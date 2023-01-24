Where to watch Jurassic World Dominion

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The Jurassic World trilogy came to its epic conclusion with the third and final film, Jurassic World Dominion. Set four years after the events of Fallen Kingdom, dinosaurs now roam the Earth and struggle to coexist with humans. Owen Grady (Guardians of the Galaxy’s Chris Pratt) and Claire Dearing (Rocketman’s Bryce Dallas Howard) are secretly living with and raising Maisie Lockwood (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’s Isabella Sermon). Mercenaries eventually kidnap Maisie and Beta, the offspring of the Velociraptor known as Blue, forcing Owen and Claire out of hiding as they seek to find their adopted daughter.

Meanwhile, Dr. Alan Grant (Jurassic Park’s Sam Neill), Dr. Ellie Sattler (Marriage Story’s Laura Dern), and Dr. Ian Malcolm (Independence Day’s Jeff Goldblum) head to Italy to investigate Biosyn, a genetics corporation responsible for decimating crops in the U.S. through the use of genetically engineered locusts. Are you interested in watching Dominion? The DT team has you covered with all of the streaming information below!

Where can you watch Jurassic World Dominion?

Jurassic World Dominion is now available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. Dominion was available to watch on Peacock for four months before moving to Prime Video, where it will stay for the next 10 months before heading back to Peacock for a final four-month run.

Prime Video has a wide variety of movies and shows to choose from. Subscribers can sample Amazon original shows like Jack Ryan and The Rings of Power or check out critically-acclaimed films like Thirteen Lives and My Policeman. Additionally, NFL fans can tune into Thursday Night Football (TNF) every Thursday night during the NFL season.

When does Jurassic World Dominion stream for subscribers?

Jurassic World Dominion is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

How much does it cost?

Jurassic World Dominion | Trailer 2 [HD]

Prime Video is included with an Amazon Prime membership. Amazon Prime costs $15 per month or $139 per year. If you are not interested in receiving the perks of Amazon Prime and only want to access movies and TV shows, a Prime Video membership is $9 per month. Students can receive a discounted Amazon Prime membership for less than $8 per month or $69 per year.

Is Jurassic World Dominion worth watching?

Although Dominion is not the best film in the Jurassic Park saga, there is still enough action and adventure to satisfy some fans of the franchise. According to the film’s logline, “With Earth once again dominated by prehistoric predators, two generations of heroes must unite for a globe-spanning adventure to shape the destiny of humans and dinosaurs.”

Jurassic World Dominion is directed by Colin Trevorrow, who also directed Jurassic World. Trevorrow co-wrote the script Emily Carmichael from a story by Trevorrow and Derek Connolly. On Rotten Tomatoes, Jurassic World Dominion sits at 29% on the Tomatometer with an audience score of 77%. On Metacritic, the film holds a Metascore of 38 and a user score of 4.9.

Stream Jurassic World Dominion on Amazon Prime Video.

