmy Award-winning Beef, and the true-crime docuseries American Nightmare, plus blockbuster movies like the Kevin Hart action comedy Lift and the real-life tragedy Society of the Snow, Netflix remains the top destination for audiences worldwide.

Netflix’s winning streak will continue in February 2024 with the premiere of the show One Day, based on the popular novel of the same name and starring The White Lotus actor Leo Woodall, and a new live-action take on the beloved animated show Avatar: The Last Airbender. In addition, there are new original movies like Players and the animated kids movie Orion and the Dark. Check the list below for everything that is coming to Netflix in February 2024.

February 1

¡Sálvese quien pueda!

After 14 successful years on Spanish TV, the biggest personalities of “Sálvame” look for new job opportunities across America in this reality series.

American Assassin

Anaconda

Enough

Fury

The Great Gatsby (2013)

How to Train Your Dragon 2

It (2017)

Magic Mike’s Last Dance

Moneyball

The Other Boleyn Girl

Pacific Rim

Resident Evil

Resident Evil: Retribution

S.W.A.T.: Under Siege

Shot Caller

Something’s Gotta Give

Tom and Jerry (2021)

X

Young Sheldon: Season 6

February 2

Let’s Talk About Chu

Part-time vlogger Chu Ai uses her channel to speak candidly about sex. But in real life, she finds that subject to be so much trickier.

Orion and the Dark

A boy with an active imagination faces his fears on an unforgettable journey through the night with his new friend: a giant, smiling creature named Dark.

Plus One

February 3

Ready Player One

February 5

30 for 30: Four Falls of Buffalo

30 for 30: Nature Boy

Dee & Friends in Oz

When a mysterious key transports her to the land of Oz, a regular kid named Dee goes on a musical journey to save magic — and be the hero of the story.

Monk: Seasons 1-8

My Wife and Kids: Seasons 1-5

The Re-Education of Molly Singer

February 7

Love Never Lies Poland: Season 2 Part 2

Six couples put their love on the line by living together in a villa, where, for a few weeks straight, their truthfulness is tested by a modern lie detector. Participants of Love Never Lies Polska lose money for every lie, while telling the truth adds to the total cash prize. The couple that is most honest with each other will win the program.

Luz: The Light of the Heart

Raised by a kind Kaingang family after a tragedy, adventurous Luz launches a quest with her firefly companion to learn the truth about her roots.

Raël: The Alien Prophet

Featuring interviews with his followers, critics, and Raël himself, this docuseries traces how a UFO-inspired religion spiraled into a controversial cult.

February 8

One Day

After spending graduation night together, Emma and Dexter go their separate ways — but their lives remain intertwined. Based on David Nicholls’ novel.

February 9

A Killer Paradox

When one accidental killing leads to another, an average college student finds himself stuck in an endless cat-and-mouse chase with a shrewd detective.

Alpha Males: Season 2

Nothing changes overnight. No matter how hard the four pals try to do things right, they always find new ways to mess up in work, family, and sex.

Ashes

From an intoxicating fantasy to a dangerous affair, a wealthy married woman finds her life irreversibly shattered after picking up an unpublished novel.

Bhakshak

A struggling local journalist begins a dogged investigation into harrowing cases of abuse being covered up at a shelter for young girls.

Lover, Stalker, Killer

In this twisting documentary, a mechanic tries online dating for the first time and meets a woman who takes romantic obsession to a deadly extreme.

February 10

Horrible Bosses 2

February 11

The Blacklist: Season 10

February 12

Kill Me If You Dare

When a twist of fate reverses the fortune of their troubled marriage, Piotr and Natalia decide to stay together — but only until death do them part.

Sunderland ‘Til I Die: Season 3

With Sunderland desperate for some stability, a new manager is brought in to haul the club out of League One and into the coveted Championship.

Taylor Tomlinson: Have It All

In her third Netflix original comedy special, Taylor Tomlinson talks about having your dream job, finding your perfect partner, dealing with anxiety and insomnia — all while asking the age-old question, “Can you really have it all?”

February 14

A Soweto Love Story

Desperate for her three single sons to get married, a mother promises her house to the first one to tie the knot, setting off a race to the altar.

Good Morning, Verônica: Season 3

Verônica forms unlikely alliances and unravels her past as her quest for justice culminates in this heart-stopping final season.

