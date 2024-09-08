 Skip to main content
3 rom-coms on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in September

A woman and man sit together dressed in 1920s outfits in The Quiet Man.
Republic Pictures

If summer is the season of love, is fall the season of rom-coms? If so, there are quality rom-com films you can check out on Amazon Prime Video. These range from classics to new movies, foreign films, and more.

You’re spoiled for choice when it comes to this streaming service. If you’re looking for a little help, we have you covered. We scour what’s available each month to bring you exciting choices, from movies you’d never think of watching to ones you didn’t know were available. This month, these are three rom-coms on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in September.

French Girl (2024)

French Girl | Official Trailer - Vanessa Hudgens, Zach Braff | Paramount Movies

This new movie was better received by fans than critics, which is often the case with predictable rom-coms. French Girl tells the story of Gordon Kinski (Zach Braff), a high school teacher who travels from his hometown of Brooklyn, NY to visit his girlfriend Sophie Tremblay’s (Evelyne Brochu) hometown of Quebec City, Canada. As a respected chef, she has dreams of working in a Michelin star restaurant. This sounds well and good, except that the person who would be her boss is also her former lover, not to mention a beautiful woman named Ruby, played by Vanessa Hudgens.

Decider’s John Serba says of French Girl that there are “just enough decent moments here to warrant a recommendation.” “Despite its weak moments,” adds Rachel West of That Shelf, “the film still manages to serve up some genuine laugh-out-loud jokes and sweet surprises.”

Stream French Girl on Amazon Prime Video.

Under the Influencer (2023)

Under the Influencer- Trailer

A modern-day take on romantic comedies and love in the 21st Century, both of others and of oneself, Under the Influencer sounds like a movie that would receive terrible reviews. But it has an impressive 100% Rotten Tomatoes critic score, joining an illustrious few to have accomplished this feat.

Under the Influencer is about Tori (Taylor Joree Scorse) who has developed a successful business as a YouTube star. But now in her mid-20s, she’s “aging out” of relevance on the platform and trying to find her identity and authentic connections outside of the world of social media.

What do reviewers have to say? Patrick McDonald from HollywoodChicago.com says the movie is “brilliantly balanced between absurdity of the influencer life…and finding identity.” Peter Gray of The AU Review loves that the movie “respects the act of the influencer, but also knows how to put such a mentality in its place, driving home the importance of honoring yourself above the likes and clicks your content may generate.” It’s a wonderful movie to watch with older teens who believe influencer culture is a ticket to fame, fortune, and happiness.

Stream Under the Influencer on Amazon Prime Video.

The Quiet Man (1952)

The Quiet Man (1952) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers

If you’re looking for a true classic, check out The Quiet Man, a rom-com drama from way back in 1952 starring Hollywood icons John Wayne and Maureen O’Hara. Based on a short story by Maurice Walsh that appeared in the Saturday Evening Post in 1933, it’s set in the 1920s and is about Sean “Trooper Thorn” Thornton (Wayne), a retired boxer who heads back home to Ireland to buy his family farm. When he meets Mary Kate Danaher (O’Hara) and falls for the stunning redhead, things get complicated. Her brother “Red” Will Danaher (Victor McLaglen) had his eye on the property as well, and when his bid isn’t accepted, he refuses to pay her dowdy, effectively forbidding Sean from marrying his sibling.

A classic story of forbidden love, The Quiet Man is about a man with every capability to fight (literally) for what he wants, but is reluctant to use his fists, for good reason. A wonderful romantic comedy with the beautiful backdrop of the Irish countryside, The Quiet Man will take you right back to the olden days of love.

Stream The Quiet Man on Amazon Prime Video.

