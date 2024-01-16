 Skip to main content
How to watch the free Juventus vs Sassuolo live stream

Tim Keeney
By
Matthias Hangst / Getty Images

Hoping to keep pace atop the Serie A table, second-place Juventus host Sassuolo at Allianz Stadium on Tuesday. Juve trail Inter by just five points with a match in hand, while Sassuolo are coming off an impressive victory over Fiorentina as they hope to remain clear of the relegation line. If you live in the United States, the match starts at 2:45 p.m. ET. It won’t televised anywhere, but there are still a couple different streaming options. Here’s a rundown of how you can watch a live stream of Juventus vs Sassuolo in the US.

Watch Juventus vs Sassuolo for Free on Paramount+

App icons for Paramount Plus and Showtime.
Digital Trends

CBS Sports has exclusive broadcast rights to Serie A in the United States in 2023-24. While some high-level matches will be televised on the regular CBS television channel, the majority of them — including Juventus vs Sassuolo — will stream exclusively on Paramount+. The base “Essential” plan not only includes every Serie A match, but also has every Champions League match, NFL on CBS games and a massive on-demand library of movies and TV shows. The Paramount+ plan costs $5.99 per month but it also comes with a seven-day trial, meaning you can watch Juventus vs Sassuolo for free.

Watch Juventus vs Sassuolo for Free on Amazon Prime

A TV screen with Roku on it, highlighting Amazon Prime Video.
Derek Malcolm / Digital trends

If you’ve already used up your free trial to Paramount+, you can watch the game via the Paramount+ Channel on Amazon Prime. This is mostly the same option as Paramount+, with the only exception being that you will watch on Amazon’s digital platforms rather than Paramount’s. It’s important to know that you need an Amazon Prime subscription to sign up for the Paramount+ Channel, but Amazon Prime comes with a 30-day free trial and the Paramount+ Channel comes with a seven-day free trial, giving you another option to watch Juventus vs Sassuoloat no cost.

Watch Juventus vs Sassuolo Live Stream from Abroad

NordVPN company name and logo, blue mountain peaks against a white circle on a blue background.
NordVPN

A virtual private network (VPN), among other things, lets you hide your location and stream content as if you’re in a different country. This is useful in this case if you’re a Paramount+ subscriber but are not currently in the United States. Paramount+ is only available for those who are in the US, but using a VPN lets you watch content on your computer like you’re back home. We recommend NordVPN, which comes with a 30-day free trial.

