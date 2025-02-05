Prepare for the most dangerous dinosaurs in Jurassic World Rebirth trailer

Despite countless warnings, humanity continues to interact with dinosaurs. This time, a new team is after the world’s most dangerous dinosaurs in the official trailer for Jurassic World Rebirth.

Five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion, dinosaurs are no longer thriving. The remaining creatures are forced to live in tropical areas, similar to the ones where they once thrived. In Jurassic World Rebirth, a team of scientists wants to go directly into these environments to acquire genetic samples from dinosaurs that could power a life-saving drug for humanity.

Scarlett Johansson stars as Zora Bennett, a covert operative tasked with leading the mission to the dinosaur-infested island, which happens to be the research facility for the original Jurassic Park. The team needs DNA samples from the three biggest dinosaurs across land, sea, and air. Unfortunately for the team, these dinosaurs represent the “worst of the worst,” creatures that were too dangerous for the original park.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Zora’s operation comes into contact with Manuel Garcia-Rulfo’s Reuben Delgado, the father of a shipwrecked family. The mission quickly turns into a battle of survival as the group must make it off the island before they succumb to the dinosaurs.

“We put ourselves in a place we don’t belong,” Jonathan Bailey’s Dr. Henry Loomis says in the trailer. “Survival is a long shot.”

Mahershala Ali stars as Duncan Kincaid, Zora’s team leader, and Rupert Friend portrays Big Pharma representative Martin Krebs. The rest of Rebirth’s ensemble includes Luna Blaise, David Iacono, Audrina Miranda, Philippine Velge, Bechir Sylvain, and Ed Skrein (Deadpool).

Jurassic World Rebirth is directed by Gareth Edwards from a screenplay by David Koepp, based on characters created by Michael Crichton. Producers include Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley, with Steven Spielberg, Denis L. Stewart, and Jim Spencer serving as executive producers.