 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

When is A Quiet Place: Day One streaming?

By
A man holds a flashlight as a woman stands next to him.
Paramount Pictures

One of the most stable franchises in Hollywood is A Quiet Place. In 2018, John Krasinski introduced audiences to the eventual series of films with A Quiet Place, a horror movie revolving around silence. An alien invasion by blind creatures with heightened hearing wipes out most of humanity. In layman’s terms, if you make a sound, you die.

Released in April 2018, A Quiet Place became a surprise hit, grossing $341 million on a budget of $17 million. The success spawned the 2021 sequel A Quiet Place Part II, which also churned a profit — $297 million on a budget of $55 million to $61 million — at the box office. For the third installment, the franchise went back in time for a prequel called A Quiet Place: Day One.

Recommended Videos

When is A Quiet Place: Day One streaming?

Lupita Nyong'o and Joseph Quinn in "A Quiet Place: Day One."
Paramount

A Quiet Place Day One begins streaming on Tuesday, August 27, 2024, in the U.S. and Canada. The prequel will begin streaming in international markets at a later date.

Where is A Quiet Place: Day One streaming?

A Quiet Place: Day One will stream exclusively on Paramount+.

With Paramount+, subscribers can watch all three installments in the Quiet Place universe. The streamer is also home to other signature Paramount movie franchises, including Mission: Impossible, Top Gun, and Transformers. The Paramount+ television lineup includes Taylor Sheridan’s signature shows, like 1923, Mayor of Kingstown, Special Ops: Lioness, and Tulsa King.

What is A Quiet Place: Day One about?

Djimon Hounsou keeps Lupita Nyong'o quiet in A Quiet Place: Day One.
Paramount Pictures

Set in New York City, A Quiet Place: Day One explores the opening moments of the first alien invasion. Sam (Lupita Nyong’o) is a terminally ill cancer patient on a field trip in New York City with other members of her hospice facility. When the creatures begin falling from the sky, pandemonium ensues as Sam witnesses the horrific deaths of many civilians. While navigating the streets of New York City, Sam meets Eric (Joseph Quinn), an English law student. The duo teams up to find safety before the creatures wipe them out.

A Quiet Place: Day One is written and directed by Michael Sarnoski, based on a story he wrote with Krasinski. Besides Nyong’o and Quinn, Day One stars Alex Wolff, Eliane Umuhire, and Djimon Hounsou. Released on June 28, A Quiet Place: Day One opened to $52.2 million domestically, the best first weekend in the franchise. To date, the film has grossed over $261 million worldwide on a budget of $67 million.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
If you have to watch one Peacock movie this August, stream this one
Two guys sit at a table in Do the Right Thing.

With the end of the 2024 Olympics, there's a natural comedown. No more daily feats of athleticism to consume, and it also means that you might have a Peacock subscription with no idea what to use it for. If you subscribed for the Olympics, you may be surprised to learn that there are actually plenty of interesting movies and TV shows on the platform worth exploring.

If you want to use your subscription for just one movie this August, Do the Right Thing is the perfect choice. The movie is set on a single block in Brooklyn in the summer of 1989, and follows the complicated racial dynamics that flow through the street, culminating in a shocking and sudden act of violence. Here are three reasons you should check it out Spike Lee's masterpiece.
It's a biting but hilarious comedy
Do the Right Thing Official Trailer #1 - Danny Aiello Movie (1989) HD

Read more
If you have to watch one Netflix movie in August, stream this one
watch netflix movie august 2024 maestro 1 2

The sheer glut of stuff available on Netflix can make picking any one movie difficult. Even if you know that there's tons of great stuff to watch on Netflix, you may find yourself suffering from decision paralysis when it comes tchoosing something great to watch.

If you're looking for a movie this August, look no further than Bradley Cooper's Maestro. The film, which tells the story of composer and conductor Leonard Bernstein and his marriage, was released in 2023. Here are three reasons you should make time for it, despite what you may have heard about it.
Its central performance is amazing (and it's not the one you think)
Maestro | Official Trailer | Netflix

Read more
If you have to watch one Hulu show this August, stream this one
Nicholas Hoult and Elle Fanning in The Great

In the modern streaming landscape, it can be hard to know which streaming services to subscribe to, and that's just the first decision you have to make. Once you've picked a service to subscribe to, your decisions aren't done. You then have to find a show or movie you actually want to watch on that service, and there are always more options than you have the time to learn about.

You could rely on the algorithm to give you a recommendation, but that algorithm can be less than accurate, at least some of the time. That's why we've taken the opportunity to recommend The Great as a show you should definitely make time for if you're a Hulu subscriber. The show tells the story of Catherine the Great, an 18th-century monarch in Russia, as she ascends to the throne. Here's why you should definitely make time for it.
It's not all that worried about actual history
THE GREAT Official Trailer (2020) Elle Fanning, Nicholas Hoult Drama Series HD

Read more