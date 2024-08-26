One of the most stable franchises in Hollywood is A Quiet Place. In 2018, John Krasinski introduced audiences to the eventual series of films with A Quiet Place, a horror movie revolving around silence. An alien invasion by blind creatures with heightened hearing wipes out most of humanity. In layman’s terms, if you make a sound, you die.

Released in April 2018, A Quiet Place became a surprise hit, grossing $341 million on a budget of $17 million. The success spawned the 2021 sequel A Quiet Place Part II, which also churned a profit — $297 million on a budget of $55 million to $61 million — at the box office. For the third installment, the franchise went back in time for a prequel called A Quiet Place: Day One.

When is A Quiet Place: Day One streaming?

A Quiet Place Day One begins streaming on Tuesday, August 27, 2024, in the U.S. and Canada. The prequel will begin streaming in international markets at a later date.

Where is A Quiet Place: Day One streaming?

A Quiet Place: Day One will stream exclusively on Paramount+.

With Paramount+, subscribers can watch all three installments in the Quiet Place universe. The streamer is also home to other signature Paramount movie franchises, including Mission: Impossible, Top Gun, and Transformers. The Paramount+ television lineup includes Taylor Sheridan’s signature shows, like 1923, Mayor of Kingstown, Special Ops: Lioness, and Tulsa King.

What is A Quiet Place: Day One about?

Set in New York City, A Quiet Place: Day One explores the opening moments of the first alien invasion. Sam (Lupita Nyong’o) is a terminally ill cancer patient on a field trip in New York City with other members of her hospice facility. When the creatures begin falling from the sky, pandemonium ensues as Sam witnesses the horrific deaths of many civilians. While navigating the streets of New York City, Sam meets Eric (Joseph Quinn), an English law student. The duo teams up to find safety before the creatures wipe them out.

A Quiet Place: Day One is written and directed by Michael Sarnoski, based on a story he wrote with Krasinski. Besides Nyong’o and Quinn, Day One stars Alex Wolff, Eliane Umuhire, and Djimon Hounsou. Released on June 28, A Quiet Place: Day One opened to $52.2 million domestically, the best first weekend in the franchise. To date, the film has grossed over $261 million worldwide on a budget of $67 million.