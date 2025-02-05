 Skip to main content
Prepare for the most dangerous dinosaurs in Jurassic World Rebirth trailer

By
Jurassic World Rebirth | Official Trailer

Despite countless warnings, humanity continues to interact with dinosaurs. This time, a new team is after the world’s most dangerous dinosaurs in the official trailer for Jurassic World Rebirth.

Five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion, dinosaurs are no longer thriving. The remaining creatures are forced to live in tropical areas, similar to the ones where they once thrived. In Jurassic World Rebirth, a team of scientists wants to go directly into these environments to acquire genetic samples from dinosaurs that could power a life-saving drug for humanity.

Scarlett Johansson stars as Zora Bennett, a covert operative tasked with leading the mission to the dinosaur-infested island, which happens to be the research facility for the original Jurassic Park. The team needs DNA samples from the three biggest dinosaurs across land, sea, and air. Unfortunately for the team, these dinosaurs represent the “worst of the worst,” creatures that were too dangerous for the original park.

Zora’s operation comes into contact with Manuel Garcia-Rulfo’s Reuben Delgado, the father of a shipwrecked family. The mission quickly turns into a battle of survival as the group must make it off the island before they succumb to the dinosaurs.

“We put ourselves in a place we don’t belong,” Jonathan Bailey’s Dr. Henry Loomis says in the trailer. “Survival is a long shot.”

A man holds a dinosaur egg as a woman looks at him in Jurassic World Rebirth.
Universal Pictures

Mahershala Ali stars as Duncan Kincaid, Zora’s team leader, and Rupert Friend portrays Big Pharma representative Martin Krebs. The rest of Rebirth’s ensemble includes Luna Blaise, David Iacono, Audrina Miranda, Philippine Velge, Bechir Sylvain, and Ed Skrein (Deadpool).

Jurassic World Rebirth is directed by Gareth Edwards from a screenplay by David Koepp, based on characters created by Michael Crichton. Producers include Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley, with Steven Spielberg, Denis L. Stewart, and Jim Spencer serving as executive producers.

Jurassic World Rebirth opens in theaters on July 2, 2025

Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports.
Magazine Dreams trailer previews Jonathan Majors’ delayed bodybuilding drama
Jonathan Majors flexes his muscles into the mirror in Magazine Dreams.

Jonathan Majors is an aspiring bodybuilder whose determination pushes him toward self-destruction in Magazine Dreams, which received its first trailer from Briarcliff Entertainment.
Majors stars as Killian Maddox, a man who will do whatever it takes to become the next great bodybuilder of his generation. Maddox's obsession has negatively affected his personal life as he's unable to form meaningful connections with others. The dream of posing for magazines takes its toll on Killian, both physically and mentally. Is Killian willing to risk his livelihood to achieve this lofty goal?
"You have to do something big and important, or nobody will remember you when you're dead," Killian says in the trailer.
Besides Majors, Magazine Dreams stars Haley Bennett, Taylour Paige, Mike O'Hearn, Harriet Sansom Harris, and Harrison Page as Killian's ailing grandfather.
Written and directed by Elijah Bynum, Magazine Dreams premiered at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival to a positive reception, with many critics predicting Majors' performance will garner significant Oscar buzz. After a competitive bidding war, Searchlight Pictures acquired distribution rights to the film and scheduled a December 2023 release.

In October 2023, Searchlight pulled Magazine Dreams from its release schedule due to the assault allegations against Majors. After Majors was convicted of two misdemeanor counts of assault and harassment in December 2023, Searchlight returned the film rights to the filmmakers to shop for other distributors. During that time, Marvel Studios fired Majors from all future projects.
As Kang the Conqueror, Majors was set to become the MCU's next major villain and headline Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars. After Majors' dismissal, Marvel pivoted creatively and cast Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom.
In October 2024, Briarcliff Entertainment acquired domestic distribution rights to Magazine Dreams. The sports drama is now scheduled to be released on March 21, 2025.

Read more
Anthony Mackie clears up polarizing Captain America comments: ‘I’m a proud American’
Anthony Mackie holds a shield as Captain America.

Anthony Mackie has addressed the controversy surrounding his polarizing comments about Captain America.

During a recent promo tour stop in Italy for Captain America: Brave New World, Mackie mentioned that the titular character does not represent the term "America."
“To me, Captain America represents a lot of different things, and I don’t think the term ‘America’ should be one of those representations,” Mackie said in a video posted on social media. “It’s about a man who keeps his word, who has honor, dignity, and integrity. Someone who is trustworthy and dependable.”
https://twitter.com/DiscussingFilm/status/1884055372224155797

Read more
Michael B. Jordan confronts bloody vampires in Sinners trailer
Michael B. Jordan puts a toothpick in his mouth in Sinners.

The supernatural comes in all forms in the latest trailer for Ryan Coogler's Sinners.

Michael B. Jordan is at the center of Sinners, playing twins who return to their hometown looking for a fresh start and reprieve from their troubled lives. The brothers quickly learn sinister forces are at play with some of the town's residents. In particular, vampires, predominantly played by the white residents, dominate the trailer. The characters played by Jack O'Connell and Hailee Steinfeld are covered in blood at various points in the footage, with the latter manically telling Jordan that she will kill "every last one of you."

Read more