The Heartbreak Agency

When a skeptical journalist reluctantly participates in heartbreak therapy for an article, he ends up opening his heart to his charming therapist.

Love Is Blind: Season 6

The hit reality series is back for a sixth season, following a new set of singles from Charlotte, North Carolina — all ready to cut through the static of modern dating and forge authentic relationships, sight unseen.

Players

A New York sports writer with a playbook of clever hookup schemes unexpectedly falls for a fling. Can she go from playing the field to playing for keeps? Gina Rodriguez, Damon Wayans Jr. and Tom Ellis (Lucifer) star in this cheeky, fast-paced rom-com.

February 15

AlRawabi School for Girls: Season 2

A new year means a new class, new rules — and new rulers — at the prestigious AlRawabi School for Girls.

The Catcher Was a Spy

Crossroads

House of Ninjas

Years after retiring from their formidable ninja lives, a dysfunctional family must return to shadowy missions to counteract a string of looming threats.

Little Nicholas: Life of a Scoundrel

As a teen, Little Nicolás managed to sneak between politicians, millionaires and even royals. In this docuseries, he tells his side of the scandal.

Ready, Set, Love

In a world grappling with a dwindling male population, an unassuming woman becomes a contender in a government-sponsored dating competition.

The Vince Staples Show

Kind of famous and sort of rich, rapper and actor Vince Staples navigates the challenges and surprises of everyday life in his hometown of The Beach.

February 16

The Abyss

As the Swedish town of Kiruna sinks, Frigga finds herself torn between her family and her job as security chief at the world’s largest underground mine.

Comedy Chaos

After getting kicked out of his own company, a hapless man must juggle his delicate marriage and his struggling comedy club.

Einstein and the Bomb

What happened after Einstein fled Nazi Germany? Using archival footage and his own words, this docudrama dives into the mind of a tortured genius.

Warrior: Seasons 1-3

February 19

Little Angel: Volume 4

Rhythm + Flow Italy

In this music competition show, Fabri Fibra, Geolier and Rose Villain hit the streets of Rome, Naples, and Milan to find the next Italian rap superstar.

February 20

Mike Epps: Ready to Sell Out

Comedian Mike Epps keeps it real as he riffs on poor personal hygiene, failing at infidelity, and waging war on work husbands in his latest stand-up special.

Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken

February 21

Can I Tell You A Secret?

Three women’s lives are changed forever when a prolific stalker infiltrates their social media accounts. And they’re only a fraction of his many victims.

February 22

Avatar: The Last Airbender

Water. Earth. Fire. Air. Long ago, the four nations lived together in harmony — then everything changed in this live-action reimagining of the popular animated series.

Southpaw

February 23

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 6

Drivers, managers, and team owners live life in the fast lane — both on and off the track during one cutthroat season of Formula 1 racing.

Mea Culpa

A criminal defense attorney must choose between family, duty, and her own dangerous desires when she takes on the case of an artist accused of murder. Tyler Perry wrote, directed, and produced this seductive romantic thriller starring Kelly Rowland and Trevante Rhodes.

Through My Window: Looking at You

Raquel and Ares can’t forget each other, even while seeing other people. Can they reunite despite family pressure in the final chapter of the trilogy?

February 24

The 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

The Real World: Season 9

February 26

Blippi Wonders: Season 3

Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Seasons 1-4

February 28

American Conspiracy: The Octopus Murders

When journalist Danny Casolaro was found dead in a hotel bathtub, police ruled it a suicide. But his family and colleagues believe he may have been murdered for investigating a conspiracy he called “The Octopus” — a hidden organization connected to stolen government spy software, a string of unsolved murders, and some of the biggest political scandals of the 20th century.

The Mire: Millennium

As the year 2000 draws near, officials investigate a local murder, a skeleton in Gronty forest, and a string of horrifying abductions.

Code 8 Part II

In a city where people with powers are policed and oppressed, a former criminal must turn to a drug lord he despises to protect a teen from a corrupt cop. “Arrowverse” alums Robbie Amell and Stephen Amell reteam for this gritty sci-fi film directed by Jeff Chan.

February 29

A Round of Applause

Struggling with existential angst and longing for his past life in an orange, a man navigates his quirky family in this decades-spanning drama.

The Tourist: Season 2

During a trip to Ireland, the man and Helen hope to learn more about his identity and find answers about his past — but his past finds him first.

