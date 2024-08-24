Florida State vs. Georgia Tech live stream: How to watch the College Football Classic

It’s been over seven months since the Michigan Wolverines defeated the Washington Huskies to win the college football national championship. It’s been a long offseason, but college football is finally back. To kick off the season, the sport heads to Ireland for the 2024 College Football Classic. The game will pit the No. 10 Florida State Seminoles against the unranked Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

After an undefeated regular season in 2023, Florida State was left out of the College Football Playoff due to key injuries. The Seminoles will be on a revenge-fueled season to make the 12-team playoff. Georgia Tech will look to play spoiler and beat their ACC rival for the first time since 2020.

The game between Florida State and Georgia Tech kicks off at noon ET/9 a.m. PT on Saturday, August 24. Fans can watch the game on ESPN. Additional live streams will be available on ESPN.com and through the ESPN app. Make sure to sign in with a TV provider for access.

The College Football Classic will also stream via ESPN+. College football fans can subscribe to ESPN+ for $11 per month and watch premier games all season long, including No. 14 Clemson against No. 1 Georgia on August 31. ESPN bundles begin at $15 per month and include ESPN+ (with ads), Disney+ (with ads), and Hulu (with ads).

Live sports are Fubo‘s specialty. With over 350 channels, Fubo subscribers won’t miss a touchdown all season. ESPN, ESPN2, NBC, CBS, and FS1 are several sports-friendly channels on Fubo. Customers can purchase one of three plans: Pro at $80 per month, Elite with Sports Plus at $100 per month, and Deluxe at $110 per month.

Hulu with Live TV offers ESPN, meaning college football fans can watch Florida State take on Georgia Tech. With Hulu with Live TV, subscribers gain access to over 90 signature channels, including Fox, USA, NBC, NFL Network, and ABC. Hulu with Live TV plans start at $76 per month. However, the more advantageous deal is to bundle Hulu with Live TV, ESPN+, and Disney+ for $77 per month.

Watch the College Football Classic on ESPN with YouTube TV. If you love football, YouTube TV is arguably your best live streaming TV service. Besides college football, subscribers can purchase NFL Sunday Ticket through YouTube TV. Try YouTube TV for free before making a full commitment. After the free trial, YouTube TV offers $20 off your first four months of YouTube TV Base Plan at $53 per month.

Stream the college football game with a subscription to Sling TV. The service includes a flexible channel lineup, no hidden contracts, and the ability to change plans. Sling offers two plans: Orange for $40 per month and Blue for $45 per month. However, new customers will receive a 50% discount for the first month. Florida State and Georgia Tech fans should subscribe to Orange, which includes ESPN.

With phishing attacks and malware schemes increasing, now, more than ever, is the time to protect your internet connection. Consider downloading a VPN service to add extra privacy and security to your computer. A VPN will bypass regional broadcast restrictions to prevent blackouts in your area. Our top pick is NordVPN, which offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.