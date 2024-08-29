 Skip to main content
Jurassic World 4 gets official title, first images

By
A man and woman hide in a field and stare curiously.
Universal Pictures

The next Jurassic World adventure has been revealed.

On Thursday, Universal announced Jurassic World 4‘s official title is Jurassic World Rebirth. The announcement was accompanied by first-look images of stars Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, and Mahershala Ali.

Jurassic World Rebirth is set five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion, in a world largely inhospitable to dinosaurs. “Those remaining exist in isolated equatorial environments with climates resembling the one in which they once thrived,” the film’s synopsis reads. “The three most colossal creatures within that tropical biosphere hold the key to a drug that will bring miraculous lifesaving benefits to humankind.”

Jurassic World Rebirth. In theaters July 2025. pic.twitter.com/CLUdLQPPfO

&mdash; Jurassic World (@JurassicWorld) August 29, 2024

Johansson plays Zora Bennet, a covert ops specialist tasked with leading a secret mission to secure genetic material from the world’s three biggest dinosaurs. During the operation, Zora’s team finds a shipwrecked civilian family. Stranded on the island together, the two groups uncover a “sinister, shocking discovery that’s been hidden from the world for decades.”

The studio also revealed the descriptions of several key characters. Jurassic World Rebirth‘s ensemble includes Bailey as Dr. Henry Loomis, a paleontologist; Ali as Duncan Kincaid, Zora’s most trusted team leader; Rupert Friend as Martin Krebs, a Big Pharma representative; Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Reuben Delgado, the father of the shipwrecked family; Luna Blaise as Delgado’s eldest daughter; David Iacona as Delgado’s son; and Audrina Miranda as Delgado’s youngest daughter.

Philippine Velge, Bechir Sylvain, and Ed Skrein have been cast as members of Zora’s team.

A new era is born. #JurassicWorldRebirth pic.twitter.com/WgsHjvRKTS

&mdash; Jurassic World (@JurassicWorld) August 29, 2024

Gareth Edwards (The Creator) directs from a script by Jurassic Park screenwriter David Koepp. Rebirth is the seventh Jurassic Park movie and the fourth in the Jurassic World universe. The last film, 2022’s Jurassic World Dominion, grossed over $1 billion worldwide.

Jurassic World Rebirth opens in theaters on July 2, 2025.

